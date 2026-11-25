A toddler awaiting open-heart surgery is among thousands of Cuban children whose lives are imperiled by critical shortages caused or exacerbated by the Trump administration's tightened embargo, the head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday from the island as he called on the United States to immediately lift its illegal economic and fuel blockade.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus—who did not mention US President Donald Trump by name in his remarks—described meeting the 1-year-old and her mother during a visit to Havana's William Soler Pediatric Hospital and Cardiocenter.

"Her mother was by her side, holding on to hope," Tedros said of the child. "Her doctors know exactly how to help her. They just lack the resources."

"I cannot stop thinking about her, and about every child like her," he continued. "Fuel restrictions and sanctions are straining Cuba's health system. Almost 100,000 surgeries are backlogged, including 12,000 for children. Some 34,000 pregnant women cannot access the care they need. Behind every number is a child, a mother, a family waiting."

"Health must never be a casualty of politics," Tedros added. "For these children and their mothers, I call for these sanctions to be lifted immediately. Their lives depend on it."

The WHO chief's appeal came amid mounting reports of Cuban children enduring potentially life-threatening delays for operations and other essential medical treatment.

Some children have not survived. In June, an Associated Press report on Cuban pediatric cancer patients featured an interview with one doctor who said that "we've had dead children."

The AP also interviewed Adriana Felipe, whose daughter's cancer treatment was at risk, and who said US officials "must soften their hearts."

While the Trump administration maintains that food and medicine are exempt from its sanctions and argues that the policy is intended to pressure Cuba's government into political and economic reform, the restrictions on financial transactions, energy supplies, and third-country businesses have made it increasingly difficult for the island to obtain critical goods.

Earlier this month, CBS News reported that foreign companies are increasingly fearful of US penalties and are reluctant to sell food and medical supplies to Cuba. The report also described hospitals struggling with shortages of cancer drugs, anesthetics, and laboratory equipment.

Cuba's once-vaunted public health system has deteriorated to the point where life expectancy has decreased for the first time since the country began keeping records in 1950, nearly a decade before the revolution that led to socialist rule.

On October 28, the United Nations General Assembly voted 130-17, with 25 abstentions, in favor of a nonbinding resolution calling for an end to the US embargo—the 34th consecutive time that the world body's member states have done so.

Former British Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn condemned the blockade in a Wednesday interview with Novara Media.

"What is Cuba's crime? Developing public services, building universal healthcare, and raising life expectancy," said Corbyn, who now leads the socialist Your Party. "Somehow, this means the people of Cuba are deserving of being put under the most intense, severe, and cruel sanctions imaginable."

"Let's be clear what this blockade is: a crime against humanity," he added. "The US' criminal blockade is literally killing people—and our own government is standing idly by. Enough. Lift the blockade now. Viva Cuba."

