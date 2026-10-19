COP17: A Global Reckoning for Nature Conservation

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Managing the biodiversity crisis within political borders is impossible; we must prioritize a global approach that manages Earth’s interconnected systems.
The 17th meeting of the Conference of the Parties, or COP17, to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, or CBD, is a major upcoming international summit focused on global measures to protect, restore, and sustainably manage nature.
It serves as the global review of collective progress on implementing the 2023-2030 Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF), adopted at COP15, evaluating whether countries are on track to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030.
This year's official theme is “Taking Action for Nature,” aiming to turn high-level commitments into concrete delivery.
This triple COP year brings together the three UN Rio Conventions for their Conferences of the Parties in quick succession to tackle the interconnected crises in climate (UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, or UNFCCC, COP31), biodiversity (CBD COP17), and land (UN Convention to Combat Desertification COP17).
The KMGBF features four 2050 long-term goals and 23 2030 global targets to halt and reverse nature loss.
The four long-term goals are:
The world is off track to meet most of its 2030 targets under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.
(Image by FAO | CC BY-SA 3.0)
Managing the biodiversity crisis within political borders is impossible; we must prioritize a global approach that manages Earth’s interconnected systems.
The health of Earth’s living systems quite literally determines the long-term survival and stability of human civilization.
Biodiversity is the physical fabric that regulates the planet’s biogeochemical cycles (carbon, water, nitrogen). Losing biodiversity degrades the Earth system’s resilience and, with it, its capacity to absorb shocks like climate change, pollution, and extreme weather.
Climate change and biodiversity loss are twin crises driven by the same systemic roots. Healthy ecosystems act as essential carbon sinks and natural buffers, helping stabilize the climate.
We simply must safeguard our planet's natural boundaries. An important consideration is whether national commitments are scaling up fast enough to pull humanity back from irreversible tipping points (such as the destruction of the Amazon rainforest and widespread coral reef collapse).
To maintain a stable, habitable planet, humanity must not cross these thresholds. By shifting from extraction to regeneration, we can reduce humanity’s demands through industrial agriculture, mining, overfishing, and urban expansion. Days like Earth Overshoot Day remind us that humanity consumes more resources than the planet can regenerate annually.
Nature must be treated as a finite resource and respected as such. Harmful subsidies (like those backing fossil fuels or intensive industrial monocultures) must be redirected toward regenerative land and water use.
Young people participate in the Global Climate Strike in London on March 15, 2019. (Photo by Garry Knight)
Children and young people are disproportionately affected by climate change and biodiversity loss; therefore, their voices are particularly important at major climate and biodiversity conferences.
Today's decisions have long-term consequences for their health, education, well-being, and future opportunities. Intergenerational justice looks at how present generations affect past and future people. Protecting ecosystems today is seen as a matter of securing a healthy, habitable future.
This COP17 recognizes children and young people as important stakeholders and constituencies. Official mechanisms have been established to support youth participation:
Both groups have access to official COP processes; they monitor government commitments, participate as observers in the diplomatic Blue Zones, and have the opportunity to speak during plenary sessions.
The Green Zone is a public area open to students, activists, and young researchers attending events in Yerevan, Armenia. The COP17 Green Zone will provide open spaces for workshops, cultural events, and collaborative problem-solving.
People demonstrate at COP15 in Montreal, Canada on December 7, 2022. (Photo by UN Biodiversity | CC BY 2.0)
Non-governmental organisations, civil society coalitions, research bodies, and observer groups play a critical role at COP conferences. They serve as watchdogs, technical advisers, and advocates for groups that might not otherwise have a direct seat at the negotiating table.
NGOs bring local, grassroots priorities into global policy spaces, ensuring that community-level perspectives help shape international biodiversity decisions.
They provide scientific data, policy recommendations, and track national progress on targets.
Key non-state and civil society players actively shaping the discourse and engagement at COP17 include the International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED), the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), and Conservation International.
Business for Nature is a major coalition that rallies global companies and commercial organisations to push governments for stronger nature policies, arguing that voluntary corporate action isn’t enough without systemic regulatory backing.
The Finance for Biodiversity Foundation is an accredited observer network representing financial institutions, banks, and investment funds. They focus heavily on resource mobilization, aligning financial flows with global biodiversity goals, and operationalizing funding mechanisms like the UN Cali Fund.
Indigenous Peoples’ and Local Communities’ Caucuses represent Indigenous stewards who work closely with civil society allies to ensure traditional ecological knowledge and land rights are protected in the global review process.
The CBD Women’s Caucus is an active network focused on gender-responsive biodiversity data and ensuring women, major stewards of local agriculture and ecosystems, are fairly represented in monitoring and policy systems.
After years of slow progress, these groups will push for greater accountability and real change. They will also advocate for greater biodiversity financing, ensuring it is mobilized and reaches vulnerable frontline projects where it is needed most.
The President-Designate of COP17 is Hambardzum Matevosyan, Armenia's Minister of Environment.
COP17 will be the biggest event the country has ever held. He has already acknowledged the “many challenges and gaps” identified in the draft Global Biodiversity Framework report and even said they had to nudge leaders to submit their reports by the February deadline.
Matevosyan is adamant that “we are not changing the goals,” but rather “we are making a realistic assessment of where we stand and what is needed to achieve them. It is a course correction.”
The minister is also working on introducing environmental protection into the Armenian constitution.
As for the other government delegates, they are responsible for turning international environmental goals into domestic law, national budgets, and enforceable policies.
Key priorities include:
Better World Info provide a valuable platform to help NGOs, young people, and all other participants and observers prepare for the events of COP17. Stay tuned as we follow key developments and report back on whether our hopes for real tangible progress were realized.
As a side note, all UN member states, except the US, have ratified the Convention on Biological Diversity. While this means US funding is absent and the framework may carry less weight, it also means progress is not constrained by its historical blocking of consensus.
As the first official global review of collective progress since the landmark GBF was signed four years ago, hopes are high that this COP will be a COP of implementation in preparation for the 2030 moment of truth.
As Astrid Schomaker, executive secretary of the CBD, said: “Armenia’s vision for COP17 is a beautiful one. It aims to inspire us all to see that transformation is possible, that nature is worth protecting, that implementation is happening and that we all have an important and active role to play."
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The 17th meeting of the Conference of the Parties, or COP17, to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, or CBD, is a major upcoming international summit focused on global measures to protect, restore, and sustainably manage nature.
It serves as the global review of collective progress on implementing the 2023-2030 Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF), adopted at COP15, evaluating whether countries are on track to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030.
This year's official theme is “Taking Action for Nature,” aiming to turn high-level commitments into concrete delivery.
This triple COP year brings together the three UN Rio Conventions for their Conferences of the Parties in quick succession to tackle the interconnected crises in climate (UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, or UNFCCC, COP31), biodiversity (CBD COP17), and land (UN Convention to Combat Desertification COP17).
The KMGBF features four 2050 long-term goals and 23 2030 global targets to halt and reverse nature loss.
The four long-term goals are:
The world is off track to meet most of its 2030 targets under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.
(Image by FAO | CC BY-SA 3.0)
Managing the biodiversity crisis within political borders is impossible; we must prioritize a global approach that manages Earth’s interconnected systems.
The health of Earth’s living systems quite literally determines the long-term survival and stability of human civilization.
Biodiversity is the physical fabric that regulates the planet’s biogeochemical cycles (carbon, water, nitrogen). Losing biodiversity degrades the Earth system’s resilience and, with it, its capacity to absorb shocks like climate change, pollution, and extreme weather.
Climate change and biodiversity loss are twin crises driven by the same systemic roots. Healthy ecosystems act as essential carbon sinks and natural buffers, helping stabilize the climate.
We simply must safeguard our planet's natural boundaries. An important consideration is whether national commitments are scaling up fast enough to pull humanity back from irreversible tipping points (such as the destruction of the Amazon rainforest and widespread coral reef collapse).
To maintain a stable, habitable planet, humanity must not cross these thresholds. By shifting from extraction to regeneration, we can reduce humanity’s demands through industrial agriculture, mining, overfishing, and urban expansion. Days like Earth Overshoot Day remind us that humanity consumes more resources than the planet can regenerate annually.
Nature must be treated as a finite resource and respected as such. Harmful subsidies (like those backing fossil fuels or intensive industrial monocultures) must be redirected toward regenerative land and water use.
Young people participate in the Global Climate Strike in London on March 15, 2019. (Photo by Garry Knight)
Children and young people are disproportionately affected by climate change and biodiversity loss; therefore, their voices are particularly important at major climate and biodiversity conferences.
Today's decisions have long-term consequences for their health, education, well-being, and future opportunities. Intergenerational justice looks at how present generations affect past and future people. Protecting ecosystems today is seen as a matter of securing a healthy, habitable future.
This COP17 recognizes children and young people as important stakeholders and constituencies. Official mechanisms have been established to support youth participation:
Both groups have access to official COP processes; they monitor government commitments, participate as observers in the diplomatic Blue Zones, and have the opportunity to speak during plenary sessions.
The Green Zone is a public area open to students, activists, and young researchers attending events in Yerevan, Armenia. The COP17 Green Zone will provide open spaces for workshops, cultural events, and collaborative problem-solving.
People demonstrate at COP15 in Montreal, Canada on December 7, 2022. (Photo by UN Biodiversity | CC BY 2.0)
Non-governmental organisations, civil society coalitions, research bodies, and observer groups play a critical role at COP conferences. They serve as watchdogs, technical advisers, and advocates for groups that might not otherwise have a direct seat at the negotiating table.
NGOs bring local, grassroots priorities into global policy spaces, ensuring that community-level perspectives help shape international biodiversity decisions.
They provide scientific data, policy recommendations, and track national progress on targets.
Key non-state and civil society players actively shaping the discourse and engagement at COP17 include the International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED), the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), and Conservation International.
Business for Nature is a major coalition that rallies global companies and commercial organisations to push governments for stronger nature policies, arguing that voluntary corporate action isn’t enough without systemic regulatory backing.
The Finance for Biodiversity Foundation is an accredited observer network representing financial institutions, banks, and investment funds. They focus heavily on resource mobilization, aligning financial flows with global biodiversity goals, and operationalizing funding mechanisms like the UN Cali Fund.
Indigenous Peoples’ and Local Communities’ Caucuses represent Indigenous stewards who work closely with civil society allies to ensure traditional ecological knowledge and land rights are protected in the global review process.
The CBD Women’s Caucus is an active network focused on gender-responsive biodiversity data and ensuring women, major stewards of local agriculture and ecosystems, are fairly represented in monitoring and policy systems.
After years of slow progress, these groups will push for greater accountability and real change. They will also advocate for greater biodiversity financing, ensuring it is mobilized and reaches vulnerable frontline projects where it is needed most.
The President-Designate of COP17 is Hambardzum Matevosyan, Armenia's Minister of Environment.
COP17 will be the biggest event the country has ever held. He has already acknowledged the “many challenges and gaps” identified in the draft Global Biodiversity Framework report and even said they had to nudge leaders to submit their reports by the February deadline.
Matevosyan is adamant that “we are not changing the goals,” but rather “we are making a realistic assessment of where we stand and what is needed to achieve them. It is a course correction.”
The minister is also working on introducing environmental protection into the Armenian constitution.
As for the other government delegates, they are responsible for turning international environmental goals into domestic law, national budgets, and enforceable policies.
Key priorities include:
Better World Info provide a valuable platform to help NGOs, young people, and all other participants and observers prepare for the events of COP17. Stay tuned as we follow key developments and report back on whether our hopes for real tangible progress were realized.
As a side note, all UN member states, except the US, have ratified the Convention on Biological Diversity. While this means US funding is absent and the framework may carry less weight, it also means progress is not constrained by its historical blocking of consensus.
As the first official global review of collective progress since the landmark GBF was signed four years ago, hopes are high that this COP will be a COP of implementation in preparation for the 2030 moment of truth.
As Astrid Schomaker, executive secretary of the CBD, said: “Armenia’s vision for COP17 is a beautiful one. It aims to inspire us all to see that transformation is possible, that nature is worth protecting, that implementation is happening and that we all have an important and active role to play."
The 17th meeting of the Conference of the Parties, or COP17, to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, or CBD, is a major upcoming international summit focused on global measures to protect, restore, and sustainably manage nature.
It serves as the global review of collective progress on implementing the 2023-2030 Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF), adopted at COP15, evaluating whether countries are on track to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030.
This year's official theme is “Taking Action for Nature,” aiming to turn high-level commitments into concrete delivery.
This triple COP year brings together the three UN Rio Conventions for their Conferences of the Parties in quick succession to tackle the interconnected crises in climate (UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, or UNFCCC, COP31), biodiversity (CBD COP17), and land (UN Convention to Combat Desertification COP17).
The KMGBF features four 2050 long-term goals and 23 2030 global targets to halt and reverse nature loss.
The four long-term goals are:
The world is off track to meet most of its 2030 targets under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.
(Image by FAO | CC BY-SA 3.0)
Managing the biodiversity crisis within political borders is impossible; we must prioritize a global approach that manages Earth’s interconnected systems.
The health of Earth’s living systems quite literally determines the long-term survival and stability of human civilization.
Biodiversity is the physical fabric that regulates the planet’s biogeochemical cycles (carbon, water, nitrogen). Losing biodiversity degrades the Earth system’s resilience and, with it, its capacity to absorb shocks like climate change, pollution, and extreme weather.
Climate change and biodiversity loss are twin crises driven by the same systemic roots. Healthy ecosystems act as essential carbon sinks and natural buffers, helping stabilize the climate.
We simply must safeguard our planet's natural boundaries. An important consideration is whether national commitments are scaling up fast enough to pull humanity back from irreversible tipping points (such as the destruction of the Amazon rainforest and widespread coral reef collapse).
To maintain a stable, habitable planet, humanity must not cross these thresholds. By shifting from extraction to regeneration, we can reduce humanity’s demands through industrial agriculture, mining, overfishing, and urban expansion. Days like Earth Overshoot Day remind us that humanity consumes more resources than the planet can regenerate annually.
Nature must be treated as a finite resource and respected as such. Harmful subsidies (like those backing fossil fuels or intensive industrial monocultures) must be redirected toward regenerative land and water use.
Young people participate in the Global Climate Strike in London on March 15, 2019. (Photo by Garry Knight)
Children and young people are disproportionately affected by climate change and biodiversity loss; therefore, their voices are particularly important at major climate and biodiversity conferences.
Today's decisions have long-term consequences for their health, education, well-being, and future opportunities. Intergenerational justice looks at how present generations affect past and future people. Protecting ecosystems today is seen as a matter of securing a healthy, habitable future.
This COP17 recognizes children and young people as important stakeholders and constituencies. Official mechanisms have been established to support youth participation:
Both groups have access to official COP processes; they monitor government commitments, participate as observers in the diplomatic Blue Zones, and have the opportunity to speak during plenary sessions.
The Green Zone is a public area open to students, activists, and young researchers attending events in Yerevan, Armenia. The COP17 Green Zone will provide open spaces for workshops, cultural events, and collaborative problem-solving.
People demonstrate at COP15 in Montreal, Canada on December 7, 2022. (Photo by UN Biodiversity | CC BY 2.0)
Non-governmental organisations, civil society coalitions, research bodies, and observer groups play a critical role at COP conferences. They serve as watchdogs, technical advisers, and advocates for groups that might not otherwise have a direct seat at the negotiating table.
NGOs bring local, grassroots priorities into global policy spaces, ensuring that community-level perspectives help shape international biodiversity decisions.
They provide scientific data, policy recommendations, and track national progress on targets.
Key non-state and civil society players actively shaping the discourse and engagement at COP17 include the International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED), the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), and Conservation International.
Business for Nature is a major coalition that rallies global companies and commercial organisations to push governments for stronger nature policies, arguing that voluntary corporate action isn’t enough without systemic regulatory backing.
The Finance for Biodiversity Foundation is an accredited observer network representing financial institutions, banks, and investment funds. They focus heavily on resource mobilization, aligning financial flows with global biodiversity goals, and operationalizing funding mechanisms like the UN Cali Fund.
Indigenous Peoples’ and Local Communities’ Caucuses represent Indigenous stewards who work closely with civil society allies to ensure traditional ecological knowledge and land rights are protected in the global review process.
The CBD Women’s Caucus is an active network focused on gender-responsive biodiversity data and ensuring women, major stewards of local agriculture and ecosystems, are fairly represented in monitoring and policy systems.
After years of slow progress, these groups will push for greater accountability and real change. They will also advocate for greater biodiversity financing, ensuring it is mobilized and reaches vulnerable frontline projects where it is needed most.
The President-Designate of COP17 is Hambardzum Matevosyan, Armenia's Minister of Environment.
COP17 will be the biggest event the country has ever held. He has already acknowledged the “many challenges and gaps” identified in the draft Global Biodiversity Framework report and even said they had to nudge leaders to submit their reports by the February deadline.
Matevosyan is adamant that “we are not changing the goals,” but rather “we are making a realistic assessment of where we stand and what is needed to achieve them. It is a course correction.”
The minister is also working on introducing environmental protection into the Armenian constitution.
As for the other government delegates, they are responsible for turning international environmental goals into domestic law, national budgets, and enforceable policies.
Key priorities include:
Better World Info provide a valuable platform to help NGOs, young people, and all other participants and observers prepare for the events of COP17. Stay tuned as we follow key developments and report back on whether our hopes for real tangible progress were realized.
As a side note, all UN member states, except the US, have ratified the Convention on Biological Diversity. While this means US funding is absent and the framework may carry less weight, it also means progress is not constrained by its historical blocking of consensus.
As the first official global review of collective progress since the landmark GBF was signed four years ago, hopes are high that this COP will be a COP of implementation in preparation for the 2030 moment of truth.
As Astrid Schomaker, executive secretary of the CBD, said: “Armenia’s vision for COP17 is a beautiful one. It aims to inspire us all to see that transformation is possible, that nature is worth protecting, that implementation is happening and that we all have an important and active role to play."