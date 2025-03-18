To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Sierra Club
Christine Ho, christine.ho@sierraclub.org

Trump Spreads More Delusional Lies About Coal

Last night, Donald Trump declared on Truth Social that he is “authorizing [his] Administration to immediately begin producing Energy with BEAUTIFUL, CLEAN COAL.”

Coal is widely regarded as the dirtiest form of fossil fuel, releasing the highest amount of carbon and other pollutants into the air and water. Coal pollution is linked to respiratory illnesses, heart attacks, cancer, and premature death. Coal mining has also left behind irrevocable damage to habitats and homes across the United States.

In the same post, Trump refers to the “Economic advantage” that burning coal has afforded other nations. In reality, renewable energy is quickly becoming more affordable and reliable than coal.

Since the Trump administration does not own or operate any coal-fired power plants, Donald Trump does not have the authority to compel his administration to begin burning coal.

In response, Sierra Club Director of Climate Policy Patrick Drupp issued the following statement:

“This is yet another completely delusional statement by Donald Trump. There is no such thing as clean coal. There is only coal that pollutes our air and water so severely that nearly half a million Americans have died prematurely from coal in the last two decades.

“Donald Trump is not concerned with Americans’ health or economic wellbeing. He is only concerned with helping out his billionaire buddies in the fossil fuel industry. In exchange for their loyalty and political dollars, he will lie to the American people and sacrifice their lives. The Sierra Club will continue our work of retiring toxic coal plants, and combat these baseless, dangerous lies.”

The Sierra Club is the most enduring and influential grassroots environmental organization in the United States. We amplify the power of our 3.8 million members and supporters to defend everyone's right to a healthy world.

