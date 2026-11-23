Elon Musk has a severe case of buyer’s remorse.

On October 5, 2024, sporting a black “Make America Great Again” cap, Elon Musk spoke at Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“As you can see, I’m not just MAGA,” he said. “I’m dark MAGA.”

More than $150 million of Musk’s money went to Republican candidate Attorney General Ken Paxton of Texas. But like most of Musk’s chosen candidates, he lost convincingly.

Three weeks later, on October 27, 2024, wearing an all-black outfit and a black “Make America Great” cap in gothic print, Musk shared the stage with Howard Lutnick at a Trump campaign rally in Madison Square Garden.

“I’m not just MAGA,” he said. “I’m dark, gothic MAGA.”

To help get Trump elected, Musk spent $250 million.

Routinely wearing a red MAGA cap in the Oval Office, Musk became a key Trump adviser in early 2025. Remember DOGE? Or Trump promoting Teslas on the White House grounds?

At the Conservative Political Action Conference on February 20, 2025, Musk wore a black MAGA cap when he took the stage for his infamous chainsaw photo-op.

On February 26, 2025, he wore the cap again during a cabinet meeting, along with a T-shirt inscribed “Tech Support.”

Trump and Musk had a temporary falling out after Musk criticized Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill.” But the two men reconciled in time for Musk to spend almost $500 million to help Republican candidates in the midterm elections.

More than $150 million of Musk’s money went to Republican candidate Attorney General Ken Paxton of Texas. But like most of Musk’s chosen candidates, he lost convincingly.

Hypocritical Change of Heart

Musk wasn’t wearing a MAGA cap during his big-screen video interview for The New York Times Dealbook Summit on November 18, 2026—only two weeks after the election.

“I’m not MAGA,” Musk said with a straight face.

Even more remarkably, he added, “I’m not sure what MAGA means, but if that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican party, then I certainly don’t have that.”

Suddenly, Musk is not sure what MAGA means.

In fact, after donating hundreds of millions of dollars to Republican candidates, he now has a new view of American politics: It’s a good idea to have split control between the two parties because “there are positives and negatives in both.”

Musk admitted that his efforts to buy the midterms for Republicans had failed, and that he felt “pretty foolish” for spending such vast amounts.

He’ll feel worse than foolish when investigative subpoenas from the Democratic-majority Congress arrive in January. His abrupt disavowal of MAGA won’t save him.

When You’ve Lost Stewart Rhodes

Musk wasn’t the only high-profile MAGA leader who abandoned Trump last week.

Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the right-wing militia group Oath Keepers, was convicted and sentenced to 18 years in prison for seditious conspiracy over his participation in the January 6 assault on the Capitol. While in prison during the 2024 campaign, Rhodes even got a tattoo of Trump’s defiant face after the Butler, Pennsylvania assassination attempt. After the election, Trump commuted Rhodes’ sentence.

But last week, Rhodes said, “I am absolutely done with Trump.” He considers Trump not just a traitor, but “one of the very worst in our nation’s history.”

Rhodes continued: “We elected him to end the corruption in Washington, DC. ‘Drain the swamp.’ Unfortunately, his administration has been one of the most corrupt administrations in US history… The pardons are pay-for-play and everything is pay-for-play.”

He said he would have his prison tattoo of Trump "modified" to reflect his view that Trump is a traitor.

Dead Enders Remain

Hardcore sycophants remain, and they’re not willing to upset their boss.

Last week, Trump nominee Michael LoSapio, a former executive at Peter Thiel’s company, Palantir, got into bipartisan trouble over his answer to a simple question: Was the US Capitol attacked on January 6, 2021?

“I don’t know,” said LoSapio, who wants to be director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA)—a position that acquired a new urgency after recent outages.

The MAGA ground is shifting under Trump’s feet. Anyone standing too close to him will be swallowed in his abyss.

“You don’t know?” Sen. Richard Blumentahl (D-Conn.) responded. “Really?”

“No, I don’t believe it was an attack, no,” LoSapio replied, adding that he “wasn’t involved in politics.”

“You weren’t involved in politics?” Blumenthal said incredulously. “Were you alive on this planet?”

“I was,” LoSapio responded.

Blumenthal gave him a second chance to answer the question.

“Let me ask you again, I’ll give you another chance. Jan. 6, 2021, was the Capitol attacked?”

“No,” LoSapio said.

Perhaps LoSapio should have asked Stewart Rhodes. He may have pleased Trump with his answer, but it probably cost him Senate confirmation—even with Republicans in control until January. It certainly cost him his self-respect.

The MAGA ground is shifting under Trump’s feet. Anyone standing too close to him will be swallowed in his abyss.

And along the way, they will look stupid.