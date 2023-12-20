December, 20 2023, 02:05pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
David Monahan, Fairplay: david@fairplayforkids.org
Jeff Chester, CDD: jeff@democraticmedia.org
Leading Advocates for Children Applaud FTC Update of COPPA Rule
Fairplay and the Center for Digital Democracy see a crucial step toward creating safer online experiences for kid
The Federal Trade Commission has proposed its first update of rules protecting children’s privacy in a decade. Under the bipartisan Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act of 1998 (COPPA), children under 13 currently have a set of core safeguards designed to control and limit how their data can be gathered and used. The COPPA Rules were last revised in 2012, and today’s proposed changes offer new protections to ensure young people can go online without losing control over their personal information. These new rules would help create a safer, more secure, and healthier online environment for them and their families—precisely at a time when they face growing threats to their wellbeing and safety. The provisions offered today are especially needed to address the emerging methods used by platforms and other digital marketers who target children to collect their data, including through the growing use of AI and other techniques.
Haley Hinkle, Policy Counsel, Fairplay:
“The FTC’s recent COPPA enforcement actions against Epic Games, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta demonstrated that Big Tech does not have carte blanche with kids’ data. With this critical rule update, the FTC has further delineated what companies must do to minimize data collection and retention and ensure they are not profiting off of children’s information at the expense of their privacy and wellbeing. Anyone who believes that children deserve to explore and play online without being tracked and manipulated should support this update.”
Katharina Kopp, Ph.D., Director of Policy, Center for Digital Democracy:
“Children face growing threats as platforms, streaming and gaming companies, and other marketers pursue them for their data, attention, and profits. Today’s FTC’s proposed COPPA rule update provides urgently needed online safeguards to help stem the tidal wave of personal information gathered on kids. The commission’s plan will limit data uses involving children and help prevent companies from exploiting their information. These rules will also protect young people from being targeted through the increasing use of AI, which now further fuels data collection efforts. Young people 12 and under deserve a digital environment that is designed to be safer for them and that fosters their health and well-being. With this proposal, we should soon see less online manipulation, purposeful addictive design, and fewer discriminatory marketing practices.”
Fairplay, formerly known as Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood, educates the public about commercialism's impact on kids' wellbeing and advocates for the end of child-targeted marketing. Fairplay organizes parents to hold corporations accountable for their marketing practices, advocates for policies to protect kids, and works with parents and professionals to reduce children's screen time.
'Appalling': Mountain Valley Pipeline Gets Two More Federal Approvals
"We are extremely disappointed but never surprised by the results of a system created for profit," said one campaigner. "We will never give up on defending our lives, and the natural environment that makes life possible."
Dec 20, 2023
News
Frontline climate campaigners renewed pledges to continue fighting against the Mountain Valley Pipeline on Tuesday, when U.S. federal regulators decided that MVP could raise its gas transportation rates and have more time to build an extension.
"The federal government claims to recognize the urgency of the climate crisis while allowing the fossil fuel industry to further it,"
said Russell Chisholm, managing director of the Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights Coalition, in response to the pair of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) orders.
"During the past decade of repeated delay, budget increase, and environmental violation, thousands have resisted the reckless Mountain Valley Pipeline and its Southgate extension, and we are never going away," he vowed. "Our resistance is the fossil fuel industry's greatest nightmare; we are only growing more powerful."
"FERC's decision to extend MVP Southgate's certificate of 'public need'... is a crime against us and future generations."
MVP is set to cross 303 miles of Virginia and West Virginia, plus the Southgate extension into North Carolina. Largely thanks to outgoing U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), language to expedite construction of the partially completed gas pipeline was included in the debt ceiling law that President Joe Biden negotiated with congressional Republicans this year.
The new FERC order allowing the rate hikes—which critics worry will be passed on to customers—notes that MVP now estimates construction will cost over $6.6 billion, rather than the earlier estimate of $3.7 billion. It also says that MVP, a
joint venture involving five energy companies, "asserts that the primary drivers of the increased costs were permitting delays caused by ongoing legal challenges to the project, which have persisted since construction began in early 2018."
Jessica Sims, Appalachian Voices ' Virginia field coordinator, responded that "the Mountain Valley Pipeline's delay and ballooned construction costs are owed to the company's insufficient planning and choice of route, deficient permit applications, and lax construction practices. The resulting violations, fines, permit vacations, and consent orders are of the company's own making and they should not have been granted permission to financially pass those mistakes on to consumers."
Along with the rate order, FERC Commissioners Mark Christie, Allison Clements, and Willie Phillips approved a three-year extension for MVP to complete the North Carolina project. Commissioner James Danly did not participate in the decisions and the commission's fifth seat is vacant.
Appalachian Voices North Carolina program manager Ridge Graham called the move "appalling" while Jason Crazy Bear Keck, co-founder of 7 Directions of Service, said that "we are extremely disappointed but never surprised by the results of a system created for profit."
"FERC's decision to extend MVP Southgate's certificate of 'public need,' which subjects our streams, rivers, and community members to seizing of land and irreversible pollution, against our will, with no proof of need, is a crime against us and future generations," Keck added. "We will never give up on defending our lives, and the natural environment that makes life possible."
MVP opponents highlighted that Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and other elected officials from the state have spoken out against the 75-mile extension, which was initially supposed to be completed this past June.
"This project is unnecessary for North Carolinians," said Emily Sutton of the Haw River Assembly, stressing the opposition from residents and officials including Cooper. "The health and safety of our communities and the Haw River watershed should not be jeopardized for the profits of fossil fuel interests. We will continue to fight to protect the people and places we love."
As FERC released its MVP orders on Tuesday, Appalachians Against Pipelines—which has been fighting the project for over five years—said that protesters are now "facing increased repression from the state and the companies behind the pipeline" and called for solidarity actions across the United States January 29-31 "to bring the fight to every company and bank involved."
"With every work stoppage, Mountain Valley Pipeline and their state collaborators have become more and more desperate to criminalize dissent," according to the group. "MVP is suing more than 40 activists across multiple jurisdictions in central Appalachia for millions of dollars. More than 20 pipeline fighters have been arrested on a variety of charges since this summer, including ludicrous abduction felonies."
Appalachians Against Pipelines declared that "we know why state and private forces are doing this—because they are terrified of the communities we have built, the fight we are waging, and because they know that we are unafraid and that we won't back down."
IDF Veteran Decries Impunity for Troops Killing Record Number of West Bank Children
Ori Givati, a member of the veterans' group Breaking the Silence, said holding Israeli troops accountable means raising "questions that we will not have good answers for if we want to continue the occupation."
Dec 20, 2023
News
Even before Israel's obliteration of the Gaza Strip killed, maimed, or left missing around 30,000 children—and counting—Israeli occupation forces were killing Palestinian minors in record numbers in the West Bank with impunity, a situation one former Israel Defense Forces combat soldier described in detail on Wednesday.
According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), 499 Palestinians including 108 minors—104 boys and four girls—were killed by Israeli bombs, bullets, and so-called "less lethal" projectiles between January 1 and December 7 of this year. That's the highest number since OCHA began tracking such casualties in 2005 and shatters the previous record of 36 minors killed in 2022.
Ori Givati, advocacy director at Breaking the Silence—a whistleblower organization of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) veterans opposing their country's illegal occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem—told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation in an article published Wednesday that it's "very rare" for Israeli troops to face punishment for killing any Palestinian civilian.
Givati said the IDF evades accountability by classifying incidents of civilian harm as unintentional or "operational errors."
He also said that Palestinian civilians including children are viewed by the IDF as "legitimate targets" due to generations of oppression and dehumanization by Israel.
A report published in August by Human Rights Watch (HRW) found that "the Israeli military and border police forces are killing Palestinian children with virtually no recourse for accountability."
Some of the children highlighted in the report were killed after throwing rocks or Molotov cocktails at heavily armored IDF vehicles.
Bill Van Esveld, an associate director for children's rights at HRW, told CBC that these minors did not pose a serious enough threat to Israeli troops to justify their "spraying the whole area with automatic gunfire" in response.
Last month, IDF troops shot and killed two children—one of them 8 or 9 years old—as they were running away during a raid on the Jenin refugee camp. An IDF spokesperson said Israeli troops opened fire with live rounds after "explosives" were thrown at them by one of the children; CCTV footage showed the slain boy holding an object about the size of a firecracker.
Critics have noted that Israel has a legal obligation under the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the involvement of children in armed conflict and the Geneva Conventions to treat all minors—even those taking part in hostilities—as protected victims.
Under the Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions of 1949, clarified by United Nations General Assembly Resolution 37/43, all Palestinians have the legal right to violently resist Israeli occupation. The 1982 resolution reaffirmed "the legitimacy of the struggle of peoples for independence, territorial integrity, national unity, and liberation from colonial and foreign domination and foreign occupation by all available means, including armed struggle."
Givati also blamed IDF training for the high number of Palestinian child casualties, explaining that "as soldiers in occupied territories, we are not trained properly to operate as a policing force in the West Bank, which is what the military is at this moment when we have military law and a military occupation."
The veteran said there is danger of a chain reaction if the IDF started holding soldiers accountable for harming Palestinian civilians.
"That will very quickly lead us to ask very big questions about the occupation in the broader perspective," he said. "We will [have] questions that we will not have good answers for if we want to continue the occupation, which is what Israel is currently pursuing."
EU's New Migration Pact Called a 'Bow to Right-Wing Extremists'
The Pact on Migration and Asylum would allow for the detention and fast-tracked deportation of new arrivals who immigration officials believe pose a threat to security or are not likely to win asylum.
Dec 20, 2023
News
For Pope and other advocates, the cost is the human rights of refugees and migrants. According to the agreement, the country where a migrant first arrives will take their biometric data, including facial images and fingerprints from everyone older than six, and quickly consider their case. It is at this point that migrants can be detained or earmarked for deportation.
The European Union reached an agreement Wednesday on new rules to manage migration and asylum cases that the Left party in the European Parliament called the "death of the individual right to asylum in Europe" and a "bow to right-wing extremists and fascists."
The Pact on Migration and Asylum, decided after all-night negotiations, would allow for the detention and fast-tracked deportation of new arrivals who immigration officials believe pose a threat to security or are not likely to win asylum, The Guardian reported. Those detained or deported could include women and children.
"This agreement will set back European asylum law for decades to come," Eve Geddie, the director of Amnesty International's European Institutions Office, said in a statement. "Its likely outcome is a surge in suffering on every step of a person's journey to seek asylum in the E.U. From the way they are treated by countries outside the E.U., their access to asylum and legal support at Europe's border, to their reception within the E.U., this agreement is designed to make it harder for people to access safety."
The E.U.'s previous system for managing new arrivals, the Dublin agreement, primarily tasked a migrant's first port of entry with processing their asylum case. However, that system broke down in 2015, when more than 1 million people crossed the Mediterranean and arrived at the E.U.'s southern border, primarily fleeing the civil war in Syria as well as ongoing violence in Iraq and Afghanistan.
This put an administrative strain on less wealthy E.U. nations like Greece, where 66% of arrivals between 2014 and 2016 landed. As journalist Patrick Kingsley pointed out in his 2017 book on the topic, the E.U. could have comfortably settled the new refugees among its nearly 500 million inhabitants, but other E.U. countries only agreed to accept one-ninth of the people who arrived in Italy and Greece, straining the bloc's concept of solidarity.
The new pact was announced in 2020, but member states, the European Commission, and the European Parliament had not been able to agree on its contents until now.
"There is currently a major risk that the pact results in an ill-functioning, costly, and cruel system that falls apart on implementation and leaves critical issues unaddressed."
"It's truly a historic day," European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said, as The Associated Press reported.
But Oxfam's E.U. migration expert Stephanie Pope had a different response.
"As we hear E.U. statements celebrating this deal, the question is, at what cost?" Pope asked.
For Pope and other advocates, the cost is the human rights of refugees and migrants. According to the agreement, the country where a migrant first arrives will take their biometric data, including facial images and fingerprints from everyone older than six, and quickly consider their case. It is at this point that migrants can be detained or earmarked for deportation.
Countries where new migrants are less likely to arrive can either accept a number of refugees determined based on the country's gross domestic product and population or put money into an E.U. fund. Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said border states would "no longer feel alone" after the deal, but Amnesty International said the support was not sufficient.
"Instead of prioritizing solidarity through relocations and strengthening protection systems, states will be able to simply pay to strengthen external borders, or fund countries outside the E.U. to prevent people from reaching Europe," Geddie said.
"The E.U. now risks sleepwalking into a system in even greater need of reform than the current one."
Left Member of European Parliament (MEP) Cornelia Ernst of Germany said the option to send funds for border surveillance within the E.U. or abroad was a "pure mockery" of solidarity, while Left MEP Konstantinos Arvanitis said it would enable "European Guantanamo with legal European sponsorship."
Amnesty and Oxfam joined more than 50 other non-governmental organizations in sending an open letter to E.U. leaders ahead of Wednesday's agreement, urging them to protect human rights in any deal.
"There is currently a major risk that the pact results in an ill-functioning, costly, and cruel system that falls apart on implementation and leaves critical issues unaddressed," the letter read in part.
The NGOs argued that the E.U. should base its overall refugee policy on its response to those fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"Europe's solidarity and commitment to human rights cannot be defined by place of origin, race, ethnicity, or immigration status," the groups said.
Amnesty expressed concerns about part of the new deal that allows E.U. states to ignore asylum rules in response to large numbers of new arrivals, as well as its reliance on deals with countries outside the E.U. to help police its borders. Such deals have led to human rights abuses in the past, such as reports that Tunisia was leaving intercepted migrants in the desert, according to AP.
"Amnesty International has long called on E.U. institutions and member states to put human rights at the center of negotiations on E.U. asylum reforms," Geddie said. "However, after years of complex negotiations, the E.U. now risks sleepwalking into a system in even greater need of reform than the current one."
The European Council on Refugees and Exiles (ECRE) wrote on social media that the reforms were "byzantine in their complexity and Orban-esque in their cruelty to refugees," referring to right-wing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Save the Children Europe, meanwhile, called the deal "historically bad" and said it would violate children's rights and put them in danger.
"It is evident that for the majority of legislators, the priority was to close borders, not protect people, including families and children escaping violence, conflict, hunger, and death while seeking protection in Europe," Willy Bergogné, Save the Children Europe's director and E.U. representative, said in a statement.
Technical talks will continue on the pact until February of next year, and it is expected to be adopted before elections for European Parliament in June. Metsola said it was important to reach an agreement before those elections, according to the AP, since immigration will likely be a major issue.
The ECRE said it would now focus on making sure the law was interpreted and implemented in line with E.U. and international law, while Oxfam called on the E.U. to pass a measure that truly shared responsibility for new arrivals, funded better systems for processing asylum cases, and created safer routes to Europe while rescuing migrants stranded at sea.
Geddie said that Amnesty International would continue to call on the E.U. to address human rights violations and "take steps to ensure a human rights compliant, sustainable, and well-resourced response to people arriving at Europe's borders."
