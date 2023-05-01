Lawsuit Aims to Protect Texas Wildlife Habitat, Beach Access From More Exploding Rockets

12 HOURS LEFT IN OUR SPRING CAMPAIGN
ared Margolis, Center for Biological Diversity, jmargolis@biologicaldiversity.org
Mary Angela Branch, Save RGV, txfinder@att.net
Jordan Rutter, American Bird Conservancy, jerutter@abcbirds.org
Surfrider Foundation, media@surfrider.org
Regulators Failed to Address Dangers of SpaceX Launches at Boca Chica
Following a massive rocket explosion in South Texas, national and local environmental groups and the Carrizo/Comecrudo Nation of Texas, Inc. sued the Federal Aviation Administration today for failing to fully analyze and mitigate the environmental harms resulting from the SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy launch program at Boca Chica.
The launch site sits next to prime habitat for protected species and migratory birds, like the Kemp’s ridley sea turtle and the piping plover. The first rocket to be launched from the site as part of the program exploded on April 20, showering the surrounding area with particulate matter.
The agency permitted SpaceX to launch 20 Starship/Super Heavy rockets each year for the next five years. They are the largest rockets ever made, and they are being launched right next to crucial habitat, putting imperiled wildlife at great risk and harming community interests. Despite acknowledging the harm from SpaceX construction and launch activities, the FAA decided to forego a full environmental review, claiming the damages would not be “significant” due to proposed mitigation measures.
Today’s lawsuit argues that the proposed mitigation by the agency isn’t enough to prevent the launch program from causing significant environmental harm. The agency hasn’t explained how mitigation would address and prevent rocket explosions and fires that could wipe out neighboring habitat. The suit calls for a full environmental analysis to truly protect threatened and endangered species and ensure public beach access for all people.
“It’s vital that we protect life on Earth even as we look to the stars in this modern era of spaceflight,” said Jared Margolis, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Federal officials should defend vulnerable wildlife and frontline communities, not give a pass to corporate interests that want to use treasured coastal landscapes as a dumping ground for space waste.”
SpaceX’s Boca Chica launch site is surrounded by state parks, National Wildlife Refuge lands, and important habitat for imperiled wildlife, including piping plovers, northern aplomado falcons, Gulf Coast jaguarundi, ocelots and critically endangered sea turtles.
Rocket launches and explosions cause significant harm through increased vehicle traffic and the intense heat, noise, and light pollution from construction and launch activities. Rocket explosions spread debris across surrounding habitat and have caused brush fires.
The Boca Chica area is one of the most biologically diverse regions in North America. Bird species from both the Central and Mississippi flyways converge there, making it an essential wintering and stopover habitat for migratory birds as they move north and south each year. Shorebirds are showing the most dramatic population declines out of any group of birds. It is also one of the few places where the Kemp’s ridley sea turtle — the most critically endangered sea turtle in the world — comes ashore to nest on refuge beaches in the spring and summer.
“By now, most people know that birds are in serious declines — and shorebirds like those that rely on Boca Chica are among the fastest-disappearing,” said Mike Parr, president of American Bird Conservancy. “Overall, we’ve lost nearly 3 billion birds from the United States and Canada since 1970. At what point do we say ‘Space exploration is great, but we need to save habitats here on Earth as a top priority?’ For the sake of future generations, let’s protect the healthy habitats we have left instead of treating them as wasteplaces for pollution and fuselage.”
The SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy project also greatly reduces the public’s ability to access and enjoy the refuge and park lands adjacent to the project site. This includes Boca Chica State Park and Beach, a popular public beach on an 8-mile stretch of sand. It is one of the few undeveloped, no-cost public beaches in the area, and the closest to the city of Brownsville. The project would close the only public roadway connecting surrounding communities to the Boca Chica area for up to 800 hours annually, severely hindering the public and local communities from accessing the beach and important public trust resources.
“Eight hundred hours of closure fly in the face of the Texas Open Beaches Act, the state constitution, and Texans’ rights to free and unrestricted access to Texas beaches," said Sarah Damron, senior regional manager for the Surfrider Foundation. "That’s the equivalent of 20, 40-hour work weeks every year that Texans and visitors will be deprived of access to Boca Chica Beach. What’s worse is that these closures can happen at almost any time with little to no notice to the public, so the beach, park lands and refuge lands are ostensibly closed to anyone who needs to make plans. This is an unacceptable loss to area residents and to the people of Texas.”
These closures have a significant impact on the local community, including the Carrizo/Comecrudo Nation’s ability to hold traditional ceremonies and leave offerings for their ancestors.
“The Carrizo/Comecrudo people’s sacred lands are once again being threatened by imperialist policies that treat our cultural heritage as less valuable than corporate interests,” said Juan Mancias, tribal chair of the Carrizo/Comecrudo Nation of Texas, Inc. “Boca Chica is central to our creation story. But we have been cut off from the land our ancestors lived on for thousands of years due to SpaceX, which is using our ancestral lands as a sacrifice zone for its rockets.”
Rockets explode frequently at the Boca Chica site, with at least eight exploding over the past five years. The agency expects that many more explosions will occur over the next five years. This puts people and wildlife at great risk, as shown by a recent fire caused by a Super Heavy rocket explosion that burned 68 acres of the adjacent national wildlife refuge, and another fire that burned 150 acres in July 2019.
“The administration’s failure to fully analyze the dangers of a rocket test launch and manufacturing facility mere steps from the Lower Rio Grande National Wildlife Refuge and two state parks is an astonishingly bad decision,” Mary Angela Branch, board member at Save RGV. “So many threatened and endangered species are counting on the agency to get this right.”
The complaint also argues that the agency failed to fully consider the climate harms of fueling rockets with liquid methane — a potent greenhouse pollutant that may need to be vented into the atmosphere — and other community concerns.
Today’s lawsuit was filed in federal district court in Washington, D.C., by the Center for Biological Diversity, American Bird Conservancy, Surfrider Foundation, Save RGV and the Carrizo/Comecrudo Nation of Texas, Inc.
American Bird Conservancy is a nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving wild birds and their habitats throughout the Americas. With an emphasis on achieving results and working in partnership, we take on the greatest problems facing birds today, innovating and building on rapid advancements in science to halt extinctions, protect habitats, eliminate threats, and build capacity for bird conservation. Find us onabcbirds.org,Facebook,Instagram, and Twitter (@ABCbirds).
Save RGV is a Texas non-profit corporation that advocates for environmental justice and sustainability and the health and well-being of the Rio Grande Valley Community. Save RGV also promotes the conservation and protection of wildlife habitat and the natural areas of the Rio Grande Valley.
The Surfrider Foundation is a nonprofit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world’s ocean, waves and beaches for all people through a powerful activist network. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains more than a million supporters, activists and members, with over 200 volunteer-led chapters and student clubs in the U.S., and more than 800 victories protecting our coasts. Learn more atsurfrider.org.
The Carrizo/Comecrudo Nation of Texas, Inc. is a Texas nonprofit membership organization dedicated to serving the cultural, social, educational, spiritual, linguistic, economic, health, and traditional needs of its members and descendants of the Carrizo/Comecrudo Nation of Texas and other indigenous or Native American groups.
At the Center for Biological Diversity, we believe that the welfare of human beings is deeply linked to nature — to the existence in our world of a vast diversity of wild animals and plants. Because diversity has intrinsic value, and because its loss impoverishes society, we work to secure a future for all species, great and small, hovering on the brink of extinction. We do so through science, law and creative media, with a focus on protecting the lands, waters and climate that species need to survive.(520) 623-5252
One legal expert said that overturning the nearly 40-year precedent "would lead to far more judicial power grabs."
The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it will hear a challenge to a nearly 40-year administrative law precedent under which judges defer to federal agencies' interpretation of ambiguous statutes—a case that legal experts warn could result in judicial power grabs and the gutting of environmental and other regulations.
The Supreme Court said it will take up Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo—a case in which fishing companies are seeking to strike down the Chevron doctrine, named after the landmark 1984 Chevron USA v. Natural Resources Defense Council ruling that conservatives have long sought to overturn. The case is one of the most cited precedents in administrative law.
The Chevron doctrine involves a two-step process in which a court first determines whether Congress expressed its intent in legislation, and if so, whether or not that intent is ambiguous.
"In a sense, the outcome of this case is foreordained. It's part of a continuing agenda."
James Goodwin, a senior policy analyst at the Center for Progressive Reform, toldPolitico that Loper v. Raimondo has "the potential of being one of the most destabilizing decisions that this court has issued."
President Joe Biden's "environmental and energy agencies were already facing a heavily tilted playing field in the federal judiciary," Goodwin added. "I think eliminating Chevron... would make the prospects of surviving judicial review all the more daunting."
\u201cSCOTUS just put the Chevron doctrine squarely in the crosshairs \n\nhttps://t.co/DwFt8LGctj\n\nhttps://t.co/DyFBlZR1EB\u201d— Mike Sacks (@Mike Sacks) 1682948303
At issue in Loper v. Raimondo is whether the federal government can force herring fishers to fund a National Marine Fisheries Service program used to monitor their work. Two fishing companies argue that while the Magnuson-Stevens Act requires owners of fishing vessels to accommodate federal monitors onboard, the proprietors are not required "to pay the salaries of government-mandated monitors who take up valuable space on their vessels and oversee their operations."
The Biden administration's argument in favor of the Chevron doctrine leans heavily upon precedent.
"Federal courts have invoked Chevron in thousands of reported decisions, and Congress has repeatedly legislated against its backdrop," a brief filed by U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar and other officials in support of the doctrine notes. The brief adds that the Chevron doctrine "promotes political accountability, national uniformity, and predictability, and it respects the expertise agencies can bring to bear in administering complex statutory schemes."
\u201cChevron deference is the doctrine that judges should defer to the executive branch when the executive is interpreting ambiguous language in a law. It is rooted in principles of separation of powers and judicial modesty.\n\nIts death would lead to FAR more judicial power grabs.\u201d— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@Aaron Reichlin-Melnick) 1682950259
In 2020, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in Howard v. United States that "Chevronis in serious tension with the Constitution," while Justice Neil Gorsuch opined last year in Buffington v. McDonough that the doctrine "deserves a tombstone no one can miss."
"Overruling the Chevron doctrine, and undermining agencies and regulatory authority more broadly, has long been a hobbyhorse of Neil Gorsuch and other conservatives," legal journalist Christian Farias tweeted. "In a sense, the outcome of this case is foreordained. It's part of a continuing agenda."
\u201cLast year, SCOTUS had several chances to overturn Chevron. It stopped short of the brink -- perhaps because the majority had other projects on its mind.\n\n2022 was for abortion & guns.\n2023 likely will be for affirmative action.\n2024 may be for weakening the administrative state.\u201d— James Romoser (@James Romoser) 1682951853
Liberal Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson has recused herself from Loper v. Raimondo, explaining that she sat on the circuit court that initially heard the case.
"I still want to know how Ketanji Brown Jackson feels about all of this," Farias wrote. "Her insights are valuable: She was the vice chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, an agency that is given Chevron-like deference in some contexts. Making her sit this one out won't help."
"Only negotiations can resolve this and I urge ministers to reopen formal discussions," said one labor leader. "Nursing staff are looking for a fair settlement that shows the government values and understands their profession."
Nurses and other National Health Service workers walked off the job in half of England's medical facilities on Sunday night amid an ongoing fight for higher pay and better patient safety in the United Kingdom.
The latest NHS strike comes after Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and Unite union members voted to reject the right-wing U.K. government's most recent pay offer, decrying the proposed 5% raise for this year and next as insufficient to offset the soaring prices that have resulted in real pay cuts and a devastating cost-of-living crisis.
Carrying signs with messages such as "strike to save the NHS," healthcare workers marched in London and other cities on Monday.
"I'm striking because claps and applause don't pay our wages."
RCN's work stoppage, which affects half of England's hospitals, community health sites, and mental health centers, is slated to last until midnight.
Ahead of the 28-hour action, a critical care nurse named Charlotte explained that she has "been so torn" by RCN's decision to strike. However, she said, "I know that this is the right thing to do for our patients, their loved ones, for ourselves, for our colleagues, and for the future of the NHS."
"I'm striking because claps and applause don't pay our wages," she continued. "They don't provide incentives for people to come into the profession, they don't improve staffing or patient safety."
"We are a kind, caring, and compassionate profession. We don't want that light to fade," she added. "We're striking and fighting to keep that compassion alive for our patients and for our NHS."
\u201c"Claps and applause don't pay our wages...don't provide incentives for people to come into the profession...don't improve staffing or patient safety."\n\nCharlotte is joining #RCNStrike action for reasons all too familiar to the nursing profession. \n\nRetweet to demand change.\u201d— The RCN (@The RCN) 1682856196
NHS England warned patients to expect "disruptions and delays to services," noting that staffing levels in some areas would be "exceptionally low, lower than on previous strike days," including the massive walkouts in December, January, and February.
According toBBC News, the current strike marks the first time RCN members have "walked out of all areas, including intensive care," but the union has agreed on "some last-minute exemptions so nurses could be pulled off the picket line to ensure life-preserving care was provided."
As the outlet reported:
Around a quarter of trusts involved in the strike have been given extra exemptions for services such as transplant and cardiac care—to allow them to call in some striking nurses because they have not been able to find other staff to fill the rotas.
This is to ensure a minimal level of cover—not normal staffing—as the RCN has to abide by trade union rules to ensure life-preserving care can be provided during a walkout.
In previous walkouts, services such as intensive care, chemotherapy, and dialysis have been excluded from strike action.
RCN general secretary Pat Cullen lamented that a strike was necessary and placed the blame squarely on the shoulders of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his fellow Tories.
"Only negotiations can resolve this and I urge ministers to reopen formal discussions" with RCN, Cullen said Sunday in a statement. "Nursing staff are looking for a fair settlement that shows the government values and understands their profession."
"We appear a long way from that currently, but I remind ministers it is entirely in their gift," the labor leader added.
The current strike comes ahead of a key Tuesday meeting between several healthcare workers' unions, cabinet ministers, and NHS administrators. While RCN and Unite have condemned the government's offer as inadequate, other unions have voted to accept it, with Unison leader Sara Gorton recently calling the proposed 5% wage increase "the best that could be achieved through negotiation."
Given that some nurses have been forced to rely on food banks, RCN is demanding a pay hike of 5% above inflation. Meanwhile, Britain's Enough Is Enough campaign against neoliberalism on Monday tweeted that lawmakers on the receiving end of "a 32% pay rise since 2010" and subsidized meals are "in no position to lecture a nurse who, since 2010, earns £5,000 less in real-terms about pay restraint."
\u201cIf you're an MP who's had a 32% pay rise since 2010, and have your meals subsidised by the taxpayer, you're in no position to lecture a nurse who, since 2010, earns \u00a35,000 less in real-terms about pay restraint. There's plenty of money; it's just going to the wrong places.\u201d— Enough is Enough (@Enough is Enough) 1682935347
RCN's walkout was supposed to continue through Tuesday night, but a High Court judge ruled last week that the union's original plans would be unlawful due to the expiration of its six-month mandate for action.
"It is the darkest day of this dispute so far—the government taking its own nurses through the courts in bitterness at their simple expectation of a better pay deal," Cullen said in response to the ruling. "Nursing staff will be angered but not crushed by today's interim order. It may even make them more determined to vote in next month's reballot for a further six months of strike action."
Unite, meanwhile, is not facing the same legal constraints.
On Monday, Unite members at the Yorkshire ambulance service and Guy's and St. Thomas' NHS Trust in central London walked off the job, with the latter demonstrating in the capital, BBC News reported. On Tuesday, Unite members at South Central, South East Coast, and West Midlands ambulance trusts as well as workers at the Christie NHS Foundation Trust and Pathology Partnership, East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, and Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust plan to strike.
Unite leader Onay Kasab told BBC that if U.K. Health Secretary Steve Barclay tries to impose the government's pay offer, the union will take further action.
"We will ballot, and where we have current mandates—some of them lasting up to September—then we will continue taking action, and we will escalate," said Kasab.
The struggle over the future of the NHS comes as the House of Lords proceeds with its third and final reading of the Tories' so-called Strikes Bill. The legislation, already approved by the House of Commons, threatens to take away the right of nurses, ambulance workers, teachers, firefighters, rail workers, and others to strike.
Progressive critics argue that the proposal to fire striking public sector workers who refuse to comply with a mandatory return-to-work notice amounts to a "pay cut and forced labor bill" and would constitute a "gross violation of international law."
During a recent speech denouncing the anti-strike legislation, left-wing Labour Party MP Zarah Sultana said that the bill is about "shifting the balance of power: weakening the power of workers and making it easier for bosses to exploit them and for the government to ignore them."
Enough Is Enough, for its part, has stated: "You're either with nurses, teachers, firefighters, and frontline workers. Or you're with the Tory government. It's time for everyone to pick a side."
Marches from South Korea to Italy called for higher wages and targeted anti-worker policies.
Workers from Japan to France took to the street on Monday for the largest May Day demonstrations since Covid-19 restrictions pushed people inside three years ago.
Marchers expressed frustration with both their nations' policies—such as French President Emmanuel Macron's raising of the retirement age in March—and global issues like the rising cost of living and the climate crisis.
"The price of everything has increased except for our wages. Increase our minimum wages!" one activist speaking in Seoul told the crowd, as TheAssociated Pressreported. "Reduce our working hours!"
"The price of everything has increased except for our wages."
South Korea's protests were the largest in the nation since the pandemic, with organizers predicting 30,000 people each would attend the two biggest rallies planned for the nation's capital alone, Al Jazeerareported.
Activists there criticized right-wing President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has targeted some unions under the guise of reforming what he claims are irregularities. His government had also considered a plan to extend a cap on working hours to 69 a week, before backlash from younger Koreans forced it to reconsider in March, as CNNexplained at the time. Already, scores of people die of overworking every year, so much so that there's a special word for it: "gwarosa." Some marchers called for the president to resign, Dr. Simone Chun tweeted.
\u201cSouth Korea's May Day rally demands the far right and anti-worker President Yoon Suk-yeol who pushes for 60 +hours work week to step down. Step down Yoon.\u201d— Dr. Simone Chun (@Dr. Simone Chun) 1682944233
In Tokyo, meanwhile, thousands demonstrated against Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's plan to double the defense budget, money they argue should go toward meeting people's basic needs, the APreported.
Demonstrations also took place in the Philippines, where marchers demanded a higher minimum wage; Taiwan, where they wanted improved labor policies; and Indonesia, where they demanded the government repeal a job creation law they said favored business interests over environmental protections or workers' rights.
"Job Creation Law must be repealed," protester Sri Ajeng said, as the APreported. "It's only oriented to benefit employers, not workers."
\u201cMayday 2023\n\n#MeiLawanOligarki\u201d— Fraksi Rakyat Indonesia (@Fraksi Rakyat Indonesia) 1682918975
In Sri Lanka, protesters pushed back on plans to privatize state- or partially government-run businesses amidst the country's worst ever economic crisis. In Pakistan, demonstrations were prohibited in some cities due to security concerns, leading unions to hold indoor rallies in Peshawar, though an outdoor gathering in Lahore still drew large crowds.
\u201cMassive response from Lahore for our May Day rally - & this was at the start. Rally gaining even more momentum now. Let this be a warning to those who are thinking of defying SC & Constitution. Our ppl will not tolerate the mafia violating SC orders & Constitution by running\u201d— Imran Khan (@Imran Khan) 1682942349
Domestic migrant workers in Lebanon played a large role in Beirut's march, while around a dozen demonstrators in Turkey were detained by police while attempting to access Istanbul's Taksim Square, which President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had closed to protests.
Marches also took place across Europe, with more than 70 in Spain alone, where unions called for higher wages and supported the push for a four-day work week. In Italy, protests came as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni—the leader of the nation's most right-wing government since World War II—announced a plan to reduce anti-poverty funds and make it easier for businesses to offer short-term contracts to workers, as Al Jazeerareported further.
According to Reuters, Meloni said that "I am proud of the government choosing to celebrate May 1 [International Workers' Day] with facts instead of words."
However, leader of Italy's principal CGIL union Maurizio Landini criticized Meloni's plan and said that wages were too low in the country because of high taxes and an elevated "level of job insecurity."
In the Netherlands, it was the nation's largest union itself that faced protests from its employees, who said they would go on strike Tuesday for higher wages amidst rising inflation, which rose 10% in 2022 and is expected to rise 3% in 2023 and 2024 each. Employees of the union—FNV—want that entire jump to be covered, but the union has only offered raises of 3% to 7% this year, 5% next year, and a maximum of 5% each year after from 2025.
"FNV staff also has the right to an honest wage deal that is appropriate for these times."
"It is painful that we have to go on strike," FNV employee representative Judith Westhoek toldReuters. "But FNV staff also has the right to an honest wage deal that is appropriate for these times."
May Day in Germany began the night before with a "Take Back the Night" march to protest violence against women and LGBTQ+ people, which drew thousands, the APreported.
Finally, in France, marches channeled lingering rage over Macron's decision to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. Unions hoped it would be the nation's largest May Day in years. And this seemed possible, since all of the major unions were working together for just the third time since 1945, The Washington Post noted. The last time this happened—in 2009—crowds reached 1.2 million.
"I think we'll see hundreds of thousands of demonstrators, perhaps 1 million or 1.5 million," Laurent Berger, who leads the nation's largest and more moderate union CFDT, said Sunday, as France 24reported.
Some protesters broke windows in stores and banks in Paris, the AP reported. Meanwhile, police sprayed tear gas in the capital and other French cities, while at least two journalists were caught in the crossfire, according to France 24. Videos shared on social media showed that one journalist's helmet was broken, and another was forced to the ground by tear gas.
A French court allowed police to deploy drones to monitor crowds, which NGOs and lawyers' unions said violated marchers' rights.
\u201cFRANCE - Lyon May Day Protests.\n\nIn response to the hundreds of police drones that Macron ordered to fly, the people bought black umbrellas to cover themselves, so they can\u2019t be identified as individuals. \n\nToday they are one people!\n\n\u201d— Bernie's Tweets (@Bernie's Tweets) 1682942503
Anger wasn't limited to Macron. Climate activists with Extinction Rebellion Paris targeted the Louis Vuitton museum—which they argued was a "tax tool" for the company to reduce what they paid to the state—with spray paint.
\u201c\ud83d\udd34 Les militants de Extinction R\u00e9bellion recouvrent de peinture la fondation Louis Vuitton. \n\nAction \u00ab\u00a0contre les riches\u00a0\u00bb en solidarit\u00e9 avec les travailleurs pour la journ\u00e9e du #1erMai.\u201d— Cl\u00e9ment Lanot (@Cl\u00e9ment Lanot) 1682928174
They pointed to an Oxfam France report finding that the companies in the nation's CAC 40 stock index would put the world on track for 3.5°C of warming by 2100.
"This is why we ask large companies to take their responsibility and act in the fight against global warming," the group tweeted.
Support for the May Day protests also came from the world's Indigenous peoples.
"The International Indigenous Peoples Movement for Self-Determination and Liberation greets the working peoples of the world, especially our fellow Indigenous peoples, in their valiant struggle for just wages, better working conditions, and human rights," the group said in a statement. "The struggle for self-determination and liberation is not possible without linkage between Indigenous Peoples and the working class in tearing down systems of oppression and exploitation."
Update: This piece has been updated with a statement from the International Indigenous Peoples Movement for Self-Determination and Liberation.