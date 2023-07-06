July, 06 2023, 04:04pm EDT
Melissa Garriga | melissa@codepink.org
Edward Erikson | Edward.Erikson@gmail.com
CODEPINK's Co-founder and Ben & Jerry's Co-founder Arrested for Blocking DOJ Entrance While Protesting US Government’s Prosecution of Wikileaks Publisher Julian Assange
Ben Cohen, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s, and Jodie Evans, co-founder of CODEPINK, have been arrested for blocking the entrance to the Department of Justice. Cohen and Evans arrived in Washington, D.C. to protest the US government’s prosecution of Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange, who has been indicted on 18 charges for the publication of the Afghan War Diary and the Iraq War Logs, which uncovered war crimes, torture, and civilian deaths perpetrated by the US government.
“It’s outrageous. Julian Assange is nonviolent. He is presumed innocent. And yet somehow or other, he has been imprisoned in solitary confinement for four years. That is torture….He revealed the truth, and for that he is suffering, and that’s we we need to do whatever we can to help him, and to help preserve democracy, which is based on freedom of the press,” Ben Cohen said during the demonstration. “It seems to me that, right now, unless things change, and unless we change them, freedom of the press is going up in smoke.”
"Why do we have freedom of press? Because there needs to be someone reporting the truth about the violence of power….When you don't have freedom of the press and no one's telling the truth, it weaponizes your capacity to feel, to have compassion and empathy. Because if you don't have the full story and if your heart is being manipulated with lies, then we're all lost. How can we have peace in the world if we're just drowning in lies?" Jodie Evans said.
Cohen and Evans asked to enter the Department of Justice to discuss their attack on the freedom of press. Security guards denied them access. They proceeded to sit peacefully in the entrance until DC Metropolitan Police arrested them.
View photographs of the action arrest here, here, here, and here.
Members of Congress, world leaders, as well as major publishers, have urged the Department of Justice to drop the charges against Julian Assange due to the threat it poses to the First Amendment and press freedom.
The Obama administration declined to indict Assange because it would risk criminalizing basic journalistic activities that every mainstream media outlet engages in on a regular basis.
This month, UK High Court Judge Jonathan Swift rejected Assange’s most recent appeal, pushing him ‘dangerously close’ to extradition. The Australian government, where Assange is a citizen, is currently working through diplomatic channels to end Assange’s incarceration, while his legal team continues the appeal process.
Julian Assange is currently confined in Belmarsh's maximum-security prison in London and has been since April 2019. If extradited, he will face up to 175 years in prison.
CODEPINK is a women-led grassroots organization working to end U.S. wars and militarism, support peace and human rights initiatives, and redirect our tax dollars into healthcare, education, green jobs and other life-affirming programs.(818) 275-7232
50+ Economists Rebuke Top Dem Senator for Denying Harmful Impacts of US Sanctions
"If you truly believe in protecting the human rights of ordinary Cubans and Venezuelans, you should stop leveraging your considerable power in the Senate to maintain the cruel measures that cause profound human suffering."
Jul 06, 2023
More than 50 leading political economy researchers on Wednesday published a letter exhorting U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez to "stop spreading the false narrative that there is no association between economic sanctions and the economic and humanitarian crises in countries targeted by those sanctions."
The scholars' intervention comes in response to a recent exchange between Menendez (D-N.J.), chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and nearly two dozen House Democrats.
In a May 10 letter, U.S. Reps. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.), and 19 of their colleagues—a combination of lawmakers whose jurisdictions lie near the southern border and progressives from around the country—urged President Joe Biden to reverse Trump-era sanctions against Cuba and Venezuela in order to ease economic crises that have contributed substantially to increased emigration from the two countries.
"Economic sanctions against Venezuela and Cuba are a big part of the reason for why so many citizens from those countries are abandoning their communities to seek better living conditions in the U.S."
The following day, Menendez condemned the call. In a letter to Escobar and Grijalva, Menendez denied that U.S. sanctions have played a key role in pushing tens of thousands of Cubans and Venezuelans to leave their homes and asserted that blame for the ongoing exodus lies entirely with the nations' respective presidents, Miguel Díaz-Canel and Nicolás Maduro.
Wednesday's letter—signed by economists Ha-Joon Chang and Jayati Ghosh, historian Greg Grandin, and sociologist Saskia Sassen, among others—debunks the senator's claims. As the academic and policy experts told Menendez:
Unlike Rep. Escobar's letter, your letter fails to cite any research or evidence supporting your central claim that U.S. economic sanctions have not been a significant driver of migration from Cuba and Venezuela. This is hardly surprising, as there is in fact no serious research supporting this claim. In contrast, as a recent report on the human consequences of sanctions has highlighted, dozens of peer-reviewed academic studies document the substantive negative—and often lethal—effects of economic sanctions on people's living conditions in target countries.
In August 2017, former U.S. President Donald Trump, who sought to topple Maduro's elected government, began to unilaterally impose sanctions on Venezuela in violation of international law as well as the charter of the Organization of American States and other international treaties the U.S. has signed. While Trump's bid to provoke regime change in the South American country was unsuccessful, U.S. sanctions "killed tens of thousands of Venezuelans in just their first year (2017-18), and almost certainly tens of thousands more since then," according to the Center for Economic and Policy Research, a progressive think tank where four signatories of Wednesday's letter work.
In the wake of Venezuelan opposition figure Juan Guaido's failed U.S.-backed coup in August 2019, Trump moved to further strangle the Venezuelan economy—and ultimately, its population—by enacting a full economic embargo. Trump's executive order froze all Venezuelan government assets and outlawed transactions with them, including the state's central bank and oil company.
U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) has long drawn attention to the deadly consequences of U.S. sanctions and in June 2021 implored the Biden administration to end "all secondary and sectoral sanctions imposed on Venezuela by the Trump administration." Biden, however, continues to uphold his predecessor's devastating blockade.
Wednesday's letter cites two recent, peer-reviewed studies—both authored by Venezuelan economist Francisco Rodríguez, a signatory who currently teaches at the University of Denver—that document how U.S. sanctions against Venezuela have caused widespread economic hardship and helped fuel displacement.
"The first demonstrates how U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry contributed to a major drop in oil production, which has historically accounted for 80-95% of the country's export revenue; and therefore the country's ability to pay for imports, including food and medicine," the letter points out. "A second, forthcoming peer-reviewed paper shows that the recent sharp decline in Venezuela's oil revenue has led to massive cuts in imports of food and inputs for agricultural production, which in turn has been the major factor behind widespread hunger and malnutrition."
In Cuba, meanwhile, Trump rejected Obama-era efforts at normalization and initiated an intensified crackdown on the small island nation. Throughout his White House tenure, Trump implemented more than 240 punitive policies against Cuba even as its people endured acute shortages of food and medicine during the Covid-19 pandemic. One of his administration's most "despicable" actions, according to critics, was its eleventh-hour decision to put Cuba back on the State Department's list of "State Sponsors of Terrorism" (SSOT), a move that has undermined the international provision of economic aid.
Despite Democratic lawmakers' pleas and Biden's own campaign pledge to reverse his predecessor's "failed" approach to Cuba, the Biden administration imposed additional economic sanctions against the island following anti-government protests in July 2021 and has so far refused to remove the country from the SSOT blacklist.
While the May letter from House Democrats acknowledges that other factors besides U.S. sanctions have contributed to economic challenges in Cuba and Venezuela, it stresses that "experts widely agree that broad-based U.S. sanctions—expanded to an unprecedented level by former President Donald Trump—are a critical contributing factor in the current increase in migration."
In their Wednesday letter to Menendez, the economists wrote, "Rep. Escobar and her colleagues are correct: Economic sanctions against Venezuela and Cuba are a big part of the reason for why so many citizens from those countries are abandoning their communities to seek better living conditions in the U.S."
"If you truly believe in protecting the human rights of ordinary Cubans and Venezuelans," they continued, "you should stop leveraging your considerable power in the Senate to maintain the cruel measures that cause profound human suffering, fuel humanitarian emergencies, and push many more people to migrate to the U.S."
Rights Groups Urge Biden to 'Take Decisive Action' After Latest Israeli Attacks
Over 70 organizations are imploring the Biden administration to ensure that "not a single dollar of U.S. military aid to Israel" is used to fund human rights crimes against Palestinians.
Jul 06, 2023
On June 21, hundreds of masked Israeli settler-colonists stormed Turmus Ayya after Palestinian militants killed four Israelis near Eli, an illegal Jewish-only settler colony built partly on land stolen from residents of the Palestinian village of Qaryut. The attackers shot and killed one Palestinian and burned many homes, vehicles, and businesses.
"These incidents bear an uncanny resemblance to wanton violent riots carried out by Israeli settlers targeting local Palestinians in the town of Huwara earlier this year," the letter adds, referring to the deadly February settler assault on the West Bank town that was condemned as a "pogrom" by Palestinian leaders, members of U.S. Congress, Israeli human rights groups—and even Israel's top general. The term originally referred to the organized mob attacks on Jewish people in Eastern Europe in the late 19th and early 20th century that drove many Jews to emigrate to and colonize Palestine.
As the West Bank reels from the latest attacks by Israeli soldiers and settlers, more than 70 U.S.-based advocacy groups on Wednesday implored the Biden administration to take immediateaction.
The organizations called for protecting Palestinians—including many American citizens—in the illegally occupied territory, holding Israel's government accountable for its crimes, and ensuring that none of the nearly $4 billion in annual U.S. military aid to Israel is used to violate Palestinians' human rights.
"During the past two weeks, dozens of Israeli settlers, some of whom may also be American citizens, recently carried out violent attacks on the Palestinian villages of Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, and Turmus Ayya in the occupied West Bank," the groups wrote in a letter to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
"These attacks involved the destruction of property, including arson and stone-throwing, resulting in damage to cars, homes, and businesses. Disturbingly, numerous Palestinians sustained injuries from live fire, either from settlers or soldiers," the letter continues.
"We urge your administration to prioritize the protection of Palestinians, including American Palestinians, in the West Bank and Gaza and address the injustices they face," the signers wrote.
"This situation is deeply troubling as it indicates a gross failure on the part of Israeli authorities to protect Palestinian lives and property," the groups' letter asserts. "It is important to note that many of the Palestinian civilians targeted in the town of Turmus Ayya are American citizens, heightening the urgency of this matter."
After the Huwara attack, U.S. Jewish groups led calls for Israeli Finance Minister Belazel Smotrich—who said the town should be "wiped out" by Israel—to be banned from entering the United States. Smotrich was issued a visa and visited the U.S. in March on official business.
Wednesday's letter stresses that Israeli military and police were present throughout the settler attacks, but "they did not intervene to stop the violence."
"Instead," the signers noted, "they protected the settlers, allowing them to act with impunity."
"This failure to address settler violence effectively sends a clear message that the monopoly over power lies in the hands of the settlers, thus perpetuating a cycle of violence and injustice," the letter states.
Meanwhile, "Israel has been launching large-scale military campaigns in the occupied West Bank cities of Jenin, Nablus, and other cities, conducting air strikes on several buildings as armored vehicles advanced through civilian neighborhoods, many innocent people including children and women have been killed," the letter continues. "In the city of Jenin, the Israeli army has targeted apartment buildings, medics, ambulances, journalists, and media centers. Israeli forces and settlers have killed more than 163 Palestinians this year, including 27 children."
"We strongly urge your administration to take decisive action by holding Israel accountable and enforcing the Leahy Law, ensuring that not a single dollar of U.S. military aid to Israel is used for purposes such as the military detention of Palestinian children, the demolition of Palestinian homes, or the annexation of Palestinian territories," the signers wrote.
The Leahy Law—named after former U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), the legislation's primary sponsor—is actually a pair of statutory provisions barring the federal government from funding foreign forces credibly accused of perpetrating "gross violations of human rights."
Israel—which has been illegally occupying the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Syria's Golan Heights since 1967—has been credibly accused of crimes including indiscriminate and intentional killing of civilians, torture of adults and children, ethnic cleansing, and apartheid.
Progressive and other Democratic U.S. lawmakers in recent years have called for the application of the Leahy Law toward Israel.
Earlier this week, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.)—the first Palestinian-American woman elected to Congress—led renewed calls for Congress to cut off the nearly $4 billion in annual U.S. military aid to the "violent Israeli apartheid regime."
Like most of his predecessors, Biden has at once nominally condemned Israeli crimes against Palestinians while also continuing to stand as the strategic country's number one ally and benefactor.
Earlier this week, the Israeli Defense Ministry said it would use American aid to purchase a third squadron of 25 F-35 fighter jets at an estimated cost of around $3 billion, or about nine months' worth of U.S. assistance.
Campaigners Crash Labour Leader Starmer's Speech, Demanding End to 'U-Turns' on Green New Deal
Keir Starmer then made his "quickest U-turn ever," backing out of talking directly with the protesters about the climate emergency.
Jul 06, 2023
The Labor Party leader was not prepared, however, for two of the young people to speak out about the Labour Party's recent announcement that instead of funding a $35 billion-per-year investment in a Green New Deal as soon as the party takes over the government—which could happen after the next general election in 2025—the plan will have to be phased in gradually.
Green New Deal Rising has called for the investment to fund green jobs, a National Nature Service, and other programs, and has demanded "wealth taxes for the 1% [and] permanent and progressive windfall taxes for polluters."
Starmer asked the Green New Deal Rising members to "just let me get on with this" and said he would speak with them about the Green New Deal after his address—but he didn't follow through on the promise, the campaigners later said.
"Is this Keir Starmer's quickest U-turn ever?" asked one of the protesters. "We'd love to meet with Keir Starmer and Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves... and if they give us the time and place, we'll be there."
Climate campaigners on Thursday called on British Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer to stop "making U-turns" on financing a Green New Deal and commit to bold climate action—only to have Starmer refuse to speak with the protesters after telling them he would after the event.
Two campaigners with Green New Deal Rising were among the students who were assembled behind Starmer at Mid Kent College, where he was speaking about education reform, including plans to add oracy to school curricula to help students "speak well and express" themselves.
The Labor Party leader was not prepared, however, for two of the young people to speak out about the Labour Party's recent announcement that instead of funding a $35 billion-per-year investment in a Green New Deal as soon as the party takes over the government—which could happen after the next general election in 2025—the plan will have to be phased in gradually.
"Economic stability, financial stability, always has to come first," said Rachel Reeves, a member of Parliament and the shadow chancellor of the exchequer, last month as she backtracked on the party's previous promise.
Green New Deal Rising has called for the investment to fund green jobs, a National Nature Service, and other programs, and has demanded "wealth taxes for the 1% [and] permanent and progressive windfall taxes for polluters."
The campaigners who interrupted Starmer on Thursday displayed a sign reading, "No more U-turns! Green New Deal!" and told the Labour leader that young people in the U.K. want the party reinstate its original pledge.
Starmer attempted to brush off the protest, noting that he vowed last month to decarbonize the country's electricity sector by 2030.
"We've done that one," he told the campaigners.
When asked which side of the fight for climate action the Labour Party is on, Starmer echoed Reeves' earlier comments, saying it's on "the side of economic growth."
Contrary to Starmer's suggestion that continuing to rely on planet-heating fossil fuel extraction for energy is an economic growth strategy, jobs in the renewable energy sector grew at four times the rate of the overall employment market in the U.K. in 2022. Forty percent of the energy generated in the U.K. last year came from renewable sources, compared to 5% in 2021.
Starmer asked the Green New Deal Rising members to "just let me get on with this" and said he would speak with them about the Green New Deal after his address—but he didn't follow through on the promise, the campaigners later said.
"Is this Keir Starmer's quickest U-turn ever?" asked one of the protesters. "We'd love to meet with Keir Starmer and Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves... and if they give us the time and place, we'll be there."
