Trump’s Mortgage Fraud Witch Hunt Is Lawless and Hypocritical

A new investigation by Pro Publica revealed that Donald Trump has, on multiple occasions, signed mortgages for new homes claiming they would serve as his primary residence and instead used them as investment or rental properties. For months, Trump and his administration have been accusing its political enemies of mortgage fraud for claiming more than one primary residence.

Lisa Gilbert, co-president of Public Citizen, issued the following statement in response:

“The cruel and lawless hypocrisy of Donald Trump using the levers of government to dig up so-called mortgage fraud on his perceived political opponents, while doing the very same, is blatant.

“The administration has used the idea of claiming a home as your primary residence without residing there to justify DOJ takedowns of Lisa Cook, Tish James, and more. If this is how they really feel, and the ProPublica reporting is accurate, then Donald Trump should be next in the DOJ crosshairs.”

