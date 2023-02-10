Civil and Voting Rights Groups Denounce Passage of Senate Bill 4B that Worsens Florida's Broken Voting Rights Restoration System

Support Common Dreams Today
Kendall Karson, Media Contact, kendall.karson@nyu.edu
The bill expands state prosecutorial power, intimidates eligible voters with previous felony convictions, and criminalizes them for honest voter eligibility mistakes.
Today, the Florida House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 4B (SB 4B), which seeks to unnecessarily expand the jurisdiction of the Office of Statewide Prosecution (“OSP”) to investigate and prosecute certain crimes related to voting, petition activities, and voter registration. In expanding this office’s jurisdiction, the bill would remove cases from local prosecutors and prosecute minor occurrences of mistaken voters rather than having to prove a widespread voter conspiracy. It would also seek to circumvent three Florida courts’ decisions which have rejected the OSP’s argument for more expansive jurisdiction. The bill, which already passed the state Senate, comes after years of inaction by the legislature to fix Florida’s complex and unnavigable system for people with felony convictions to determine their eligibility.
A coalition of non-partisan civil and voting rights groups, including NAACP Florida, ACLU of Florida, Common Cause Florida, All Voting is Local Action, Latino Justice PRLDEF, League of Women Voters of Florida, Legal Defense Fund, and Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law all signed joint testimony opposing the bill.
The coalition responded to today’s vote with the following statement:
"This proposal is a solution in search of a problem. There is no legitimate need to waste taxpayer dollars and state resources by expanding the Office of Statewide Prosecution for these purposes. This bill is being heard and swiftly passed only because the Governor desires to expand his prosecutorial authority over Floridians who are lawfully trying to exercise their right to vote. The office made arrests, claimed jurisdiction, and is now seeking to change the law after the courts said no. We have grave concerns about the potential for this office targeting returning citizens for honest mistakes about their eligibility to vote in an effort to intimidate communities of color.
"All voters should have equal, meaningful, and non-burdensome access to the ballot box. To date, Florida has failed to effectively and efficiently verify people’s eligibility under the current system, and the state’s failure has disproportionately harmed Black Floridians. It has refused to provide sufficient guidance to those looking to determine whether they can vote. At the same time, government officials have allowed and, in some instances, outright encouraged people with past felony convictions to register to vote without verifying their eligibility to do so.
“This bill will create more confusion and disenfranchise eligible voters as part of what’s been a continued effort to intimidate voters – especially returning citizens – from participating in our democracy. Rather than trying to give unchecked power to prosecutors who report to the Governor and his political appointees, state officials should instead find ways to fix the complex and unnavigable system for returning citizens to determine their eligibility and invest resources to solve current known problems.”
Since establishing the Office of Election Crimes and Security (“OECS”) in 2022, the OSP has sought to establish jurisdiction so that it could prosecute the 20 returning citizens who had mistakenly voted while ineligible. The OSP sought this jurisdiction under the direction of Gov. DeSantis because people weren’t being prosecuted by local prosecutors who believed the evidence failed to show that the individuals willfully ran afoul of the confusing voting eligibility rules.
"With many of the same MAGA election deniers now holding powerful positions that could threaten democracy and fundamental voting rights, it's critical that corporations finally stand up to their extremism—not encourage more."
Since the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, Fortune 500 companies and industry trade groups have given over $36 million to Republican members of Congress—the so-called "Sedition Caucus"—who attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, an analysis published Friday by the watchdog group Accountable.US revealed.
"The deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 was the result of months of election fraud lies spread far and wide by twice-impeached former President Trump and his allies. Even after all the violence that day, 147 members of Congress and eight U.S. senators kept the 'Big Lie' alive by voting against certifying the presidential election results in some states," Accountable.US noted in its report, which analyzed year-end Federal Election Commission filings for the 2022 election cycle.
"Many corporations publicly condemned the insurrection and those lawmakers who voted against certification, and some pledged to no longer donate to their campaigns. But as time has passed, the condemnation from corporate America over January 6 and the Big Lie appears to be abating," the group added. "Some of the corporations that pledged to stop funding the members who objected to certifying the election are quietly finding ways to give again."
\u201cNEW REPORT: Year-end filings revealed that major companies and trade groups donated at least $164,000 to the Sedition Caucus since Election Day \u2014 bringing the total to $36.3 million since the insurrection. \n\n\ud83e\uddf5 1/2\n\nhttps://t.co/vo4h8oR9gb\u201d— Accountable.US (@Accountable.US) 1676041373
According to the analysis, the top five donors to election objectors were the National Beer Wholesalers Association Political Action Committee ($894,500); National Automobile Dealers Association Political Action Committee ($829,500); American Bankers Association PAC ($779,000); Build Political Action Committee of The National Association of Home Builders ($663,500); and AT&T Inc. ($629,900).
Among corporations, after AT&T the biggest donors were Home Depot ($478,000); Lockheed Martin ($440,000); Boeing ($392,000); and Comcast ($382,000).
The top five election-objecting recipients were House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.); House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.); House Transportation Committee Chair Sam Graves (R-Mo.); House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith (R-Mo.); and National Republican Congressional Committee Chair Richard Hudson (R-N.C.).
The analysis also found that over two-thirds of the final lot of donations, amounting to $113,500, went to Sens. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), who both objected to certifying President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory while they served in the House.
Corporate America's largesse toward Big Lie supporters stands in stark contrast with public proclamations from numerous company leaders in the wake of the January 6 insurrection. AT&T and Comcast even went so far as suspending donations to elected officials who voted against certifying the Electoral College votes, while announcing reviews of their campaign contribution policies and practices.
"Many corporations risked their reputations to reward millions to MAGA extremists in Congress that obstructed the democratic process even after a violent insurrection."
"Workers, customers, and shareholders want to work for, buy from, and invest in companies that share their values and democratic ideals," Accountable.US spokesperson Jeremy Funk said in a statement. "So many corporations risked their reputations to reward millions to MAGA extremists in Congress that obstructed the democratic process even after a violent insurrection. With many of the same MAGA election deniers now holding powerful positions that could threaten democracy and fundamental voting rights, it's critical that corporations finally stand up to their extremism—not encourage more."
Last month, a report by the government transparency watchdog showed that corporate PACs and industry trade groups have given more than $66 million to election objectors since the January 6 attack. The OpenSecrets analysis, which included more companies and PACs than the Accountable.US report, named most of the same industry groups and corporations in the top five donors—the National Association of Realtors ($909,000) topped its list—and congressional recipients as Accountable.US' list.
Also last month, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington issued its own analysis which found that just 65 of the more than 230 corporations and industry groups that "pledged to stop, pause, or re-evaluate their political giving to the 147 members of the so-called Sedition Caucus... have kept their promises not to give, while the rest have resumed giving."
As one advocate put it, "People had this budget, things haven't gotten better, and now you're going to a grocery store where things are more expensive."
Hunger is expected to soar across the United States next month when more than 30 million people enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program see their food benefits slashed significantly.
"This hunger cliff is coming to the vast majority of states, and people will on average lose about $82 of SNAP benefits a month," Ellen Vollinger, director for SNAP at the Food Research & Action Center (FRAC), toldCBS News on Friday. "That is a stunning number."
As the outlet reported: "That means a family of four could see their monthly benefit cut by about $328 a month. The worst-hit could be elderly Americans who receive the minimum monthly benefit, Vollinger said. They could see their SNAP payments tumble from $281 to as little as $23 per month."
Since a federal public health emergency was first declared at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, so-called emergency allotments have boosted food benefits nationwide.
Republican lawmakers in 18 states chose to eliminate their emergency allotments early. Many tried to justify the move by pointing to the recovery from the coronavirus-driven economic crisis, but research shows that demand at food banks has surged in states that spurned extra federal aid.
The remaining 32 states that have continued to provide enhanced food benefits will be forced to eliminate their emergency allotments in March because funding was cut in the 2023 omnibus spending package enacted in December.
States facing imminent reductions in food benefits include California and Texas, which have the most SNAP beneficiaries with 5.1 million and 3.6 million recipients, respectively. Meanwhile, New Mexico is home to the highest number of SNAP beneficiaries per capita, with more than 3 in 10 households currently receiving augmented food benefits.
As Insiderreported Friday, state officials are now "scrambling to get the word out to residents that their benefits are being dramatically reduced."
Gina Plata-Nino, deputy director for SNAP at FRAC, told the outlet that "the last thing you want is grandma Sue showing up to the grocery store all of a sudden like, 'Where's my money? This is what I had budgeted."
"That's the hunger cliff that we're facing—that people had this budget, things haven't gotten better, and now you're going to a grocery store where things are more expensive," said Plata-Nino.
"You're going to see, as the months go along, more families being hungry, more people visiting food banks, and just seeing the terrible effects that this had on all of these people."
While the U.S. economy is on stronger footing than it was in March 2020, households are now grappling with higher prices—especially for essentials like milk and eggs—due to unchecked corporate profiteering.
According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, groceries cost about 10% more at the end of last year than they did 12 months earlier. The price of a gallon of whole milk climbed from $3.74 in December 2021 to $4.21 in December 2022, for instance, while the price of a dozen large Grade A eggs increased from $1.79 to $4.25 over the same time period.
Given the context in which looming SNAP cuts are set to unfold, "you're going to see, as the months go along, more families being hungry, more people visiting food banks, and just seeing the terrible effects that this had on all of these people," Plata-Nino predicted.
Millions of households nationwide continue to struggle with food insecurity. According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 41.2 million people were enrolled in SNAP in fiscal year 2022, a 15% increase over fiscal year 2019, when roughly 35.7 million received food benefits.
"It may seem like an oddity that SNAP enrollment has increased given that the nation's unemployment rate is at its lowest since 1969, but many workers still can't find full-time work or line up enough hours to pay the bills," CBS News noted, citing Vollinger. "Most working-age people who receive food stamps are employed, research has found."
Vollinger told the outlet that people are often unaware that "so many SNAP households are employed, but often employed at low-wage levels—they aren't in jobs that are family-sustaining so they still qualify for SNAP."
As Insider reported: "Some states are stepping in to try and fill the gap left by the end of beefed-up SNAP benefits: New Jersey increased the minimum benefit that residents can receive, and Massachusetts is moving to try and keep payments higher for three months, albeit at 40% of what recipients get now."
In other states that are simply sharing advice about how to cope with the pending cuts, such as stocking up on nonperishable items while food benefits remain higher, people are expressing anger.
"We are reducing your food stamps and we know you will have a hard time surviving so here are some tips," one SNAP beneficiary in Colorado tweeted sardonically. "Don't say we didn't ever do nothing for you."
In less than three weeks, bolstered SNAP benefits "will go the way of enhanced unemployment benefits, free school lunches, and the child tax credit," Insider noted. "All provided a safety net and helped keep hunger at bay for many, but there is little legislative appetite to renew them."
Other pandemic-era welfare state expansions—including increased Medicaid coverage and the free provision of Covid-19 vaccines, tests, and treatments—are set to end abruptly on May 11. That's when the federal public health emergency, which the Biden administration has refused to extend further, is slated to expire.
The Jeff Bezos-owned newspaper sprinkled its coverage of an intensifying fight over Medicare with ads purchased by an organization that promotes private Medicare Advantage plans.
The Friday morning edition of The Washington Post's Health 202 newsletter featured coverage of the intensifying back-and-forth between the Biden administration and congressional Republicans over Medicare, with each side accusing the other of wanting to cut the program.
But the newspaper's ostensibly neutral, both-sides coverage of the high-stakes healthcare fight was interspersed with ads purchased by the Coalition for Medicare Choices, an innocuously named organization that serves as a front group for the private insurance industry's powerful lobbying group, America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP).
The Post, owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos, states in the email version of its newsletter that the Friday coverage was "presented by" the Coalition for Medicare Choices, which bills itself as a "national grassroots organization" while acknowledging—in small font at the bottom of its website—that it's "powered by AHIP."
The large banner ad positioned at the top of the Post's newsletter features a senior accompanied by text that reads, "Don't Cut My Care."
The sidebar ad makes clear that the Coalition for Medicare Choices is concerned not about traditional Medicare, but about the finances of Medicare Advantage—a privately run program funded by the federal government.
The supposed "cut" highlighted by the ads refers to the Biden administration's 2024 payment plan for Medicare Advantage.
Insurance industry groups and their Republican allies in Congress claim that the payment proposal outlined by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) would result in a $3 billion cut to Medicare Advantage plans—a small fraction of large Medicare Advantage providers' annual revenues.
The Biden administration says the insurance industry and the GOP are "cherry-picking" numbers and insists the CMS plan would entail a limited increase, not a cut, in payments to Medicare Advantage plans, which are notorious for overbilling the federal government and denying patients necessary care. The federal government expects to pay more than $6 trillion to Medicare Advantage issuers over the next eight years.
CMS has also proposed a rule that would allow the federal government to claw back Medicare Advantage payments that were distributed improperly as a result of industry overbilling—a crackdown that the U.S. public overwhelmingly supports.
Republicans, who often conflate traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage, have falsely described the new CMS rule as a Medicare Advantage cut.
"So-called 'Medicare Advantage' plans are not Medicare," Linda Benesch, communications director for the progressive advocacy group Social Security Works, told Common Dreams on Friday. "They are private plans run by corporations for the purpose of extracting as much money out of Medicare beneficiaries and the government as possible."
"Republicans, desperate to deflect from their own plans to cut Medicare, are claiming that limiting the annual increase in payments to these private plans is 'cutting Medicare,'" Benesch added. "Nothing could be further from the truth. By limiting the payments, the Biden administration is defending Medicare by slightly leveling the playing field between for-profit plans and actual Medicare. This is only a small first step. The Biden administration should do far more to regulate for-profit plans and protect Medicare beneficiaries."
Diane Archer, the president of Just Care USA and a senior adviser on Medicare at Social Security Works, added in a statement to Common Dreams that "to strengthen benefits and rein in costs for everyone with Medicare, President Biden and Kevin McCarthy should agree to end the tens of billions of dollars in overpayments to Medicare Advantage plans."
"The public strongly opposes this massive government waste and Medicare Advantage profiteering, as should policymakers on both sides of the aisle," Archer
"So-called 'Medicare Advantage' plans are not Medicare. They are private plans run by corporations for the purpose of extracting as much money out of Medicare beneficiaries and the government as possible."
It's hardly unusual for corporate media outlets in the U.S. to publish newsletters sponsored by business groups with a vested interest in the topic being covered, whether it's Medicare, drug prices, or Big Tech.
In October, the new media outlet Semaforsparked widespread derision and outrage by launching a climate newsletter sponsored by the oil giant Chevron, one of the world's biggest climate villains.
As The Levernoted in a 2021 look at the corporate-sponsored content of Punchbowl News and other publications, "These kinds of editorial choices are being made so frequently, they aren't even conscious decisions anymore—they are media culture."
"While it's not accurate to say there is an explicit newsroom quid pro quo in such editorial focus," the outlet continued, "it's also ridiculous to presume that all that cash from corporate sponsors has no influence at all."
The Coalition for Medicare Choices has been making use of the corporate media's embrace of sponsored content for years, placing its defenses of the fraud-riddled Medicare Advantage program and fearmongering about looming cuts in prominent outlets such as Politico.
In addition to touting the supposed benefits of Medicare Advantage, the insurance lobbying group that controls the coalition has lobbied aggressively against efforts to include hearing, dental, and vision coverage in traditional Medicare.
As The American Prospect's Robert Kuttner wrote in a column last week, "Medicare Advantage plans are popular and they are rapidly crowding out public Medicare" because they provide coverage that traditional Medicare doesn't, including hearing, dental, and vision.
Roughly half of the Medicare population was enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan last year, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
"Despite the extra coverage ostensibly provided, studies have found that Medicare Advantage plans are more profitable than most other health insurance industry products, because of the opportunities they provide to game the system," Kuttner noted. "And that suggests that there is a much larger problem here that won’t be solved by a cat-and-mouse game of more aggressive audits—creeping privatization."
"Partial privatization insidiously leads to more privatization, leaving government to pay the added expense," he added. "Despite the promises of greater efficiency, it doesn't save costs but adds costs, as more money goes to industry middlemen and government has to spend more on monitoring... Medicare for All doesn't work if it includes privatized Medicare Advantage. Best to keep public programs public."