For Immediate Release
Oil Change U.S.
Contact:

Valentina Stackl, valentina@priceofoil.org

OCUS reaction to Kamala Harris Selecting Tim Walz as VP

In response to reports of Kamala Harris’s selecting Tim Walz as her vice presidential candidate, Collin Rees, Political Director of Oil Change U.S., said:

“Kamala Harris picking Tim Walz as her running mate is an encouraging sign that she’s willing to listen to the Democratic base. Walz’s collaboration with a progressive legislature in Minnesota has led to significant wins for working people, including important climate victories with a 100% carbon-free by 2040 law and a $2 billion climate spending program. At the same time, his lack of action to stop the Line 3 pipeline shows a troubling deference to fossil fuel interests. This campaign is an opportunity for Walz to put people before fossil fuel profits.

“The Harris-Walz campaign must continue to be bold and put forward a visionary agenda to address the climate crisis and end fossil fuels with a just transition. Our future hinges on leaders who will prioritize transitioning away from fossil fuels and tackling the climate crisis with urgency.”

Oil Change U.S. is dedicated to supporting real climate leadership, exposing the true costs of fossil fuels, and building a just, equitable, and renewable energy future in the United States.