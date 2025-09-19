To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Free Speech for People
Contact:

The Trump administration’s chilling censorship of Jimmy Kimmel violates the First Amendment and warrants Trump’s immediate impeachment and removal

Amid political pressure from President Donald Trump and his Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr, American Broadcasting Company (ABC), a subsidiary of the Walt Disney Company, has pulled Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show off the air indefinitely. Such strong-arming of a broadcasting company represents a chilling and direct violation of First Amendment protections on press freedom in the United States.

Trump and Carr orchestrated this indefinite suspension by threatening federal action against the licenses of ABC affiliates that aired Kimmel’s program. They also leveraged the fact that Nexstar, a company that holds multiple ABC affiliates across the country, needs FCC approval to complete a $6.2 billion acquisition.

You can read the full grounds for Trump’s impeachment and removal, along with more than twenty others documented by our team of Constitutional lawyers, at our website, ImpeachTrumpAgain.org.

The bottom line is this. Trump and Carr demanded censorship of Kimmel because he criticized Trump and his supporters’ response to the killing of Charlie Kirk. Trump and Carr publicly celebrated Kimmel’s suspension and ABC/Disney’s capitulation to their abuse of power. Trump has also immediately called for NBC to cancel two additional late night hosts who have been critical of him, a brazen demonstration of his plan to continue abusing the power of his office to silence and suppress his critics.

If this sounds familiar, it is because FCC approval was also used as a pressure tactic during the merger of Paramount Global and Skydance Media. Ultimately, that resulted in a $16 million settlement to Trump for his baseless personal lawsuit against Paramount and lasting changes to the programming of Paramount’s subsidiary, CBS Broadcasting Inc.–including the sudden cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s popular program, The Late Show. Free Speech For People continues to call for impeachment and state criminal prosecutions into Trump’s media extortion schemes.

This is just the beginning of Trump’s crackdown on the freedom of press, of which he has made no secret: he has stated his clear intentions to go after licenses through the FCC if he receives negative coverage. Congress must act now to uphold the U.S. Constitution and ensure press freedoms are protected. The constitutional remedy for addressing such abuses of power is impeachment and removal from public office.

Free Speech For People is a national non-partisan non-profit organization founded on the day of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Citizens United v. FEC that works to defend our democracy and our Constitution.

