New Accountable.US Report Reveals How Trump’s Tariffs Are Hiking Grocery Prices

Nation’s Major Grocers Cite Tariffs For Increased Grocery Prices, While Trump Gives Tax Breaks to Giant Corporations

New research from Accountable.US finds that Trump’s tariffs are being cited as the primary factor for rising grocery costs. Nearly 90% of Americans said in August 2025 they are “stressed about the cost of groceries,” with over 50% calling food prices a “major source of stress.”

This research comes as grocers shift the added costs of Trump’s tariffs onto consumers – while he gives corporations the largest tax cuts in modern history. Food prices are projected to rise by an additional 3% in the short- and near-term due to tariffs, including fresh produce jumping by 7% and processed rice soaring by over 10%.

Here’s what major grocers that provide food to millions of American people are saying about Trump’s tariffs:

“While Trump grants massive tax cuts to massive corporations and the ultra-rich, his reckless tariff policy is wreaking warrantless chaos on our economy, with grocery giants shifting market uncertainty onto consumers – all at a time when 9 in 10 Americans remain gravely concerned about food costs,” said Accountable.US President Caroline Ciccone. “It’s only the latest example of how Trump’s reckless trade policy comes at the cost of Americans’ pocketbooks.”

“Grocers are ringing alarm bells because they’re seeing the same shocking food price trends that thousands of Americans are tracking at DontInflateOurPlates.com. Working families are being crushed by Republican tariffs every time they check out at the grocery store,” said Unrig Our Economy Campaign Director Leor Tal.“It’s bad enough that Trump and congressional Republicans’ policies are driving up the cost of seeing your doctor and paying your utility bill. Sadly, Republicans are also deadset on inflicting additional pain at the checkout line – all to pay for massive tax breaks for billionaires and big corporations.”

See the full report HERE.

Accountable.US is a nonpartisan watchdog that exposes corruption in public life and holds government officials and corporate special interests accountable by bringing their influence and misconduct to light. In doing so, we make way for policies that advance the interests of all Americans, not just the rich and powerful.

