US and Israel Bombard Civilian Infrastructure in Iran as Trump Threatens 'Death, Fire, and Fury'

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
"This is a war against the people of Iran."
US and Israeli forces carried out a fresh wave of missile strikes on Iran late Monday and early Tuesday—reportedly hitting residential buildings, at least one school, and electricity infrastructure—as President Donald Trump threatened not just Iranian leaders but the nation's entire population with "death, fire, and fury."
In a Truth Social post, Trump said the US would "take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again" if the Iranian government impedes oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which has slowed to a trickle since the start of the joint US-Israeli assault.
Following the president's post, reports indicated that US-Israeli strikes hit a residential building in Iran's capital, killing dozens of people.
"I was here a few hours ago. It was a huge disaster," said one Tehran resident. "A large number of civilian bodies, including a child, were taken out of the complex in black bags."
🚨NEW: Devastating U.S.–Israeli strikes on a residential complex in eastern Tehran late Monday killed about 40 people, according to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.
The attack struck apartment blocks near Resalat Square, a densely populated area of the capital, the Iranian… https://t.co/nCAbyVy4L9 pic.twitter.com/Tpb1kXS4eN
— Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) March 10, 2026
Iranian media reported that a US missile strike also damaged a school and nearby homes in the city of Khomeyn, hours after Trump continued to lie about the deadly attack on a girls' elementary school in Minab. Available evidence indicates that the US military was likely behind the February 28 attack, which killed more than 160 people—mostly young girls.
"This is a war against the people of Iran," Dylan Williams, vice president for government affairs at the US-based Center for International Policy, wrote on social media, noting that AIPAC—the pro-Israel lobbying organization—boosted Trump's late Monday Truth Social post threatening the entire nation of Iran.
Iranian officials responded with defiance to Trump's menacing rhetoric and escalating US-Israeli bombings, which have killed more than 1,200 people and counting.
"We believe we must strike the aggressor in the mouth so that it learns a lesson and never again even thinks of aggressing against our dear Iran," said the country's speaker of parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.
Kamal Kharazi, a foreign policy adviser to the office of the Iranian supreme leader, told CNN on Monday that he doesn't "see any room for diplomacy anymore, because Donald Trump had been deceiving others and not keeping his promises."
Kharazi said the war will only end once "economic pressure" becomes sufficient for other countries to intervene and guarantee the "termination of aggression."
As surging oil prices rattle the Trump administration, one unnamed senior Iranian source told media outlets that "we hold the screw of the global oil price in our hands, and for a long time the US will have to wait for our actions to control the price."
"Energy prices have become unstable," the source added, "and we will continue to fight until Trump declares defeat."
Dear Common Dreams reader,
The U.S. is on a fast track to authoritarianism like nothing I've ever seen. Meanwhile, corporate news outlets are utterly capitulating to Trump, twisting their coverage to avoid drawing his ire while lining up to stuff cash in his pockets.
That's why I believe that Common Dreams is doing the best and most consequential reporting that we've ever done.
Our small but mighty team is a progressive reporting powerhouse, covering the news every day that the corporate media never will. Our mission has always been simple: To inform. To inspire. And to ignite change for the common good.
Now here's the key piece that I want all our readers to understand: None of this would be possible without your financial support.
That's not just some fundraising cliche. It's the absolute and literal truth. We don't accept corporate advertising and never will. We don't have a paywall because we don't think people should be blocked from critical news based on their ability to pay. Everything we do is funded by the donations of readers like you.
Will you donate now to help power the nonprofit, independent reporting of Common Dreams?
Thank you for being a vital member of our community. Together, we can keep independent journalism alive when it’s needed most.
- Craig Brown, Co-founder
US and Israeli forces carried out a fresh wave of missile strikes on Iran late Monday and early Tuesday—reportedly hitting residential buildings, at least one school, and electricity infrastructure—as President Donald Trump threatened not just Iranian leaders but the nation's entire population with "death, fire, and fury."
In a Truth Social post, Trump said the US would "take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again" if the Iranian government impedes oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which has slowed to a trickle since the start of the joint US-Israeli assault.
Following the president's post, reports indicated that US-Israeli strikes hit a residential building in Iran's capital, killing dozens of people.
"I was here a few hours ago. It was a huge disaster," said one Tehran resident. "A large number of civilian bodies, including a child, were taken out of the complex in black bags."
🚨NEW: Devastating U.S.–Israeli strikes on a residential complex in eastern Tehran late Monday killed about 40 people, according to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.
The attack struck apartment blocks near Resalat Square, a densely populated area of the capital, the Iranian… https://t.co/nCAbyVy4L9 pic.twitter.com/Tpb1kXS4eN
— Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) March 10, 2026
Iranian media reported that a US missile strike also damaged a school and nearby homes in the city of Khomeyn, hours after Trump continued to lie about the deadly attack on a girls' elementary school in Minab. Available evidence indicates that the US military was likely behind the February 28 attack, which killed more than 160 people—mostly young girls.
"This is a war against the people of Iran," Dylan Williams, vice president for government affairs at the US-based Center for International Policy, wrote on social media, noting that AIPAC—the pro-Israel lobbying organization—boosted Trump's late Monday Truth Social post threatening the entire nation of Iran.
Iranian officials responded with defiance to Trump's menacing rhetoric and escalating US-Israeli bombings, which have killed more than 1,200 people and counting.
"We believe we must strike the aggressor in the mouth so that it learns a lesson and never again even thinks of aggressing against our dear Iran," said the country's speaker of parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.
Kamal Kharazi, a foreign policy adviser to the office of the Iranian supreme leader, told CNN on Monday that he doesn't "see any room for diplomacy anymore, because Donald Trump had been deceiving others and not keeping his promises."
Kharazi said the war will only end once "economic pressure" becomes sufficient for other countries to intervene and guarantee the "termination of aggression."
As surging oil prices rattle the Trump administration, one unnamed senior Iranian source told media outlets that "we hold the screw of the global oil price in our hands, and for a long time the US will have to wait for our actions to control the price."
"Energy prices have become unstable," the source added, "and we will continue to fight until Trump declares defeat."
US and Israeli forces carried out a fresh wave of missile strikes on Iran late Monday and early Tuesday—reportedly hitting residential buildings, at least one school, and electricity infrastructure—as President Donald Trump threatened not just Iranian leaders but the nation's entire population with "death, fire, and fury."
In a Truth Social post, Trump said the US would "take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again" if the Iranian government impedes oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which has slowed to a trickle since the start of the joint US-Israeli assault.
Following the president's post, reports indicated that US-Israeli strikes hit a residential building in Iran's capital, killing dozens of people.
"I was here a few hours ago. It was a huge disaster," said one Tehran resident. "A large number of civilian bodies, including a child, were taken out of the complex in black bags."
🚨NEW: Devastating U.S.–Israeli strikes on a residential complex in eastern Tehran late Monday killed about 40 people, according to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.
The attack struck apartment blocks near Resalat Square, a densely populated area of the capital, the Iranian… https://t.co/nCAbyVy4L9 pic.twitter.com/Tpb1kXS4eN
— Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) March 10, 2026
Iranian media reported that a US missile strike also damaged a school and nearby homes in the city of Khomeyn, hours after Trump continued to lie about the deadly attack on a girls' elementary school in Minab. Available evidence indicates that the US military was likely behind the February 28 attack, which killed more than 160 people—mostly young girls.
"This is a war against the people of Iran," Dylan Williams, vice president for government affairs at the US-based Center for International Policy, wrote on social media, noting that AIPAC—the pro-Israel lobbying organization—boosted Trump's late Monday Truth Social post threatening the entire nation of Iran.
Iranian officials responded with defiance to Trump's menacing rhetoric and escalating US-Israeli bombings, which have killed more than 1,200 people and counting.
"We believe we must strike the aggressor in the mouth so that it learns a lesson and never again even thinks of aggressing against our dear Iran," said the country's speaker of parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.
Kamal Kharazi, a foreign policy adviser to the office of the Iranian supreme leader, told CNN on Monday that he doesn't "see any room for diplomacy anymore, because Donald Trump had been deceiving others and not keeping his promises."
Kharazi said the war will only end once "economic pressure" becomes sufficient for other countries to intervene and guarantee the "termination of aggression."
As surging oil prices rattle the Trump administration, one unnamed senior Iranian source told media outlets that "we hold the screw of the global oil price in our hands, and for a long time the US will have to wait for our actions to control the price."
"Energy prices have become unstable," the source added, "and we will continue to fight until Trump declares defeat."