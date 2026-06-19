Janeese Lewis George, Next DC Mayor, Says Working People 'Don't Want to Hear What Government Can't Do'

Janeese Lewis George, a Washington, DC City Councilmember, won the Democratic primary to become the city's next mayor on Thursday, a triumph celebrated by progressives in the nation's capital and beyond as a further sign that the democratic socialism she represents is resonating deeply with voters within the party.

“From native Washingtonians to people that have found and called this place home, to restaurant workers, to teachers, to retirees, so many people—whether you’re new to the team or have been a part of this since day one, I want to be clear that I plan to be a mayor for everyone who calls this city home,” Lewis George said at a press conference after the primary was called in her favor.

In the deeply blue city, winner of the Democratic primary means Lewis George is almost certain to be the next mayor, the latest in a string of self-identified democratic socialists to win elections in major US cities this cycle, including Mayor Zohran Mamdani in New York City and Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson.

As the Washington Post notes in its coverage of Lewis George's win,

Faith in capitalism is slipping, and socialism does not carry the same toxic brand among young voters that it does with older Americans who grew up during the Cold War. An August 2025 Gallup poll found that 49 percent of Americans ages 18 to 34 had positive views of socialism, compared with 30 percent of Americans 55 and older. The survey found that Americans on balance prefer capitalism to socialism, but the favorability of capitalism dropped from 60 percent in 2021 to 54 percent.

During remarks to the press on Thursday, Lewis George downplayed the usefulness of political or ideological labels, but said what voters are craving is elected officials willing to address their material needs and to fight to make the day-to-day lives of working people more affordable.

NOW - Lewis George: "People don't want to hear about what government can't do" pic.twitter.com/6pnWtbc0a6

— Joey Barke (@joey_barke) June 18, 2026

"This is not a liberal, moderate, or socialist thing," she said. "We all want to be able to achieve the American Dream. We all want to be able to provide for our families and ourselves. And that's what leaders should be focused on—delivering results for residents in this city and in this country."

"People are not interested in hearing what government can't do," Lewis George continued. "When they're struggling every day, working two jobs, and still can't make it—they don't want to hear what government can't do."

Ashik Siddique, co-chair of the city's chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), suggested to the Post that Lewis George, who DSA backed in the primary, represents more of what voters are craving after decades of Democrats tracking further to the right and capitulating to corporate interests—even in the face of President Donald Trump.

“People are feeling like they have to work way harder to get by, and meanwhile they’re seeing Elon Musk become the first trillionaire in the world,” said Siddique. “The Trump administration is just administering policies that make people’s lives worse, and many people feel like the Democratic Party establishment is not really putting up a fight.”