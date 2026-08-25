Dolly Parton Remembered as 'Advocate for Inclusion, Women’s Rights, Children's Literacy, and More'

Dolly Parton died Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee at the age of 80, and was fondly remembered by people around the world for not only her decades in the entertainment industry but also her philanthropy and promotion of the belief that "everybody should be treated with respect."

Parton's nephew and head of security, Bryan Seaver, confirmed the country music icon's passing in a video message shared on her social media accounts. As Rolling Stone reported, she "was born January 19, 1946, the fourth of Robert Lee and Avie Lee Owens Parton's 12 children, in a one-room cabin on the banks of the Little Pigeon River," and "grew up in rural poverty," lacking plumbing and electricity.

The obituary shared on Parton's platforms notes that she was preceded in death by her parents, as well as "her beloved husband of 59 years, Carl Thomas Dean," who died last year, and that "the family asks for donations to be made to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library," which was inspired by her father's inability to read and write, and has gifted more than 300 million books to children over the past three decades.

"Dolly Parton could have retired long ago having achieved greatness," Congressman Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) said of the singer and actress who won multiple Grammy and Emmy awards, among numerous others, and whose songs include "Coat of Many Colors," "I Will Always Love You," and "Jolene."

Rather than retiring from the spotlight, Khanna noted, "she chose to continue her life pursuing the arts, and pushing boundaries to advocate for inclusion, women's rights, children's literacy, and more. Dolly touched countless hearts and will forever be remembered."

US Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) wrote on social media that "Dolly Parton was one of the great entertainers of our era. She was not only a talented musician and songwriter, but a lifelong philanthropist and advocate for literacy, education, LGBTQ+ rights, healthcare, and disaster relief. Her music and humanity touched millions. She will be sorely missed."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said that "Dolly Parton gifted the world with her talent and heart. From supporting children, donating to science, investing in Tennessee, and giving us songs to sing our hearts out to (looking at you, '9 to 5'), she made the world a better place. Thank you, Dolly, for leading with love."

Democratic North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein said that "Dolly Parton was so special, so universally loved. The first word that came to my mind just now was 'authentic,' which is funny since she is well known for her big wigs and extravagant gowns. But she was always herself. Her music was powerful and moving... But her impact on the world was much greater—from providing kids free books to funding vaccine research and promoting tolerance. America lost one of our best today."

Other key Democrats who posted remembrances included Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (NY), and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.), who called Parton "a singular American icon whose extraordinary voice, joyful spirit, and generous heart brought light to millions and made America kinder and more hopeful."

Parton took stances on topics that have become divisive in US politics—such as supporting LGBTQ+ rights and vaccine research—but she openly avoided wading into political races, and was also honored on Tuesday by various right-wing politicians and other figures, from Cabinet members, federal lawmakers, and governors to Republican President Donald Trump, who announced on Truth Social that "I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period."

Meanwhile, as elected Republicans ban books and cut programs for the working class while giving more tax breaks to the ultrarich, Melanie D'Arrigo, executive director of the Campaign for New York Health, said that "Dolly Parton spent her life helping kids, marginalized communities, and people in need, while entertaining millions. She never had to, she chose to. In a world full of wannabe Donald Trumps, choose to be a Dolly Parton."