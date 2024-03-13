To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

ACLU Urges Senate to Reject TikTok Ban Bill Following House Passage

The U.S. House of Representatives today passed H.R. 7521, a bill that would effectively ban TikTok in the United States. The vote comes just one day after the American Civil Liberties Union and partners expressed serious constitutional concerns with the bill.

Jenna Leventoff, senior policy counsel at ACLU, had the following reaction:

“Make no mistake: the House’s TikTok bill is a ban, and it’s blatant censorship. Today, the House of Representatives voted to violate the First Amendment rights of more than half of the country. The Senate must reject this unconstitutional and reckless bill.”

The American Civil Liberties Union was founded in 1920 and is our nation's guardian of liberty. The ACLU works in the courts, legislatures and communities to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to all people in this country by the Constitution and laws of the United States.

