Groundwork Collaborative
Health Care Costs are a Priority — Trump and Republicans Aren’t Delivering

Health care price woes remain a top concern for Americans as the federal government shutdown enters its fourth week. New polling from Groundwork Collaborative and Data for Progress finds nearly three-quarters of voters are concerned about health insurance premiums rising this year. For the third week in a row, a majority say Democrats in Congress should continue negotiations on government funding until rising health care costs are addressed.

This heightened concern comes as millions of Americans are opening their mailboxes to find a warning: health insurance premiums for Affordable Care Act plans will double — and for some spike nearly 600%— if Republicans in Congress fail to extend critical Affordable Care Act tax credits by November 1.

Working class families are sounding the alarm as they are hit with the brutal reality of paying hundreds more each month for health care, on top of rising prices for groceries and other essentials. WATCH Lori Hunt, a breast cancer survivor living in Iowa City, explain how her insurance will cost more than her mortgage if the health care subsidies expire.

The Groundwork Collaborative is dedicated to advancing a coherent and persuasive progressive economic worldview and narrative capable of delivering meaningful opportunity and prosperity for everyone. Our work is driven by a core guiding principle: We are the economy. Groundwork Collaborative envisions an economic system that produces strong, broadly shared prosperity and power for all people, not just a wealthy few.