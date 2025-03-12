To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Free Speech for People
Contact:

press@freespeechforpeople.org

New Grounds For Impeachment Proceedings: Trump Administration Violates The Constitution By Refusing To Comply With Court Orders

Impeach Trump Again, a non-partisan campaign led by Free Speech For People, added the Trump Administration's blatant disregard for the judiciary branch as a new ground for an impeachment investigation against President Trump.

Some of the Trump administration’s oversteps of the judiciary branch include: refusing to release $2 billion in foreign aid in defiance of multiple court orders; refusing to adhere to court orders that prohibit the Office of Management and Budget from implementing a freeze on all federal assistance; and refusing to adhere to a court order requiring U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Charles Ezell to testify in person on March 13, 2025, in a lawsuit challenging Ezell and OPM’s termination of thousands of employees.

“The checks and balances of our three-branch government is a cornerstone of our democracy, created by our country’s founders because they were rightfully afraid of how quickly, in the absence of a balanced system, our democracy might become a tyranny. Trump has usurped the powers of the legislature and now tramples on the authority of the judiciary,” said Courtney Hostetler, Legal Director of Free Speech For People.

“In just one month, he has repeatedly ignored court rulings that have and must restrain his unlawful abuses of power. He, like all Presidents, must abide by the rule of law—and because he has not, Congress must adhere to its own obligations to carry out an impeachment investigation.”

Impeach Trump Again, a nonpartisan campaign led by Free Speech For People, had already collected over 250,000 petition signatures in support of an impeachment investigation of President Trump before these recent actions. Rep. Al Green recently announced on the House Floor that he plans to bring articles of impeachment against the president.

Since Inauguration Day, the campaign has documented multiple abuses of power President Trump has already committed, including: planning the forced removal of Palestinians from Gaza; abusing his power to seek retributions against perceived adversaries, co-opting and dismantling independent government oversight; unconstitutionally usurping Congress’s powers; receiving foreign and domestic emoluments; depriving citizens of their birthright citizenship; corruptly dismissing criminal charges against Eric Adams; abusing the pardon power; abusing the emergency power; blocking efforts to secure U.S. elections; unconstitutionally usurping local and state authority; and engaging in unlawful, corrupt practices during the 2024 presidential election campaign.

For more information on the campaign, please visit impeachtrumpagain.org.

Free Speech For People is a national non-partisan non-profit organization founded on the day of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Citizens United v. FEC that works to defend our democracy and our Constitution.

