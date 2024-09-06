To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.

* indicates required
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Groundwork Collaborative
Contact: press@groundworkcollaborative.org

Groundwork’s Lindsay Owens on August Jobs Report: “Chair Powell needs to get on with it”

Today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the August jobs report which showed that the U.S. economy added 142,000 jobs and the unemployment rate ticked down to 4.2%.

Groundwork Collaborative’s Executive Director Lindsay Owens reacted with the following statement:

“Today’s jobs report confirms that the Federal Reserve is late to the game. Chair Powell needs to get on with it and deliver a sizable rate cut this month or we are going to be staring down an ugly winter.”

The Groundwork Collaborative is dedicated to advancing a coherent and persuasive progressive economic worldview and narrative capable of delivering meaningful opportunity and prosperity for everyone. Our work is driven by a core guiding principle: We are the economy. Groundwork Collaborative envisions an economic system that produces strong, broadly shared prosperity and power for all people, not just a wealthy few.