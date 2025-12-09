To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS)
Contact:

Kyle Ann Sebastian
Media Manger Climate & Energy ksebastian@ucs.org

EPA’s Climate Science Erasure Part of Trump Administration’s Agenda to Boost Fossil Fuels, Harm People

The Trump administration has removed scientific data and climate change information from U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) webpages, including all references to human activities driving climate change. This includes key U.S. climate change indicators such as changes in temperature, drought and extreme precipitation over the last few decades. The EPA also removed critical research evaluating the risks and impacts that climate change in the United States poses to human health, air quality and the economy.

Below is a statement by Dr. Rachel Cleetus, senior policy director for the Climate and Energy Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS).

“EPA is trying to bury the evidence on human-caused climate change, but it cannot change the reality of climate science or the harsh toll climate impacts are taking on people’s lives. Deleting and distorting this scientific information only serves to give a free pass to fossil fuel polluters who are raking in profits even as communities reel from extreme heatwaves, record-breaking floods, intensified storms and catastrophic wildfires. This isn’t just about data on a website; it’s an attack on independent science and scientific integrity.

“Administrator Zeldin has fully abdicated EPA’s responsibility to protect our health and the environment by tearing down science-based pollution standards. Up next: the likely overturning of the Endangerment Finding, a legal and scientific foundation for standards to limit the heat-trapping emissions driving climate change and threatening human health. This is all part of the Trump administration’s authoritarian playbook to replace facts with propaganda, to enrich a few while harming the rest of us.”

The Union of Concerned Scientists is the leading science-based nonprofit working for a healthy environment and a safer world. UCS combines independent scientific research and citizen action to develop innovative, practical solutions and to secure responsible changes in government policy, corporate practices, and consumer choices.

www.ucsusa.org
Press PageAction Page