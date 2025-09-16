To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Sierra Club
Contact:

Larisa Manescu, larisa.manescu@sierraclub.org

Over 100 Organizations Tell EPA to Ditch Dangerous Proposal to Gut Vehicle Emission Standards

Today, 112 organizations submitted a comment letter to the Environmental Protection Agency in response to the agency’s proposal to gut federal greenhouse gas emissions standards for cars and trucks.

The Sierra Club and GreenLatinos led the letter effort.

“During the EPA’s hearing, hundreds of people testified loud and clear in opposition to this dangerous proposal. The EPA is endangering its legacy and abandoning its own mission of protecting people and the planet if it repeals common-sense, life-saving vehicle standards,” said Sierra Club Clean Transportation for All Director Katherine García. “Now over 100 organizations are echoing that same message. Strong car and truck pollution standards save families and businesses money on fuel, improve public health, and drive innovation. We outright reject this proposal that will bring us nothing but harm.”

“We are proud to join forces with Sierra Club to unite the voices of over 100 advocacy groups in our shared commitment to protect communities from the harms of vehicle pollution,” said GreenLatinos Policy Advocate Andrea Marpillero-Colomina. “The consensus is clear: EPA’s proposal is detrimental to human health, damaging to our planet, and denies consumers the choice to drive cleaner cars.”

The Sierra Club is the most enduring and influential grassroots environmental organization in the United States. We amplify the power of our 3.8 million members and supporters to defend everyone's right to a healthy world.

(415) 977-5500
www.sierraclub.org
Press PageAction Page