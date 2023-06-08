To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Sierra Club
Contact:

Interior Announces Funding for Much-Needed Cleanup of Orphaned Oil and Gas Wells

Bonding reform is necessary to ensure taxpayers don’t continue cleaning up the industry’s mess

Today, the Department of the Interior announced $63.8 million to plug and clean up orphaned oil and gas wells located in national parks, national forests, national wildlife refuges, and on other public lands and waters. Orphaned wells have been abandoned by the oil and gas industry, spewing toxic chemicals into the air and water, threatening the health of nearby communities, and emitting large amounts of methane, a greenhouse gas more than 80 times as potent at driving the climate crisis as carbon dioxide.

In response, Sierra Club Director of Beyond Fossil Fuels Policy Mahyar Sorour released the following statement:

“These funds will facilitate the critical work of cleaning up abandoned oil and gas wells that are poisoning communities and destabilizing our climate. Addressing these existing wells is an important first step, but unless it’s paired with bonding reform that requires oil and gas companies to cover these costs up front, the industry will continue to leave behind toxic wells on our public lands and expect taxpayers to cover the cost of cleaning them up. We welcome this critical step, and we urge the administration to prioritize action to protect communities and taxpayers from having to keep cleaning up the fossil fuel industry’s messes.”

The Sierra Club is the most enduring and influential grassroots environmental organization in the United States. We amplify the power of our 3.8 million members and supporters to defend everyone's right to a healthy world.

