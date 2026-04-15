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The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Data for Progress
Contact:

Hamid Bendaas
Communications Director
IMEU Policy Project
hamid@imeupolicyproject.org

A Majority of Voters Support Senate Resolutions To Block Bombs and Bulldozers To Israel

Arizona, California, Colorado, and Michigan Democrats and Independents in overwhelmingly support resolutions the Senate votes on today

Polls released Wednesday, April 15, by IMEU Policy Project, and conducted by Data for Progress, found that 58% of Arizona voters, 67% of California voters, 61% of Colorado voters, and 53% of Michigan voters support the resolution the Senate will vote on today to block President Trump’s delivery of 12,000 1,000-pound bombs to Israel.

54% of Arizona voters, 65% of California voters, 57% of Colorado voters, and 52% of Michigan voters also support the resolution to block Trump’s delivery of $295 million worth of bulldozers to Israel. Israel has used these bombs and bulldozers to destroy homes and kill civilians in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon.

View full Arizona results

View full California results

View full Colorado results

View full Michigan results

MORE KEY FINDINGS:

  • Strong majorities of Democrats and independents in each state support these resolutions, including:
    • 74% of Arizona Democrats and 62% of Arizona Independents support the resolution to block bombs, and 73% of Arizona Democrats and 55% of Arizona Independents support the resolution to block bulldozers
    • 79% of California Democrats and 76% of Colorado Independents support the resolution to block bombs, and 77% of California Democrats and 72% of Colorado Independents support the resolution to block bulldozers
    • 85% of Colorado Democrats and 60% of Colorado Independents support the resolution to block bombs, and 78% of Colorado Democrats and 58% of Colorado Independents support the resolution to block bulldozers
    • 67% of Michigan Democrats and 60% of Michigan Independents support the resolution to block bombs, and 65% of Michigan Democrats and 59% of Michigan Independents support the resolution to block bulldozers
  • Majorities in each state believe war with Iran benefits Israel more than the United States
    • 54% of Arizona voters say war with Iran benefits Israel more, while just 33% say the US benefits more
    • 66% of California voters say war with Iran benefits Israel more, while just 24% say the US benefits more
    • 58% of Colorado voters say war with Iran benefits Israel more, while just 29% say the US benefits more
    • 54% of Michigan voters say war with Iran benefits Israel more, while just 30% say the US benefits more
  • Majorities of Democrats and Independents in each state say Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, including:
    • 76% of Arizona Democrats and 53% of Independents
    • 74% of California Democrats and 68% of Independents
    • 84% of Colorado Democrats and 52% of Independents
    • 66% of Michigan Democrats and 53% of Independents

Data for Progress is a multidisciplinary group of experts using state-of-the-art techniques in data science to support progressive activists and causes.

www.dataforprogress.org
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