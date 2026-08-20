'Bloodthirsty Psychopath' Ben-Gvir Touts Viewing Booths at Gallows for Palestinians

Still drawing international censure for his genocidal call to kill dozens of Gazans daily, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir faced fresh condemnation Thursday after visiting the construction site of a gallows where Palestinians convicted of killing Israelis are set to be hanged to death, with select Israelis gathering as spectators.

Ben-Gvir, leader of the far-right Jewish Power party, posted a video to social media in which he gloats about the construction of gallows, which is being built in an undisclosed location in central Israel.

“I promised to worsen the conditions of terrorists in prisons—we kept it,” Ben-Gvir says in the video. “I promised to pass the Death Penalty for Terrorists law—we did. And now the death row and hanging facility are also starting to take shape.”

The law to which Ben-Gvir referred was passed in March by the Knesset—Israel's parliament—and took effect the following month. The legislation changes the rules governing Israeli military courts in the illegally occupied West Bank so that the death penalty effectively applies only to Palestinians who kill Israelis.

Far-right Knesset members, including Ben-Gvir, wore noose-shaped lapel pins to show their support for the legislation. Ben-Gvir also handed out sweets to Knesset colleagues after the bill passed its first reading.

Ben-Gvir said the execution site would include viewing booths where victims’ families could watch executions, describing this as something customary in various countries and specifically citing the United States as an example.

"Terrorists deserve only one thing—death by hanging," said Ben-Gvir, who in 2007 was convicted by an Israeli court of inciting racism and supporting a terrorist organization, whose leader he has openly honored.

Abdullah al-Zaghari, head of the Palestinian Prisoner Society, urged “effective international action” in response to Ben-Gvir's comments. Al-Zaghari told Anadolu that the minister's visit to the gallows site was part of the “continued determination of the Israeli occupation system” to codify incitement against Palestinians.

Leftist Israeli Knesset lawmaker Ofer Cassif excoriated Ben-Gvir's actions.

"This criminal thug—a sympathizer of murderers of Palestinians, a supporter of terror, and a pathological racist—is also hopelessly infantile," Cassif told The New Arab on Wednesday. "Soon we will oust him from the government, and next, throw him behind bars."

European Parliament Vice President Pina Picierno accused Ben-Gvir of staging "a horrific spectacle that turns the death penalty into a show."

The liberal US pro-Israel group J Street asked on X, "Are we supposed to believe, as some in the Jewish establishment would like us to, that Ben-Gvir’s words somehow tell us nothing about the country he helps govern?"

"He is Israel’s national security minister, and he is now celebrating a facility built to execute Palestinians while Jewish extremists are excluded from the law," the group added. "As the old saying goes: When someone tells you who they are, believe them. When a government gives someone this much power, we have to reckon honestly with the agenda they are pushing."

Ben-Gvir—who is under sanctions and banned from countries including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, and the United Kingdom for inciting violence against Palestinians in the West Bank—was still being denounced on Wednesday for advocating the daily mass killing of Palestinians, including civilians, in Gaza amid a nearly three-year war that United Nations experts, human rights groups, a South Africa-led case currently before the International Court of Justice, and many others call a genocide.

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, said Wednesday—which was World Humanitarian Day—that Ben-Gvir's "remarks are appalling, they're outrageous, they're dehumanizing, they're dangerous, and we condemn them unequivocally."

A spokesperson for German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Wednesday in Berlin that Merz "strongly condemns Minister Ben-Gvir's inhumane statements, which violate international law—they are unacceptable."

"As the occupying power, Israel must treat Palestinians with dignity, protect their property, and ensure public administration and humanitarian aid," the spokesperson added.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot called Ben-Gvir's remarks "unbearable and inhumane," adding that "further sanctions could be imposed, and all options are on the table."

In the United States, actor and activist Mark Ruffalo said Thursday on Bluesky that "Ben-Gvir is a bloodthirsty psychopath, war criminal, and one of Israel’s beloved genocidal leaders."

"America and the world should be sanctioning, divesting, and boycotting Israel in every way until this apartheid regime falls," he added.

