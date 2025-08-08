Trump-Appointed Judges Quash Contempt of Court Case Against White House

Two judges appointed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday at least temporarily shut down a bid by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg to potentially hold members of the Trump administration in contempt of court.

Politico reported that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit voted in a 2-1 ruling to quash contempt proceedings that Boasberg initiated against the Trump administration after he found there was probable cause to believe officials had defied his orders by sending 130 Venezuelan immigrants to be detained at El Salvador's Terrorism Confinement Center.

Judges Gregory Katsas and Neomi Rao, both of whom were appointed by Trump, ruled in favor of shutting down the hearings. Judge Cornelia Pillard, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, dissented and described the other two judges' ruling as a "grave disservice" to Boasberg.

Politico noted that the ruling does not totally shut the door on Boasberg holding administration officials in contempt.

Among other things, the full 11-member bench of the D.C. Circuit could decide to take up the case and overrule the three-judge panel. Additionally, Judge Rao stopped short of saying that her ruling completely foreclosed upon the possibility that Boasberg could initiate criminal contempt proceedings against members of the administration.



In an interview with Politico, ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt signaled that an appeal of some kind was forthcoming.

"We strongly disagree with the ruling and are considering all options going forward," Gelernt said. "The opinion brushes aside the considerable evidence that has emerged that DOJ's lawyers understood the order at the time and simply ignored it."

The possible contempt of court charges stemmed from a ruling that Boasberg delivered back in March demanding that the administration halt and return the group of Venezuelan immigrants who were sent to El Salvador. The men were sent to the prison regardless and administration officials argued that they had no jurisdiction to order their return because the plane they were on had already left American airspace at the time of Boasberg's ruling.