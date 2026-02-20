To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Groundwork Collaborative
Contact:

press@groundworkcollaborative.org

Supreme Court Ruling Curbs Trump’s Authority, But Tariff Chaos and Higher Prices Remain

The Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision today striking down Donald Trump’s authority to impose sweeping tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act will do little to deliver meaningful relief to American consumers or businesses still paying the price for his chaotic trade agenda. Prices driven up by Trump’s tariffs will remain high, and the Court’s decision falls far short of restoring certainty to an economy warped by months of trade policy whiplash.

Tariffs affected by this decision amount to over $175 billion so far, with higher costs passed directly onto consumers while businesses pulled back on hiring and investment. Those costs are now baked into supply chains and balance sheets, and prices that have climbed since Trump took office are unlikely to come back down. The Trump administration has already signaled it will cobble together a patchwork of alternative legal authorities to preserve its trade regime, guaranteeing continued instability for businesses trying to plan, hire, and invest.

Groundwork Collaborative Chief of Policy and Advocacy Alex Jacquez reacted with the following statement:

“Any consumer looking for relief from tariff-driven price hikes did not find it at the Supreme Court today. The economic damage Trump has already done to business investment, manufacturing, and working families’ budgets will linger for years to come. Refunds for impacted businesses will take months or even years to process, and there is little reason to believe companies will pass those savings on to consumers. Trump must set aside his erratic tariff policy and instead pursue a trade agenda that protects workers, supports manufacturers, and doesn’t punish consumers.”

Email press@groundworkcollaborative.org to speak to a Groundwork expert about the economic costs of Trump’s trade agenda.

The Groundwork Collaborative is dedicated to advancing a coherent and persuasive progressive economic worldview and narrative capable of delivering meaningful opportunity and prosperity for everyone. Our work is driven by a core guiding principle: We are the economy. Groundwork Collaborative envisions an economic system that produces strong, broadly shared prosperity and power for all people, not just a wealthy few.