Preliminary Injunction Blocking Florida Anti-Protest Law Remains in Effect as Federal Appeals Court Seeks Guidance From Florida Supreme Court

Support Common Dreams Today
Journalism that is independent, non-profit, ad-free, and 100% reader-supported.
#
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
LDF: media@naacpldf.org,
ACLU of Florida Media Office: media@aclufl.org,
CJP: nadege@communityjusticeproject.com
Today, the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals left in place an injunction against Florida’s anti-protest law, otherwise known as H.B. 1, while inviting the Florida Supreme Court to express its views on the law’s proper interpretation.
A federal trial court had previously issued a preliminary injunction blocking Governor DeSantis and certain local officials from enforcing key provisions of the anti-protest law. This injunction was appealed by Governor DeSantis and former Duval County Sheriff Mike Williams. While today’s decision seeks assistance from the Florida Supreme Court in interpreting the law’s scope, the injunction remains in place while the Florida Supreme Court takes up the question.
“This means that I can continue to exercise my Constitutional right to protest and not worry about being arrested under the unfair provisions of H.B. 1,” said Ben Frazier, founder of plaintiff organization the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville. “This is a step in the right direction.”
The law, enacted in April 2021, was passed in response to national protests against police violence and targets Black organizations and protesters demanding racial justice. In May 2021, The Dream Defenders, The Black Collective, Chainless Change, Black Lives Matter Alliance of Broward, the Florida State Conference of the NAACP, and the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville filed a lawsuit alleging that the anti-protest legislation violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the United States Constitution by chilling protected speech and criminalizing protest activity in an effort to suppress the voices of Black-led organizations. The Eleventh Circuit’s order validates the concerns expressed by Judge Mark Walker of the Northern District of Florida, who previously deemed the legislation’s broad definition of rioting to arguably criminalize expressive activity protected by the U.S. Constitution. The Eleventh Circuit also unanimously agreed, over the Governor’s objection, that the Governor is a proper party in the lawsuit and that the plaintiff organizations were entitled to sue him.
Plaintiffs will next make their case to the Florida Supreme Court. They are represented by the Legal Defense Fund, (LDF), American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Florida, Community Justice Project (CJP), and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP.
“The Eleventh Circuit recognized the capacity of this anti-protest law to be read broadly and endanger the liberty of peaceful protesters,” the civil rights groups jointly stated. “Florida’s anti-protest legislation is an attempt to censor and intimidate Black organizations and others who are demanding justice, calling out police misconduct, and seeking to protect their communities. We look forward to engaging with the Florida Supreme Court in this matter and continuing to protect the rights of Black organizers and organizations across the state.”
Read the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision here.
The mission of the ACLU of Florida is to protect, defend, strengthen, and promote the constitutional rights and liberties of all people in Florida. We envision a fair and just Florida, where all people are free, equal under the law, and live with dignity.
"The oil and gas industry has lit a fuse on the Permian Basin carbon bomb that threatens to blow up any hope of a livable future," said one campaigner. "It's time for Presidents Biden and López Obrador to commit to ending the exploitation and destruction of our communities."
Ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden's Tuesday meeting with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Greenpeace implored the two men to commit to ending all new oil and gas development in the Permian Basin, increasing clean energy investments, and securing a just transition for fossil fuel workers.
As detailed in a recent multimedia report, the Permian Basin—home to two million people in West Texas and southeast New Mexico—was transformed into "the world's single most prolific oil and gas field" during last decade's drilling and fracking boom.
If fossil fuel executives' plans to expand extraction in the basin and boost exports from the Gulf Coast are allowed to go forward, experts estimate that nearly 40 billion tons of carbon dioxide would be emitted by 2050—equivalent to 10% of the world's remaining "carbon budget," or the amount of pollution compatible with limiting global warming to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels by the century's end. Meanwhile, a recent study found that the basin's pipelines are currently leaking 14 times more methane than previously thought.
"Mexico's updated climate goals can only be attained if both Mexico and the U.S. put an end to exploitation of the Permian Basin," Gustavo Ampugnani, executive director of Greenpeace Mexico, said Tuesday in a statement. "Greenpeace offices in the two countries will campaign on all fronts until Presidents López Obrador and Biden put their money where their mouths are."
According to Greenpeace:
As both nations face increased threats from the climate crisis, leaders from the U.S. and Mexico continue to incentivize the fossil fuel industry to ramp up oil and gas production in the Permian Basin and greenlight polluting fossil fuel infrastructure projects that will lock us into decades of emissions. From drilling and refining operations in Texas, to pipelines carrying Permian oil and gas through Mexico, the fossil fuel industry jeopardizes the health and safety of communities at each stage of the fossil fuel production process.
Last year, the U.S. became the world's top exporter of liquefied natural gas. "Around 70% of Mexico's natural gas supply is being met by U.S. pipeline imports," Greenpeace noted. "This is not what climate leadership looks like."
"From drought and record heatwaves to stronger, more frequent storms and flooding, we are living in a climate emergency."
Prior to last November's COP27 climate conference—which ended, like the 26 meetings before it, with no blueprint for rapidly cutting off planet-wrecking fossil fuels—the United Nations published reports warning that due to woefully inadequate emissions reductions targets and policies, there is "no credible path to 1.5°C in place," and only "urgent system-wide transformation" can prevent a cataclysmic temperature rise of nearly 3°C by 2100.
According to the latest data, atmospheric concentrations of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide—the three main heat-trapping gases pushing temperatures upward—reached an all-time high in 2021, and greenhouse gas emissions only continued to climb in 2022.
Despite ample evidence that new fossil fuel projects will worsen deadly climate chaos, oil and gas corporations—supported by trillions of dollars in public subsidies each year—are still planning to expand dirty energy production in the coming years, including in the Permian Basin.
"The oil and gas industry has lit a fuse on the Permian Basin carbon bomb that threatens to blow up any hope of a livable future," John Noel, senior climate campaigner at Greenpeace USA, said Tuesday. "The technology to address the climate crisis already exists. It's time for Presidents Biden and López Obrador to commit to ending the exploitation and destruction of our communities at the hands of the oil and gas industry."
"From drought and record heatwaves to stronger, more frequent storms and flooding, we are living in a climate emergency," Noel added. "Last year, President Biden said that he will treat it as such. It's time for him to make good on those words by kickstarting a fossil fuel phaseout and declaring a climate emergency."
Greenpeace's intervention came as Biden and López Obrador prepared to engage in bilateral talks as part of the so-called "Tres Amigos" summit in Mexico City, which also features Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
In the lead-up to the meeting, more than 100 progressive advocacy groups from around North America urged the continent's heads of government to cooperate on mitigating the climate crisis, ensuring the just treatment of migrants, and reducing gun violence.
"Each new building hooked to gas locks more families into overpaying to heat their homes, while padding the fossil fuel industry's profit, torching our state, and endangering New Yorkers," said a climate action coalition.
A climate action coalition applauded New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's announcement Tuesday in support of legislation that would require all new construction in the state to be fossil fuel-free starting in 2024, following pressure from campaigners.
In her State of the State address, the Democratic governor endorsed the All-Electric Building Act (S. 562), which was also included in New York's executive budget last year and passed in the state Senate before being blocked in the Assembly.
Passing the bill into law this year is a "top priority" for advocates, said the Gas Free NY campaign, which includes Food & Water Watch, Earthjustice, NYPIRG, and other groups.
"The All-Electric Building Act will lower energy costs, create good-paying jobs, save lives, and help the state tackle the climate crisis."
"Gov. Hochul supports the critically necessary step of ending gas in new construction," said Gas Free NY in a statement. "The All-Electric Building Act will lower energy costs, create good-paying jobs, save lives, and help the state tackle the climate crisis. As the climate crisis accelerates and New Yorkers feel the pain of skyrocketing energy bills, the Assembly and Speaker [Carl] Heastie must work with the Senate and the governor to include this lifesaving bill in the SFY2023-24 budget and create a Gas Free NY."
New Yorkers are expected to pay an average of about $263 more for natural gas heat this winter than they did last year, National Grid said in November—a 39% increase.
The All-Electric Building Act would save residents of new homes nearly $1,000 on heating bills each year, according to a recent report by data science collective Win Climate.
As Common Dreams reported Tuesday, about half of American homes are heated with natural gas, which is a major source of planet-heating methane emissions.
"Each new building hooked to gas locks more families into overpaying to heat their homes, while padding the fossil fuel industry's profit, torching our state, and endangering New Yorkers," said the coalition.
Hochul is expected to include language officially calling for the passage of the All-Electric Building Act in the executive budget that is due this month.
State Assemblymember Emily Gallagher (D-50) noted that Hochul's endorsement followed a pledge by state Assembly Speaker Heastie (D-83) to "end our reliance on fossil fuels once and for all."
"I am hopeful that this is the year we win a Gas Free NY!" said Gallagher.
\u201c\u26a1\ufe0f BREAKING: At her #StateOfTheStateNY today, @GovKathyHochul will call for an end to fossil fuels in new construction. Coupled with @CarlHeastie's pledge yesterday to "end our reliance on fossil fuels once and for all," I am hopeful that this is the year we win a #GasFreeNY!\u201d— Emily Gallagher (@Emily Gallagher) 1673372200
On Monday, progressive think tank Data for Progress released polling that showed two-thirds of New York residents support the All-Electric Building Act. The survey also showed that 55% of New Yorkers are "very concerned" about their energy bills this winter.
"Let's get this popular, money-saving climate policy done in the budget!" Gallagher said ahead of Hochul's announcement.
"House Republicans are openly plotting to hold the full faith and credit of the United States hostage—threatening to blow up our entire economy—because they want to force cuts to Social Security and Medicare," said one House Democrat.
Republicans who have pledged to use their narrow majority in the House to pursue steep federal spending cuts have sent a clear message in recent days: The bloated Pentagon budget is safe, but Social Security, Medicare, and other key government programs are not.
Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) expressed that sentiment during a Monday interview on Fox Business, saying, "I'm all for a balanced budget, but we're not going to do it on the backs of our troops and our military."
"If we really want to talk about the debt and spending, it's the entitlement programs," said Waltz, referring to Medicare and Social Security, among other programs. (By law, Social Security cannot add to the federal deficit.)
The office of Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas)—one of the far-right Republicans that initially opposed Rep. Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) bid for House speaker—was particularly adamant in a Twitter post on Sunday, declaring that "cuts to defense were NEVER DISCUSSED" in talks with McCarthy.
"In fact, there was broad agreement spending cuts should focus on NON-DEFENSE discretionary spending," Roy's office wrote, singling out a broad category that includes federal budgets for healthcare, education, environmental programs, and more.
The Texas Republican's staff was attempting to dispel reports last week that McCarthy opponents were seeking to cap federal spending across the board at Fiscal Year 2022 levels, a demand that—if fulfilled—would lop tens of billions of dollars off the historically high Pentagon budget in addition to slashing non-military domestic programs.
The reports of potential Pentagon cuts on the horizon contributed to a recent decline in the stock prices of major military contractors such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.
Politicoreported Monday that McCarthy did ultimately agree to hold a "vote on a budget framework that caps discretionary spending at fiscal 2022 levels and aims to balance the federal budget in a decade," but Republicans have insisted this week that any proposal to cut the U.S. military budget—something progressives in the House support—would likely go nowhere, even though the Pentagon is rife with waste and abuse.
"Most of us won't vote for cuts to defense," Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), a member of the House Armed Services Committee, told Politico.
Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, said in a statement last week that the non-military spending cuts floated by House Republicans "would harm communities and families across the United States who are already struggling with inflation and the rising cost of living."
"From cuts to public health investments to decreases in funding for education," DeLauro added, "this secret deal endangers so much of the progress we made to help children and families, create better-paying jobs, strengthen our national security, and protect our environment."
"The same Republicans who plunged the House of Representatives into chaos last week are prepared to plunge America into an economic crisis... unless Democrats agree to their demands to cut Social Security and Medicare."
The omnibus spending package that Congress approved last month over the objections of Roy and other far-right Republicans includes $858 billion in military funding, making up more than half of the $1.7 trillion measure. Adjusted for inflation, the $772.5 billion allocated to non-military discretionary programs in the package represents a cut compared to the previous fiscal year.
In recent months, House Republicans–including Texas Rep. Jodey Arrington, who was just chosen to head the chamber's budget committee—have said they want to target both discretionary government outlays and mandatory spending that includes Social Security and Medicare, potentially using the debt ceiling as leverage to secure changes to the popular programs.
Bloomberg Governmentreported in October that Arrington said an "increase in the eligibility age for both programs would be a commonsense change," a sentiment echoed by several other House Republicans.
A slide shown during a House Republican conference meeting on Tuesday indicates that the party is committed to exploiting a debt ceiling showdown to push for spending cuts—even though such cuts would likely be a non-starter for the Senate and White House.
The seventh point on the slide, titled "Budget and Spending," states that the House GOP "will not agree to Debt Limit increase without budget agreement or commensurate fiscal reforms."
The slide also signals that the House GOP will push for "reforms" to mandatory spending programs and "reject any negotiations with the Senate" on spending unless their proposals "reduce non-defense discretionary."
\u201cA slide shown in GOP Conference meeting showed the budget and spending priorities for the 118th Congress, including tying the debt ceiling to spending cuts\u201d— Annie Grayer (@Annie Grayer) 1673364794
"There it is in black and white," Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.) tweeted in response to the presentation.
In October, Boyle led a group of House Democrats in imploring party leaders to raise the debt ceiling during the lame-duck session to avoid a potentially damaging 2023 showdown with Republicans. The Democratic leadership did not heed Boyle's call.
"House Republicans are openly plotting to hold the full faith and credit of the United States hostage—threatening to blow up our entire economy—because they want to force cuts to Social Security and Medicare," Boyle wrote Tuesday.
The progressive advocacy group Social Security Works similarly warned that "the same Republicans who plunged the House of Representatives into chaos last week are prepared to plunge America into an economic crisis... unless Democrats agree to their demands to cut Social Security and Medicare."