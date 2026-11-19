Billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday tried to back off his support for President Donald Trump and his Make America Great Again movement despite being the single biggest funder of the president and his Republican Party over the last two election cycles.

In an interview conducted at the New York Times' DealBook Summit, Musk said he felt "pretty foolish" for spending hundreds of millions of dollars this year in a failed attempt to help Republicans maintain their majorities in the US Congress.

The SpaceX CEO, who has regularly been photographed wearing MAGA hats, also insisted that he is "not MAGA."

"I’m not sure what MAGA means," Musk said, "but if that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don’t have that."

Musk is estimated to have spent more than $440 million during the 2026 midterm election cycle, nearly half of which was dedicated to a US Senate race in Texas where Republican Ken Paxton lost to Sen.-elect James Talarico (D-Texas) by 12 points.

Critics of Musk were quick to brush off his attempt to rebrand himself as a political moderate.

"Yeah sure," wrote Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.) in response to the Musk interview, "but we’re still investigating you, Elon."

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) expressed a similar sentiment.

"You are still getting a subpoena," he informed Musk.

Journalist Nathan Newman slammed the Times for continuing to "normalize [Musk's] evil" by letting him try to whitewash his past misdeeds without any pushback.

"Elon is absolutely MAGA—since core of Trump's MAGA politics is transactional deals with authoritarians around the world," Newman wrote. "This is the man who led effort to gut USAID and help murder millions around the world as food and medicine was cut off."

Ezra Levin, co-executive director of Indivisible, slapped away Musk's overture, arguing that the only appropriate response to the tech mogul is to "investigate," "prosecute," and "imprison."

In an analysis published Wednesday, Gizmodo reporter Matt Novak argued that Musk's abrupt about face was entirely about self-preservation, pointing out that the SpaceX CEO once had a friendly relationship with former President Barack Obama.

People like Musk, Novak explained, "just want to acquire more money and more control over our lives" and "most of them don’t actually care that much if the politician they’re glad-handing has a D or an R next to their name."

"None of these guys are going to change who they are," Novake added. "But their marketing materials could be altered dramatically as they try to pretend they didn’t spend the past two years kissing Trump’s ass."