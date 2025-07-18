To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
MoveOn
Contact: press@moveon.org

Nearly 43K Call on the DOJ and White House To Release the Epstein Files to the Public

A new MoveOn Civic Action petition is calling on the Department of Justice and the Trump administration to release all files related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

The petition argues that full transparency is essential to ensure that all individuals connected to Epstein’s criminal activities are held accountable. Without the release of these documents, powerful individuals who were associated with Epstein may evade justice and avoid facing the legal consequences of their actions.

The petition, just launched yesterday, has been signed by over 42,049 people and counting.

See the MoveOn petition here. 

Public frustration over the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files has sparked backlash from across the political spectrum — including MAGA influencers, conservative podcasters, and even some of Trump’s congressional allies. Despite this, President Trump has dismissed the growing demand for transparency as a "hoax," blaming Democrats and disparaging some of his own supporters as "weaklings."

Just three percent of Americans say they’re satisfied with the amount of information the federal government has released about the Epstein case, according to a new poll.

