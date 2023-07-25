July, 25 2023, 02:01pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Federal Court Blocks Biden Asylum Ban
Judge also grants 14-day stay of the ruling.
SAN FRANCISCO
A federal court today blocked the Biden administration’s new asylum ban, but delayed its ruling from taking effect for 14 days.
The plaintiffs — East Bay Sanctuary Covenant, American Gateways, Central American Resource Center, Immigrant Defenders Law Center, National Center for Lesbian Rights, and the Tahirih Justice Center — are represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Northern California, Center for Gender & Refugee Studies, and National Immigrant Justice Center.
The parties were in court on July 19 for arguments in their lawsuit, East Bay Sanctuary Covenant v. Biden, filed in May when the Biden administration implemented the new asylum restrictions that mimic two past policies — the “entry” and “transit” bans — which were struck down by the courts under the Trump administration.
Judge Jon Tigar of the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California heard the arguments.
The government previously indicated that it may ask the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals for further relief from the ruling.
“The ruling is a victory, but each day the Biden administration prolongs the fight over its illegal ban, many people fleeing persecution and seeking safe harbor for their families are instead left in grave danger,” said Katrina Eiland, deputy director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, who argued the case. “The promise of America is to serve as a beacon of freedom and hope, and the administration can and should do better to fulfill this promise, rather than perpetuate cruel and ineffective policies that betray it.”
Melissa Crow, director of litigation at the Center for Gender & Refugee Studies, said, “The court got it right. President Biden’s asylum ban violates our laws and makes a mockery of our asylum system. Last week the government conceded that under the ban, people with meritorious legal claims can be barred from asylum and deported to countries where they face grave harm. To them, that is an acceptable price to pay for the illusion of border management. But they are breaking the law, sowing chaos, and putting vulnerable people in harm’s way. We urge the administration to stop defending this illegal policy, and instead take immediate steps to establish a fair and humane process that upholds the rights of all people seeking refuge at our nation’s doorstep.”
Keren Zwick, director of litigation at the National Immigrant Justice Center, said, “The court’s ruling is welcome and expected, since the new policy simply rehashed prior rules that restricted access to asylum based on similar grounds, which courts already rejected. U.S. laws protect the rights of people fleeing persecution to come to this country and pursue asylum, full stop. We encourage the Biden administration to now direct its resources to upholding that right, rather than fighting to continue this unlawful and inhumane asylum ban.”
Ruling: https://www.aclu.org/documents/east-bay-sanctuary-covenant-v-biden-summary-judgment-order
Groups, Lawmakers Demand FERC Deny Mountain Valley Pipeline Extension for NC
"North Carolinians refuse to be led on by greedy energy corporations, and time and again our state's residents have told legislators and regulators this pipeline and its extension are not needed," said one campaigner.
Jul 25, 2023
News
The latest wave of opposition to the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) comes in the form of public comments submitted to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regarding a potential three-year extension to complete the Southgate project. Unlike the initial portion of the pipeline, construction has not begun on the North Carolina section.
"With no trees cut, no pipe laid, and no meaningful headway to commence construction, we ask decision-makers to deny this pipeline from ever harming these communities."
The Sierra Club and other advocacy groups on Tuesday highlighted the growing chorus of residents, political leaders, and organizations opposed to a partially built fracked gas pipeline in West Virginia and Virginia along with a proposed expansion into North Carolina.
"The future we want to build for our communities starts today, holding our regulators accountable and ensuring we never see the day when this dangerous and unnecessary project harms communities," said Sierra Club senior field organizer Caroline Hansley.
"North Carolinians refuse to be led on by greedy energy corporations, and time and again our state's residents have told legislators and regulators this pipeline and its extension are not needed," she added. "With no trees cut, no pipe laid, and no meaningful headway to commence construction, we ask decision-makers to deny this pipeline from ever harming these communities."
Sierra Club joined Appalachian Voices, Good Stewards of Rockingham, Clean Water for North Carolina, Haw River Assembly, North Carolina Conservation Network, 7 Directions of Service, and the Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights (POWHR) Coalition for a letter urging FERC "to find that there is no good cause to grant an extension of time for the project's certificate of public convenience and necessity."
"This is a clear opportunity for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to do its due diligence and protect the public interest and the environments of Virginia and North Carolina by sending MVP back to the drawing board," Appalachian Voices North Carolina program manager Ridge Graham said Tuesday.
Emily Sutton of Haw River Assembly argued that the Southgate project "provides no public necessity or benefit for North Carolinians that outweighs the destruction of the places that we love."
"The Haw River is a lifeline for our communities and the ecosystems that depend on it, providing drinking water, recreational access, flood control, and critical habitat for sensitive wildlife," Sutton explained. "This project threatens to irreparably destroy the health of this watershed. When given the opportunity to fight to protect it, our communities and the legislators that represent them made their voices heard."
Along with the coalition of advocacy groups, the NAACP Virginia State Conference, 22 Virginia legislators, 52 North Carolina lawmakers, Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, and Congresswomen Valerie Foushee and Kathy Manning, both North Carolina Democrats, sent FERC comments opposing the project.
Detailing their three main reasons for asking FERC not to extend the project's certificate, the congresswomen wrote: "First, the MVP Southgate is widely opposed... Second, North Carolina and Virginia regulators rejected permit applications for the MVP Southgate in 2021, and the company has failed to diligently pursue new applications."
"Finally, FERC's original need determination for the MVP Southgate pipeline is now woefully outdated," they continued, also calling for a new 30-day comment period for landowners and communities to weigh in on MVP, which remains tied up in legal challenges.
Last month, after President Joe Biden signed debt ceiling legislation he negotiated with congressional Republicans that included language to fast-track completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, FERC said the developer "has all necessary authorizations" for the project in West Virginia and Virginia, and "is therefore authorized to proceed with all remaining construction."
However, earlier this month a three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuity temporarily halted construction of a section in the Jefferson National Forest. Despite the president's climate pledges and extreme heat sparking fresh demands for ditching fossil fuels, the Biden administration has joined the pipeline developer, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), some GOP lawmakers, and other MVP proponents who are asking the nation's Supreme Court to block the order.
As two Western Pennsylvania Republicans in Congress also weighed in, Jamie Williams, president of the Wilderness Society—whose lawsuit led to the order pausing some MVP construction—told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Tuesday that those behind the pipeline are "attempting yet another end run around justice."
"Construction on the Mountain Valley Pipeline through the Jefferson National Forest has been on hold for years—the 4th Circuit has simply maintained the status quo while this ongoing, important legal challenge to the destructive pipeline is heard in court," Williams said. "The order halting construction is lawful, and it should alarm every American when Congress ignores the vital role of an independent court system in our constitutional structure."
Rep. Greg Casar Leads Thirst Strike at US Capitol to Demand Workplace Heat Protections
"Workplaces should not be death traps, and workers know that," said one campaigner.
Jul 25, 2023
News
Varshini Prakash, executive director of the Sunrise Movement, called establishing federal workplace heat protections a "no-brainer" for President Joe Biden.
Along with lawmakers and unions representing Texas workers, the families of some workers who have died as a result of heat-related illness and injuries attended the thirst strike and vigil.
Calling on the Biden administration to ensure workers across the United States are protected from the extreme temperatures that scientists say will become increasingly common as long as planet-heating fossil fuel extraction persists, U.S. Rep. Greg Casar joined civil society groups and labor unions in an all-day vigil and "thirst strike" on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.
Casar and other demonstrators argued that the federal government must step in as Republican leaders in states like Texas are attacking workers' rights amid extreme heatwaves.
The protest—organized by groups including Indivisible, the Sunrise Movement, the Texas AFL-CIO, and the United Farm Workers—includes United Farm Workers (UFW) co-founder Dolores Huerta and dozens of other participants who will be standing on the U.S. Capitol steps throughout the day on Tuesday.
The campaigners are giving up access to water, shade, and breaks in solidarity with workers forced to labor in temperatures that reached 100°F or higher 250 times across Casar's home state of Texas last month.
As Casar noted in a statement, the thirst strike is being held a month after Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law that eliminated local water break requirements for workers.
"I'm on thirst strike today because families across Texas and across America deserve dignity on the job. But Greg Abbott doesn't think so," said Casar. "The Biden administration must step in, override Abbott, and ensure heat protections for all Americans in all industries. Our government should work for working people, not for greedy corporations that exploit their workers and fill Abbott's campaign coffers."
The Texas measure is set to go into effect on September 1, and according to Public Citizenworker health and safety advocate Juley Fulcher, "if Gov. Abbott is allowed to implement this law, he will sign the death warrants for innocent workers across the state."
"To pass and implement a law putting workers in danger in the midst of a record-setting scorching summer should be criminal," said Fulcher. "Workers are dying across the country due to extreme heat. The [Occupational Safety and Health Administration] has the ability to act and protect their lives, and we hope the administration moves with haste."
On Monday, Casar led more than 100 Democrats in the House and Senate in writing a letter that called on the Biden administration to establish a federal standard through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to prevent heat-related work injuries, illnesses, and deaths.
OSHA is working toward releasing a standard, but currently the agency does not require rest breaks for workers, and the lawmakers urged the Biden administration to "mobilize all of the resources... necessary for implementing this standard as soon as possible."
The campaigners at the Capitol on Tuesday called for requirements for employers to provide workers with adequate water, breaks, cooling areas, medical services, and training to identify heat-related illnesses.
"Big corporations and their Republican lackeys are conspiring to strip away rights and protections from working families, all to pad their bottom line," said Leah Greenberg, co-executive director of Indivisible. "It's outrageous that we'd even need to talk about something as basic as a water break on a hot day, but that's what Republicans like Greg Abbott are yanking away."
The thirst strike was held as international scientists at World Weather Attribution released a new study showing that the extreme heat that people across North America and Europe have been facing this summer would have been "virtually impossible" without the fossil fuel-driven climate emergency.
"Workplaces should not be death traps, and workers know that," said Prakash. "President Biden must stand with the labor community and implement federal workplace heat standards. We're in a climate emergency."
"From the deaths of Asuncion Valdivia in 2004 and Maria Isabel Vasquez Jimenez in 2008, to Florencio Gueta Vargas in 2021 and Efrain Lopez Garcia, who was killed by heat in Florida earlier this month, farm worker families have lost far too many loved ones to deadly temperatures—and to deadly government inaction," said UFW President Teresa Romero. "OSHA must step up now to protect the men, women, and children who do the incredibly hard work of harvesting America's food in truly dangerous temperatures—sacrificing their health and sometimes their lives to keep our nation fed."
"OSHA must take action immediately to implement the permanent nationwide heat rules which have already been in development for years. Every day we wait puts more farm worker lives at risk," she added. "How many more workers will we let heat and callous employers kill before this nation acts?”
'Flawed Push' to Keep California Nuclear Plant Open Could Cost Customers $45 Billion
"The tens of billions it will cost to keep Diablo Canyon operating will ultimately be borne by PG&E's ratepayers, who already pay some of the highest electricity bills in the country," said one campaigner.
Jul 25, 2023
News
Keeping California's last nuclear power plant running could cost customers of the state's largest utility as much as $45 billion through 2045, according to an analysis published Tuesday.
Pacific Gas & Electric's (PG&E) Diablo Canyon Power Plant—located near Avila Beach in San Luis Obispo County—was slated to be closed in 2025. However, last September, California state lawmakers overwhelmingly approved legislation signed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom to keep the nearly 37-year-old facility online until 2030, a decision Environmental Working Group (EWG) president Ken Cook called a "dangerous and dumb" impediment to "California's drive to make solar and wind the prevailing sources of electricity in the state."
"The power this problematic plant generates could easily be replaced by new clean energy investments."
In a move EWG blasted as a "cave to PG&E," the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission in March subsequently approved the utility giant's continued operation of Diablo Canyon without a renewed license or safety review while the company seeks a 20-year extension.
The following month, the environmental advocacy group Friends of the Earthsued PG&E, arguing that the company breached its contract to close the plant.
If Diablo Canyon remains operational through 2045, EWG estimates PG&E customers would be on the hook for between $20 billion and $45 billion or more.
"And that's just the expense of prolonging the troubled facility's life," the green group said. "It doesn't account for the enormous extra costs that would be incurred following a major disaster like a reactor leak or an earthquake that damages the plant."
In a statement Tuesday, Cook said that "keeping Diablo Canyon open past its closure date is a terrible idea for many reasons, including the staggering price tag that unwitting ratepayers will face for keeping the dilapidated and dangerous nuclear plant operating."
"Let's be clear," he added, "the tens of billions it will cost to keep Diablo Canyon operating will ultimately be borne by PG&E's ratepayers, who already pay some of the highest electricity bills in the country, while the monopoly's shareholders will reap additional profits."
Plant proponents claim it will be difficult to achieve California's goal of transitioning to 100% renewable energy by 2045 without Diablo Canyon.
However, Grant Smith, EWG's energy adviser and a co-author of the new analysis, argued that "the power this problematic plant generates could easily be replaced by new clean energy investments."
California has committed to slashing planet-heating greenhouse gas emissions by 85% and achieving carbon neutrality by 2045 amid a worsening climate emergency.
