A federal appeals court on Monday cleared the way for the US Army to detonate nearly five tons of deteriorating lead-based explosives at an ammunition plant in southeastern Iowa, a ruling that came amid warnings from environmental defenders that the planned detonation could send toxic lead dust into surrounding communities.

The 11-page ruling by the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a temporary stay that had blocked an emergency permit issued by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to allow the blast.

“We are mindful of the very real risks presented by the Army’s planned detonation,” the judges wrote in their ruling. “However, we must acknowledge the realities of the situation: The degraded explosives present a risk of an uncontrolled and unplanned explosion," unless they are destroyed.

The decision followed a legal challenge by Earthjustice on behalf of the Iowa Environmental Council and the state chapter of the Sierra Club that argued that the federal government had failed to adequately consider alternatives to the detonation and protect public health.

The US Army is set to detonate 68 drums containing approximately 9,773 pounds of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant near Middletown on Wednesday.

Lead azide is a highly sensitive explosive used in the manufacture of ammunition and other military munitions. The material became increasingly unstable after water evaporated from its storage containers, allowing crystals to form. An April inspection reportedly found crystallization on 58 of the 68 drums.

Army officials contend that moving or chemically treating the deteriorating explosives might trigger an accidental explosion that could kill or wound workers and people nearby. They argue that a controlled detonation under carefully selected weather conditions is the least dangerous option.

However, green groups warn that the consequences could extend far beyond the immediate blast site. Earthjustice said the lead plume could travel up to 100 miles from ground zero, depending on the weather.

“The EPA itself admits that there is no safe level of lead exposure for humans,” said Michael Schmidt, general counsel for the Iowa Environmental Council, when the lawsuit was announced.

Iowa's Department of Health and Human Services acknowledges that the explosion will create a dust plume containing lead particles that could travel beyond the military installation and settle on surrounding surfaces. The agency warned of two main exposure pathways: inhalation of airborne lead particles and ingesting or even touching contaminated dust deposited on soil, playgrounds, vehicles, buildings, and other surfaces.

Children and pregnant women are particularly vulnerable. Lead exposure can cause serious neurological and developmental damage, including impaired brain development in children. Unlike some airborne pollutants, lead deposited on farmland, soil, and household surfaces can remain a source of exposure long after the initial explosion.

State health officials have told residents in potentially affected areas to stay indoors, keep their windows and doors shut for 24 to 48 hours, use indoor air filtration, and wet-clean potentially contaminated surfaces after the airborne exposure period ends.

In addition to environmental groups, elected officials from around the region vehemently oppose the planned detonation.

"The Army still has failed to explain to the public why this detonation needs to happen this way—and too many people fear for their family’s health and safety," Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), an Army veteran, said Sunday on social media. "This is an extreme failure of communication, planning, and leadership. And they must be held accountable for the harm done."

Earlier Monday, Trump said he had ordered the Army to hold off on the detonation until the Eighth Circuit ruled on the matter, and made the operation contingent on approval from Democratic sIowa Gov.-elect Rob Sand.

The president said on his Truth Social platform that if the court gave the green light, "we will have no choice but to not proceed with the controlled removal of these hazardous materials, and be forced to hold the incoming governor responsible for any and all death or destruction caused by this very unfortunate, and long-term, situation."

Sand stated that the Trump administration should be the one to "make this decision based on the information they have from the people they brought in to do the job months ago."

Area residents, including many farmers, are scrambling to protect their families, homes, fields, and livestock.

"We’re feeling less confident that anybody knows what they’re doing,” retired school teacher Jim Plate, who lives with his wife Krys Plate two miles south of the Army installation, told The New York Times. “We’re getting very frustrated by whatever the heck is going on.”

Krys Plate said that she is "terrified."

"Everybody knows," she told the Times, "that the acceptable level of lead is zero."