Nicole Rodel, Oil Change International – nicole@priceofoil.org
Response to the outcome of the June UN climate talks (SB 60)
BONN, Germany
In response to the outcome of the June UN climate talks (SB 60), Laurie van der Burg, Oil Change International Public Finance lead, said:
“Today, Bonn sputtered to an end with barely a procedural outcome. While lives are being lost in unbearable heat waves in Sudan, last year’s breakthrough COP agreement to transition away from fossil fuels was barely mentioned in these negotiations. The rich countries most responsible for this crisis must pay up for a fair fossil fuel phase-out and climate damages, without worsening unjust debts. We know they have more than enough money. It’s just going to the wrong things.
“G7 leaders gathering in Italy today must face their responsibility. Instead of siding with fossil fuel interests, these rich countries need to deliver a fair fossil fuel phase-out, end fossil fuel handouts, and put a strong climate finance offer on the table. This is essential to build a fair and renewable future for all.”
- Countries main task this year at the global climate talks is to secure a new climate finance target. While lives are on the line, countries in Bonn simply repeated their age-old positions without succeeding to find common ground. The discussions on the new climate finance target ended in a stalemate – with the rich countries most responsible for historic emissions not willing to put numbers on the table.
- Research shows that trillions are needed for climate action, adaptation and loss & damage and, as developing countries face spiraling unjust debts (meaning debt service payments are 12 times higher than adaptation spending), this finance must be provided on fair terms and avoid exacerbating debt burdens.
- Through ending fossil fuel finance and subsidies, making polluters pay and changing unfair international finance rules, rich countries can mobilize trillions in public funds for climate action. Even without these measures rich countries were able to mobilize USD 16 trillion for covid relief measures in 2020.
- In 2022, countries worldwide spent a staggering $1.7 trillion on subsidies and public finance for fossil fuels. Taxing fossil fuel profits, which can raise an estimated $900 billion for climate action. Additional finance can be raised through making international finance rules fair: including through introducing a wealth tax and canceling debts. This money should instead be shifted to equitable renewable energy solutions.
- Some countries show that progress is possible. At COP26 in Glasgow 39 countries and institutions joined the Clean Energy Transition Partnership (CETP) and committed to end their international public finance for fossil fuels and shift it fully in support of renewable energy. The G7 adopted a near-identical commitment soon after. International public finance figures for fossil fuels are dropping by billions. The worst offenders of this commitment, the United States, Italy, Japan and Germany, all G7 members, need to follow through.
- In the conclusion of the Global Stocktake at COP28 in Dubai last year, countries agreed to “Transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems”, alongside tripling renewable energy and doubling energy efficiency. However, with the first Global Stocktake now completed, it is not clear where diplomacy to take this decision forward now fits within the UN climate negotiations. The Mitigation Work Programme has been mired in procedural debates. With countries due to submit their new National Determined Contributions early next year, there is growing need for some forum to discuss the energy transition to make sure the COP28 outcomes are not lost.
Biden Urged to 'Put Up a Major Fight' Over Mass Layoffs at John Deere
One labor advocate implored the president to "put the heat on John Deere and show the working class that you're tougher than Trump when it comes to saving American jobs."
Jun 13, 2024
A slew of recent layoffs at John Deere factories in Iowa and Illinois would appear to provide a perfect opportunity for President Joe Biden to speak out against the kind of corporate greed that is devastating the U.S. working class and supercharging inequality.
But Biden has thus far been quiet about the mass layoffs, which have impacted roughly 1,000 workers and sparked fear among unaffected employees that they might be next.
Deere & Company is the latest U.S. corporation to announce significant layoffs after raking in huge profits and spending billions on stock buybacks—which researchers have linked to job cuts—as well as dividend payouts to wealthy shareholders and lavish CEO compensation.
"Here we go again," Les Leopold, executive director of the Labor Institute, told Common Dreams. "Stock buybacks and mass layoffs, mass layoffs and stock buybacks. Tens of thousands of workers are losing their jobs in thousands of companies only because CEOs and their major stockholders want to make a quick killing by artificially jacking up the price of their stock. We must always call stock buybacks for what they really are: blatant stock manipulation."
"Today, 70% of all corporate profits are used for stock buybacks, up from 2% in 1982," Leopold added. "They should be outlawed."
As The Guardian's Michael Sainato reported last week, John Deere posted "a profit of over $10 billion in fiscal year 2023 and its CEO John May received $26.7 million in total compensation."
"John Deere spent over $7.2 billion on stock buybacks in 2023 and provided shareholders with more than $1.4 billion in dividends," Sainato noted.
In a letter to employees late last month, John Deere executives deployed sterile corporate-speak to explain their rationale for the job cuts, writing that rolling mass layoffs are aimed at "aligning our workforce to our strategic priorities" and "eliminating low- and non-value-added tasks, activities, and expenses."
One longtime John Deere worker in East Moline, Illinois anonymously told The Guardian that "we get wind of more layoffs daily, it seems, and it's causing uncertainty all over."
"The only reason for Deere to do this," the worker added, "is greed."
UAW Local 838 president Tim Cummings issued a statement last month calling on John Deere to "stop outsourcing and bring these products back to our factories and allow our talented workforce to produce these products at home where they are used by North American farmers and businesses."
"Biden should let Deere know that they can't continue to receive taxpayer money if they ship taxpayer-funded jobs to Mexico."
Biden—whose 2024 reelection bid was endorsed by the United Auto Workers, the union that represents more than 10,000 John Deere employees in the U.S.—has vocally criticized stock buybacks and proposed quadrupling the current 1% tax on share repurchases to discourage the practice. The president has also pledged to fight corporate profiteering that has driven up costs for consumers and harmed workers.
But Leopold, the author of "Wall Street's War on Workers: How Mass Layoffs and Greed Are Destroying the Working Class and What to Do About It," wrote in a Wednesday op-ed for Common Dreams that Biden should explicitly target John Deere and "put up a major fight" to stop the company from sending U.S. jobs to Mexico.
"The real motivation for Deere to can workers and flee to Mexico is to finance $12.2 billion in stock buybacks," Leopold argued. "What are stock buybacks? A way to boost the price of the company's shares—a blatant form of stock manipulation that was illegal until deregulated by the Reagan administration."
Leopold urged Biden to "take a page from the Trump playbook," pointing to the former president's public claims during the 2016 campaign and later in the White House that he would prevent Indianapolis-based Carrier Air Conditioning from offshoring more than a thousand jobs to Mexico.
Trump's deal with Carrier did not save all the jobs that were on the chopping block, nor did it stop other Indiana companies from offshoring operations. But Leopold noted that "Trump's effort was extremely popular"—including among those who voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election—and could hold lessons for the incumbent president.
"Why did Carrier give in?" Leopold asked. "As its president said, 'I was born at night but it wasn't last night. I also know that about 10% of our revenue comes from the U.S. government.'"
Like Carrier, John Deere is a beneficiary of federal contracts and subsidies. The company's website states that it "manufactures every kind of power generating, land-moving, base-building, grass-cutting, people-transporting equipment you can imagine" through contracts with the Air Force procurement office, Defense Logistics Agency, and General Services Administration.
"Biden should let Deere know that they can't continue to receive taxpayer money if they ship taxpayer-funded jobs to Mexico," Leopold wrote Wednesday. "He might even threaten to use the Defense Production Act to prevent the move. He should pressure them to accept a 'no compulsory layoff' agreement. If they want to lay off workers, it must be voluntary. The company should offer pay and benefit packages so that workers agree to leave. Clearly, Deere has more than enough money, given what they're pumping out in stock buybacks."
"Come on Joe, go to bat for these workers. Put the heat on John Deere and show the working class that you're tougher than Trump when it comes to saving American jobs," he added. "Your election and the future of our democracy may depend upon it."
Amid Cease-Fire Talk, Israel's Siege Still Causing Child Starvation in Gaza
"Blocking humanitarian aid and creating the conditions for famine is not only an act of extreme cruelty—using starvation as an act of war," U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders said. "It is a war crime."
Jun 13, 2024
Some Israeli officials have accused UNRWA of ties to Hamas and to terrorism, but an independent review led by former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna found that Israel hadn't provided evidence of the claims.
The United Nations relief agency for Palestinians said Thursday that Israeli authorities continue to hinder aid efforts by failing to approve requests for delivery and permits, as two other U.N. agencies separately issued dire warnings about large-scale starvation in Gaza this week.
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said Israel has frequently denied the agency's aid-related requests, The Guardianreported. The World Health Organization said Thursday that there have been 32 cases of deaths from malnutrition in Gaza—mostly of children below five years old—since October 7 and warned of the “catastrophic hunger and famine-like conditions” faced by a significant proportion of Gazans.
The WHO statement followed a U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) warning that humanitarian access in southern Gaza had "declined dramatically" and that 3,000 malnourished children there are "at risk of death," having been cut off from life-saving care due to the Israeli military offensive in Rafah.
"Horrific images continue to emerge from Gaza of children dying before their families' eyes due to the continued lack of food, nutrition supplies, and the destruction of healthcare services," Adele Khodr, a UNICEF regional director, said in a statement.
With #Israel blocking some 2,000 aid trucks at #Rafah crossing, WHO is reporting "catastrophic hunger" and "famine-like conditions" in besieged #Gaza. pic.twitter.com/NEEeBWHADB
— Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) June 13, 2024
The U.N. Security Council passed a cease-fire resolution on Monday that bolstered the three-phase peace plan of President Joe Biden. Neither Israel nor Hamas has yet publicly accepted the full range of terms outlined in the resolution.
The U.N. agency reports on child starvation came alongside renewed calls for Israel to open humanitarian corridors in Gaza. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in announcing $404 million in new humanitarian relief funds for Palestinians, said on Tuesday that while Israel has taken steps to address "obstacles to the delivery of assistance," it "can and must do more."
Many international agencies and humanitarian groups have gone further in their condemnation of Israeli's aid policy, arguing that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government is using starvation as a weapon of war, as Common Dreams has reported.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) echoed that concern on Wednesday on the U.S. Senate floor.
"Blocking humanitarian aid and creating the conditions for famine is not only an act of extreme cruelty—using starvation as an act of war—but it is a violation of both American and international law," he said. It is a war crime."
Using starvation as a weapon is a war crime.
We know that children in Gaza are dying of malnutrition.
As long as Israel continues to prevent aid groups and journalists from entering the most desperate areas of Gaza, we will not know the full extent of the famine there. pic.twitter.com/c6kOpo9epE
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 12, 2024
In January, the International Court of Justice, the U.N.'s top court, ruled that Israel must prevent acts of genocide and "take immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance to address the adverse conditions of life faced by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip."
Human rights groups such as Amnesty International have reported that Israel hasn't complied with the ruling, and this week's reports add to the evidence that Israel is noncompliant.
"We are getting very few positive responses to our requests for aid delivery and permits to move around Gaza," Tamara Alrifai, UNRWA's director of external relations, toldThe Guardian.
Some Israeli officials have accused UNRWA of ties to Hamas and to terrorism, but an independent review led by former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna found that Israel hadn't provided evidence of the claims.
Israel's hostility to aid workers, more than 200 of whom have been killed in the war, has led to massive disruption to humanitarian efforts. "Israel continues to severely restrict supplies of food, water, medicine, and fuel to the territory," Al Jazeerareported Wednesday.
The problems for the malnourished children in southern Gaza are particularly pronounced.
"Unless treatment can be quickly resumed for these 3,000 children, they are at immediate and serious risk of becoming critically ill, acquiring life-threatening complications, and joining the growing list of boys and girls who have been killed by this senseless, man-made deprivation," UNICEF's Khodr said.
Treating malnourished children requires the continuous use of therapeutic food and formula for six to eight weeks, as well as other medical support, according to UNICEF. But with Rafah under siege and insufficient supplies, that's very difficult to provide.
"We need better operating conditions on the ground, with more safety and less restrictions," Khodr said. "But ultimately, it is a cease-fire that children need most."
Supreme Court Starbucks Ruling Seen as Gift to Corporate Union-Busters
The head of the union representing Starbucks workers said the ruling "underscores how the economy is rigged against working people all the way up to the Supreme Court."
Jun 13, 2024
Revolving Door Project found that at least three groups tied to anti-union figures Charles Koch, a billionaire, and Leonard Leo, a right-wing legal activist, filed amicus briefs in support of Starbucks' position.
"Today's SCOTUS ruling in favor of Starbucks is tough news, but it won't stop us," the advocacy group Jobs With Justice said in response to the decision. "We stand with the Memphis Seven and all workers fighting for fair treatment. We must keep pushing for justice and stronger protections!"
Labor advocates decried Thursday's U.S. Supreme Court ruling in favor of Starbucks in a labor dispute between the international coffee giant and seven of its employees who were terminated after leading a unionization campaign at their Memphis store.
In an 8-1 decision—with liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissenting—the justices in Starbucks v. McKinney made it more difficult for the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to temporarily halt alleged unfair labor practices. The court rejected a rule invoked by some courts to protect workers in favor of a higher standard supported by Starbucks.
"Companies that engage in union-busting will applaud this ruling."
Far-right Justice Clarence Thomas, who penned the court's majority opinion, asserted that the NLRB-backed standard made it too easy for the federal government to prevail in labor disputes with businesses.
"In fact," he wrote, "it is hard to imagine how the board could lose under the reasonable-cause test if courts deferentially ask only whether the board offered a minimally plausible legal theory, while ignoring conflicting law or facts."
Labor defenders, however, condemned the ruling.
"Working people have so few tools to protect and defend themselves when their employers break the law," Lynne Fox, president of Workers United, the union representing Starbucks employees, said in a statement.
"That makes today's ruling by the Supreme Court particularly egregious," Fox added. "It underscores how the economy is rigged against working people all the way up to the Supreme Court."
Labor journalist Steven Greenhouse said on social media that "companies that engage in union-busting will applaud this ruling."
Revolving Door Project found that at least three groups tied to anti-union figures Charles Koch, a billionaire, and Leonard Leo, a right-wing legal activist, filed amicus briefs in support of Starbucks' position.
At the center of the case are the so-called "Memphis Seven" employees who worked at Starbucks' Poplar and Highland location in the Tennessee city before they were fired in February 2022 during the early months of what has become a nationwide labor organization wave in which workers at hundreds of locations have voted to unionize.
In August 2022, a federal judge ordered Starbucks to reinstate the fired workers.
"Today's SCOTUS ruling in favor of Starbucks is tough news, but it won't stop us," the advocacy group Jobs With Justice said in response to the decision. "We stand with the Memphis Seven and all workers fighting for fair treatment. We must keep pushing for justice and stronger protections!"
