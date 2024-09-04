To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Stand Up America
Contact:

Monica Escobedo, press@standupamerica.com

Gini Thomas Goes Off the Rails, Praises Right-Wing Efforts to Quash Commonsense Supreme Court Reforms

Brett Edkins, Managing Director of Policy and Political Affairs for Stand Up America, issued the following statement in response to reports that Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, wrote an email thanking a right-wing group for fighting efforts to reform the Court, including term limits and creating a binding ethics code for the justices.

“The First Couple of the Supreme Court – Clarence and Ginni Thomas – have once again reminded us why we need term limits and a binding code of ethics to restore faith in our nation’s highest court. In a brazen political move, Ginni Thomas praised right-wing advocates working to quash commonsense Supreme Court reforms.

“Having spent countless hours on all-expense-paid vacations on superyachts paid for by right-wing billionaires with interests before the Court, it’s almost too on the nose that Ginni thanked these advocates by saying, ‘YOU GUYS HAVE FILLED THE SAILS OF MANY JUDGES.’ It’s a shameless reminder that the First Couple, and the Supreme Court broadly, must be held accountable.

“Congress must act by passing term limits and a binding code of ethics. The American people deserve a Supreme Court free from corruption and political bias.”

Stand Up America is a progressive advocacy organization with over two million community members across the country. Focused on grassroots advocacy to strengthen our democracy and oppose Trump's corrupt agenda, Stand Up America has driven over 600,000 phone calls to Congress and mobilized tens of thousands of protestors across the country.

