Tax the Rich! We Intend to Confront the Billionaires Face-to-Face

At a time of great crisis for American democracy, when oligarchy, authoritarianism and billionaire corruption have run rampant, there are a few signs of hope.

Thousands of business leaders nationwide are signing the Business for Democracy Pledge , calling on our federal government to ensure free and fair elections and seating of newly-elected lawmakers without interference or violence.

Groups like the Center for Popular Democracy and May Day Strong are calling on businesses large and small to sign the pledge.

We will never agree with everything that banks and bankers say and do. But we’ll be in New York City today to demand that they do the right thing...

Renowned economist and educator Gabriel Zucman and his colleagues have issued a groundbreaking call for a worldwide minimum 2% wealth tax on billionaires to address pressing human needs and reduce extreme inequality and oligarchy.

Unions and organizing groups are pushing for state billionaire taxes in California , Illinois and New York , while working to elect members of Congress who will pass a federal law in the United States.

Now it’s time for corporations and billionaires to decide where they stand.



It’s not enough for the ultra-rich to merely fund charitable causes. That doesn't cut it when the political and economic systems they’ve created leave millions of Americans struggling to afford healthcare, put food on the table, and keep their families together.

It’s time for something new.

There’s a real opportunity for these powerful institutions to use their influence differently.

And growing public pressure, all across the country and all around the world, is making it harder for corporations and billionaires to remain on the sidelines.

Will they double down on authoritarianism and runaway inequality?

Or will they recognize that America works best when it works for all of us, when democracy functions fairly, when our voices are heard and counted, when our government builds prosperity for all rather than the fortunes for a few.

Tech billionaires like Elon Musk and hedge fund managers like Ken Griffin have made their positions clear, with hundreds of millions in campaign cash to Trump’s MAGA Republicans and attacks on efforts to fairly tax wealth in California and New York .

In New York City today, JP Morgan Chase and the Robin Hood Foundation are bringing nine billionaires, the head of public policy at Meta, and President Donald Trump’s handpicked Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to their annual “ investors conference ” —and we will be there to confront them.

We will demand that JPMorganChase CEO Jamie Dimon and the billionaire fund managers associated with the Robin Hood Foundation stand for democracy and fairness.

These leaders should reject the path to more authoritarianism and more government corruption.

They should all sign the Business for Democracy pledge, and they should all agree to support fair and progressive tax policies to reduce extreme inequality and prevent oligarchy.

There’s reason to hope that they will.

Dimon has opposed Trump before, resigning from Trump’s business council after Charlottesville, closing Trump’s accounts after the January 6 coup attempt, and speaking out against Trump on tariffs and on the independence of the Federal Reserve.

And Robin Hood donors have supported poverty-fighting policies and organizations opposed by Trump and MAGA Republicans, demonstrating some understanding of solidarity and the common good.

We will never agree with everything that banks and bankers say and do. Today, we’ll be in New York City to demand that they do the right thing—we call on all New Yorkers to join us.