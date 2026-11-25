As early as today, the US Army is set to detonate 70 drums containing lead azide, a material that has historically been used by the military to fire munitions, at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa. The lead azide is progressively degrading and increasingly unstable, and during a routine safety review in March 2026, Army technicians discovered that the compound was recrystallizing making it more sensitive to friction and temperature drops, and thus uncontrollable explosion. Army officials argue that the material is too unstable to transport safety, and with colder temperatures fast approaching in winter, an uncontrollable explosion could cause a public safety issue.

Initially the Army pursued a chemical disposal option , which would have been safer for the general public, but cancelled this over its own safety concerns and opted for an on-site detonation. Online criticism and legal challenges from private citizen and environmental protection groups pushed the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals to temporarily pause the Environmental Protection Agency permit that granted the Army the ability to detonate the lead azide, and then to further delay the detonation from its originally scheduled time on Friday morning to Monday, then Tuesday, and now Wednesday of this week.

Environmental Groups, including the Iowa Environmental Council, the Sierra Club Iowa Chapter, and Earth Justice accuse the Army of lack of transparency and poor communication (including not providing the public with enough notice so they could protect themselves, their livestocks, and their crops) but also sidestepping the courts and failing to review and adequately consider safer alternatives. After the federal court issued an administrative stay on the EPA’s permit, the Justice Department said that the Army will invoke an emergency provision under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act to move forward with the detonation without a permit . Environmental groups argue that this is just one more example where the Trump administration is attempting to circumvent the judicial system to its benefit.

Criticism from people living in Iowa and across the country is exploding on the Internet, especially because Iowa, the Mississippi River, and its neighboring Illinois, are responsible for growing a substantial amount of the corn and what that feeds the country. Lead dust could contaminate these crops and sicken anyone who consumes them, as well as harming livestock and remaining in the soil even after the current crops are harvested. But more importantly, the inhalation of lead dust leads to catastrophic health effects , including lead poisoning that could cause damage to the brain and larger nervous system, kidneys, heart, and reproductive system, putting an entire state of people and the wildlife that live there at risk.

For an administration with a deeply pro-natalist agenda, the decision to detonate the bomb neglects the real physical effects on pregnant people and young children who are more susceptible to lead poisoning. Lead poisoning can reduce fertility in both men and women, disrupting reproductive hormones and damaging reproductive systems. Lead can cross the placental barrier and pass into breast milk, putting children at risk of premature birth, low birth weight, and developmental issues. For an administration pushing fertility tracking and federal family planning , Wednesday’s plan feels like a contradiction, or rather a clear indication that the Trump administration is only concerned with tracking and protecting specific Americans’ reproduction.

But then again the US government has had no issue putting poor Americans, Americans of color, and predominantly immigrant communities in harm's way.

In fact, the United States government has routinely undertaken chemical, biological, and radiological testing on unsuspecting civilians for years, especially between the 1940s and 1970s. These included more than 200 confidential Open-Air Vulnerability Tests led by the US Army Chemical Corps between 1949-1969 where civilians were exposed to simulants and pathogens to study the effects of a biological attack, as well as Operation Sea-Spray in 1950 where the Navy sprayed bacteria off the coast of San Francisco, exposing residents of the city and contributing not just to hospitalizations but even a death. This was especially common in nuclear testing when nuclear weapons were detonated at the Nevada Test Site while thousands of troops and civilians lived nearby and had no protection or warning.

But perhaps the closest historical allusion to Wednesday’s lead detonation was when the US Army sprayed particles of zinc cadmium sulfide, a compound that contains a known carcinogen, using blowers, vehicles, rooftops, and aircraft in St. Louis in the 1950s and 1960s, specifically around the Pruitt-Igoe public housing complex (which is a predominantly Black and low-income neighborhood) to study how aerosols dispersed in urban environments. Former and current residents of the area have linked chronic illnesses and cancer to these exposures , despite a National Research Council assessment claiming that the tests posted low risk to the community.

In 1969, President Richard Nixon officially ended offensive biological weapons research, but as Wednesday’s scheduled detonation shows, the United States continues to use biological weapons against its own people. While the Army is claiming that this is a necessary step to prevent an uncontrollable explosion as winter fast approaches, its lack of transparency and communication about the detonation in the first place and the short and long-term effects of this plan evoke a larger history of the US government inflicting serious harm on poor Americans, Americans of color, Tribal nations and Indigenous communities, and other marginalized groups.

For historians, this blatant disregard for the lives of American civilians, specifically poor, rural American civilians, has a name: eugenics. When the United States government undertakes biological testing and maneuvers like the Iowa lead azide detonation, it disregards the lives of marginalized Americans, especially poor Americans living in rural Iowa and Illinois, who cannot leave the state or protect themselves from the impending chemical attack.

Make no mistake--Wednesday’s lead detonation is a chemical attack that is scheduled on the people of Iowa without their consent that circumvents a judicial system that hears and raises concerns about environmental impact and safer chemical disposal alternatives.

The Army, and more broadly, the American government, knows that lead poisoning can be and will be deadly, that the Army did not provide enough time for people to leave the state (which is not possible for people who do not have housing alternatives or are disabled), to protect their livestock and their crops (which feed the vast majority of the country), and their homes, and that it will have catastrophic effects on the environment and the rest of the country, but it is undertaking it anyway. In fact, despite a federal court pausing an emergency EPA permit, the Justice Department is pushing forward anyway, despite growing criticism.

While at first glance this looks like profound negligence from the Army and US government to provide advance notice about the detonation along with ways people can protect themselves, it's a deliberate choice to put rural, poor, especially disabled Americans in harm's way--and one that despite the Trump administration’s pro-natalist agenda threatens not just the overall health, but the reproductive health of rural Americans. As such, it evokes a much darker history of American eugenics where poor Americans, Americans of color, and disabled Americans were not only institutionalized but forcibly sterilized to prevent having children. This institutionalization and forced sterilization continues to this day, and is increasing under the Trump administration’s attacks on legal protection of access services in communities rather than institutions.

Make no mistake—along with Wednesday’s plan to detonate the lead azide being environmentally catastrophic, it is also an attack on the lives of rural Americans, poor Americans, disabled Americans, and one that sadly reflects a much larger history of American eugenics where the health of marginalized Americans are sacrificed by or intentionally hurt by the US government.