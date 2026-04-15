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The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Demand Progress
Contact: Email:,press@demandprogress.org

Bipartisan Privacy Champions Slow Johnson’s Roll to Renew FISA

Today, the House Democratic Whip advised that a debate on a rule to allow a vote on renewing Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) was postponed. The House had previously planned to vote on the rule around noon. The White House and intelligence agencies have been exerting maximum pressure to get Congress to pass a “clean” renewal of FISA without any privacy reforms. However, both Republicans and Democrats keep raising concerns about moving forward without enacting privacy protections. Demand Progress is part of a bipartisan coalition urging Congress to close loopholes in the law that allow the government to bypass the courts to surveil Americans.

The following is a statement from Demand Progress Senior Policy Advisor Hajar Hammado:

“This time, fearmongering was not enough to overcome a bipartisan movement fighting for the privacy rights of all Americans. We rarely ever see the full force of the White House and the intelligence agencies fail to browbeat Congress into giving them what they want. That this happened today is a testament to the tireless work of our movement, which has been successfully bringing Republicans, Democrats and independents together for a common cause.

Of course, this fight is nowhere near over. Speaker Johnson can still force a vote any time with extremely short notice, but our coalition feels the wind at our backs and we won’t stop fighting for a self-evident truth: the government should not be able to bypass the courts to surveil Americans.”

A robust set of resources on the need for privacy reforms for FISA is available here and here, and additional background, context, polling, reform demands, resources and other information is available here. Video of Drop Site News asking members about their support for a clean FISA renewal is here.

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