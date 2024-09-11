To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Oil Change International
Contact: Allie Rosenbluth, allie@priceofoil.org

Oil Change U.S. Response to Presidential Debate

PHILADELPHIA

In response to tonight’s presidential debate, Allie Rosenbluth, Campaign Manager at Oil Change U.S., released the following statement:

“Tonight, both candidates bragged about their support for fracking and record fossil fuel production — dangerous positions that will keep us on the path towards catastrophic climate impacts and continue exposing frontline communities to deadly levels of fossil fuel pollution. The science is clear that the only way to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is to phase out fossil fuels.

“We expect this from Donald Trump, a walking oil spill who openly promised fossil fuel CEOs he would shred all environmental protections in exchange for $1 billion in campaign donations. If elected, Trump would sell our future to fossil fuel barons, threaten our democracy, demonize immigrants and LGTBQ+ people, and further erode reproductive rights.

“Kamala Harris promised to turn the page and chart a better future. That means taking decisive action to end fossil fuels and ensuring a just transition to renewable energy. We need a climate president — one who will invest in clean energy, end fossil fuel subsidies, and phase out fossil fuels to protect the communities most exposed to oil and gas pollution and the climate crisis. It’s time for Harris to show she can be that president.”

Oil Change International is a research, communications, and advocacy organization focused on exposing the true costs of fossil fuels and facilitating the ongoing transition to clean energy.

