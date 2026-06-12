Trump Super PAC to Hold $1 Million-Per-Plate Fundraiser as Hunger Surges

A super political action committee created to support Donald Trump is preparing to hold a big-money fundraiser at the president's Virginia golf course that will charge attendees $1 million each.

As reported by NBC News, MAGA, Inc. will host the $1 million-per-plate event at the Trump National Golf Club Washington DC on the day before the president is set to host Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events at the White House as part of his 80th birthday celebration.

"The fundraiser is at least the sixth such $1 million-per-person event held by Trump-aligned groups for the midterm elections," reported NBC News. "Republicans at nearly all levels hold a significant midterm cash advantage over Democrats, who expect to be outpaced financially in many key House and Senate races."

Lisa Gilbert, co-president of Public Citizen, linked the ritzy fundraiser to Trump's economic policies that have primarily benefited the wealthiest Americans at the expense of the working class.

"The comingling of 250th anniversary events, Trump’s UFC fight, and a $1 million per-plate fundraiser on Trump’s own birthday," Gilbert said, "gives corporate interests and wealthy donors not just an ultimate fight—but the ultimate opportunity to pay tribute to the president. Rather than celebrate our nation’s anniversary in the bipartisan manner directed by Congress, the Trump administration has directed public money and public property to politicized events."

"Major corporations, such as Chevron, Exxon, MasterCard, and many more," Gilbert added, "should be ashamed to be associated with this corrupt spectacle."

The fundraiser comes as a recent study from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York showed food insecurity in the US has reached its highest levels since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The New York Fed researchers said their study found “a remarkable increase in food insecurity, particularly among lower-educated and lower-income households and households with young children,” as well as “a contemporaneous increase in pessimism among the same groups, along with a sharp decline in job-finding expectations.”

The researchers noted that "while many households are doing fine and economic activity overall has been expanding at a solid pace," there are large numbers of people "facing high levels of economic insecurity and financial strain," which has resulted in plunging overall consumer sentiment.