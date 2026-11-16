A Biden-era policy that would have raised salaries for Head Start preschool teachers by about $10,000 over the next five years was set to cost $2.1 billion annually—a tiny fraction of the $1.5 trillion Pentagon budget requested by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

But months after President Donald Trump bluntly said the federal government "can’t take care of daycare" because "we're fighting wars," the administration is repealing the rule, claiming the money saved will allow the program, introduced more than six decades ago by President Lyndon Johnson, to enroll more students.

US Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), former chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee and a former preschool teacher, noted Monday that the elimination of the pay hike is just Trump's latest attack on the program, which serves more than 750,000 children living below the poverty line at 17,000 centers across the country.

"Everyone knows that these educators are overworked and underpaid, creating retention challenges that limit options for families. This is a real problem that Donald Trump and RFK Jr. want to make worse," said Murray, referring to Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose agency oversees Head Start.

Under the pay-raise mandate, teachers' health insurance and paid leave benefits also would have been expanded, and advocates said the salary boost would help solve a teacher turnover crisis in the program that has been especially acute in recent years since the pandemic—and could in turn increase enrollment capacity, contrary to the Trump administration's claims.

More than 20% of Head Start teachers left for higher-paying jobs in 2022, according to The Associated Press. President Joe Biden's 2024 policy was meant to achieve parity with public school teachers, who earn $75,000 per year on average. Head Start teachers with master's degrees earn an average of less than $60,000, while educators with bachelor's degrees earn less than $50,000 per year, the program reported this year.

Teacher turnover was still at 17% last year, HHS data shows, and the exodus of teachers has led some Head Start programs to close.

The National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) said the administration had framed the decision to roll back the pay raise as "a choice between paying educators and serving children, but a funded slot without a qualified teacher serves no one."

"The Department of Health and Human Services’ final rule asks Head Start educators to keep doing more for less," said the organization. "The rule says its estimate of 106,000 saved slots doesn’t predict how many children will actually be served, because that depends on whether programs can staff classrooms... The main barrier to supporting a stable, highly qualified workforce in Head Start is a lack of resources. In our public comment opposing the proposed rule, NAEYC urged HHS to work with Congress to fund these requirements. HHS chose to drop the standard instead."

With Democrats set to take control of the US Senate and House of Representatives in January, the group urged "Congress to make the investment Head Start needs so every eligible child has a qualified and consistent educator in the classroom."

The repeal of the pay-raise mandate was published in the Federal Register Monday, saying the new policy “restores flexibility to local Head Start programs and improves access for children and families by removing the costly requirements added in 2024.”

In actuality, said Murray, the Trump administration has gone out of its way to severely weaken the program that "moms and dads in every corner of the country count on," going as far as pushing for Head Start's elimination entirely in one leaked memo, "in keeping with Project 2025."

The senator pointed to the firing of up to 50% of the staff at the Office of Head Start and Office of Child Care at HHS, as well as the shuttering of half the offices' 10 regional locations. HHS has also proposed doing away with many of Head Start's regulations and standards, including federal student-to-teacher ratios, and deferring to looser state guidelines.

"President Trump also illegally impounded funding provided by Congress for Head Start programs across America, in violation of the Impoundment Control Act (ICA)," said a statement by Murray's office. "In response, Sen. Murray raised alarm bells and she led her colleagues in demanding that the funds get moving."

The senator said that when Democrats take control of Congress, she will "be fighting to stop this policy dead in its tracks every way I can—just like I’ll keep pushing back on Trump’s attempts to gut Head Start’s health and safety standards."

"Donald Trump wants Head Start teachers to get paid less and take away health insurance and paid leave to boot—how many of these teachers will just leave for a better-paying job? I’ve taught preschool and I’ll tell you what: You can’t help more kids with fewer teachers," said Murray. "You can bet I’ll be fighting to invest in Head Start and setting our kids up for success instead of Trump’s illegal wars overseas.”