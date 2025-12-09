To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Federal Judge Vacates Trump’s Unlawful Wind Energy Ban

Last night, the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts ruled that Donald Trump’s executive order banning wind projects in the United States was unlawful and vacated the order.

Donald Trump issued an executive order on the first day of his administration that paused all leasing, permitting and approvals for wind projects, killing tens of thousands of jobs across the country. Since then, the administration has rescinded permits for offshore wind projects, halted projects that were 80 percent completed, and gutted tax credits allocated for wind energy projects—all to weaken the rapidly growing wind energy industry.

Prior to Donald Trump’s assault on wind energy, the industry was one of the fastest-growing job sectors in the country. At the end of 2024, the wind sector employed nearly 150,000 Americans. Because of the administration’s attacks on wind, at least 17,000 jobs are in jeopardy in the offshore wind industry alone.

In May, the Sierra Club joined nine other environmental groups in an amicus brief arguing that “the administration's ‘Wind Directive’ is arbitrary and not based in science, lacks a clear purpose or timeline, and jeopardizes climate goals and public health.”

In response, Sierra Club Senior Advisor Nancy Pyne issued the following statement:

“The decision from the Federal Court is a victory for everyone who pays an electricity bill, is part of the clean energy workforce, and breathes air. Americans need cheaper and more reliable energy that does not come at the expense of our health and futures. We are glad to see this illegal order get vacated, and we will continue to advocate for more wind energy projects across the country to lower the cost of energy and create stable, union jobs in our communities.

“We all deserve the peace of mind that the lights will turn on when we flip the switch, and we shouldn’t have to pay skyrocketing energy costs for that guarantee. Renewable energy will pave the way to a healthier and more affordable future for us all.”

