April, 18 2023, 05:02pm EDT
Sam Garin, Fairplay (sam@fairplayforkids.org)
Fairplay statement on Meta’s expansion of Horizon Worlds to teen users
Today, Meta announced that it was officially opening Horizon Worlds, its flagship virtual reality platform, to teens. Meta’s announcement comes after a wave of criticism from experts and advocates, including research from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) that demonstrated that minors who had already evaded the platform’s age gate were routinely exposed to harassment and abuse—including sexually explicit insults and racist, misogynistic, and homophobic harassment—and other bigoted and offensive content. On March 1, Senators Markey and Blumenthal called on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to halt plans to open Horizon Worlds, citing the company’s poor track record of protecting young people on their platforms. And just last Friday, a coalition of 76 advocates and experts led by Fairplay, Center for Digital Democracy, and CCDH, sent a letter to Zuckerberg asking that Meta not open Horizon Worlds to teens without research showing the impacts of the metaverse on teens and robust measures to mitigate the risks of abuse on the platform.
The following can be attributed to Fairplay Executive Director Josh Golin:
“I am appalled, and sadly, unsurprised that Meta is rushing to ensnare teens in its Horizon Worlds product despite overwhelming evidence that the platform isn’t safe. Teenagers’ safety should not be the price of Mark Zuckerberg’s failing multibillion dollar investment in VR. Clearly, Meta has no interest in listening to anyone who believes children’s wellbeing is more important than the company’s bottom line. Meta’s latest move shows how urgent it is for Congress to pass legislation that protects children’s safety and privacy online.”
Fairplay, formerly known as Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood, educates the public about commercialism's impact on kids' wellbeing and advocates for the end of child-targeted marketing. Fairplay organizes parents to hold corporations accountable for their marketing practices, advocates for policies to protect kids, and works with parents and professionals to reduce children's screen time.
Experts Demand 'Pause' on Spread of Artificial Intelligence Until Regulations Imposed
"Businesses are deploying potentially dangerous AI tools faster than their harms can be understood or mitigated," Public Citizen warns. "History offers no reason to believe that corporations can self-regulate away the known risks."
Apr 18, 2023
Asked by
CBS News' Brook Silva-Braga about the possibility of the technology "wiping out humanity," Hinton warned that "it's not inconceivable."
"Until meaningful government safeguards are in place to protect the public from the harms of generative AI, we need a pause."
So says a report on the dangers of artificial intelligence (AI) published Tuesday by Public Citizen. Titled Sorry in Advance! Rapid Rush to Deploy Generative AI Risks a Wide Array of Automated Harms, the analysis by researchers Rick Claypool and Cheyenne Hunt aims to "reframe the conversation around generative AI to ensure that the public and policymakers have a say in how these new technologies might upend our lives."
Following the November release of OpenAI's ChatGPT, generative AI tools have been receiving "a huge amount of buzz—especially among the Big Tech corporations best positioned to profit from them," the report notes. "The most enthusiastic boosters say AI will change the world in ways that make everyone rich—and some detractors say it could kill us all. Separate from frightening threats that may materialize as the technology evolves are real-world harms the rush to release and monetize these tools can cause—and, in many cases, is already causing."
Claypool and Hunt categorized these harms into "five broad areas of concern":
- Damaging Democracy: Misinformation-spreading spambots aren't new, but generative AI tools easily allow bad actors to mass produce deceptive political content. Increasingly powerful audio and video production AI tools are making authentic content harder to distinguish [from] synthetic content.
- Consumer Concerns: Businesses trying to maximize profits using generative AI are using these tools to gobble up user data, manipulate consumers, and concentrate advantages among the biggest corporations. Scammers are using them to engage in increasingly sophisticated rip-off schemes.
- Worsening Inequality: Generative AI tools risk perpetuating and exacerbating systemic biases such [as] racism [and] sexism. They give bullies and abusers new ways to harm victims, and, if their widespread deployment proves consequential, risk significantly accelerating economic inequality.
- Undermining Worker Rights: Companies developing AI tools use texts and images created by humans to train their models—and employ low-wage workers abroad to help filter out disturbing and offensive content. Automating media creation, as some AI does, risks deskilling and replacing media production work performed by humans.
- Environmental Concerns: Training and maintaining generative AI tools requires significant expansions in computing power—expansions in computing power that are increasing faster than technology developers' ability to absorb the demands with efficiency advances. Mass deployment is expected to require that some of the biggest tech companies increase their computing power—and, thus, their carbon footprints—by four or five times.
In a statement, Public Citizen warned that "businesses are deploying potentially dangerous AI tools faster than their harms can be understood or mitigated."
"History offers no reason to believe that corporations can self-regulate away the known risks—especially since many of these risks are as much a part of generative AI as they are of corporate greed," the statement continues. "Businesses rushing to introduce these new technologies are gambling with peoples' lives and livelihoods, and arguably with the very foundations of a free society and livable world."
On Thursday, April 27, Public Citizen is hosting a hybrid in-person/Zoom conference in Washington, D.C., during which U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) and 10 other panelists will discuss the threats posed by AI and how to rein in the rapidly growing yet virtually unregulated industry. People interested in participating must register by this Friday.
"Businesses rushing to introduce these new technologies are gambling with peoples' lives and livelihoods, and arguably with the very foundations of a free society and livable world."
Demands to regulate AI are mounting. Last month, Geoffrey Hinton, considered the "godfather of artificial intelligence," compared the quickly advancing technology's potential impacts to "the Industrial Revolution, or electricity, or maybe the wheel."
That frightening potential doesn't necessarily lie with existing AI tools such as ChatGPT, but rather with what is called "artificial general intelligence" (AGI), through which computers develop and act on their own ideas.
"Until quite recently, I thought it was going to be like 20 to 50 years before we have general-purpose AI," Hinton told CBS News. "Now I think it may be 20 years or less." Eventually, Hinton admitted that he wouldn't rule out the possibility of AGI arriving within five years—a major departure from a few years ago when he "would have said, 'No way.'"
"We have to think hard about how to control that," said Hinton. Asked by Silva-Braga if that's possible, Hinton said, "We don't know, we haven't been there yet, but we can try."
The AI pioneer is far from alone. In February, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wrote in a company blog post: "The risks could be extraordinary. A misaligned superintelligent AGI could cause grievous harm to the world."
More than 26,000 people have signed a recently published open letter that calls for a six-month moratorium on training AI systems beyond the level of OpenAI's latest chatbot, GPT-4, although Altman is not among them.
"Powerful AI systems should be developed only once we are confident that their effects will be positive and their risks will be manageable," says the letter.
While AGI may still be a few years away, Public Citizen's new report makes clear that existing AI tools—including chatbots spewing lies, face-swapping apps generating fake videos, and cloned voices committing fraud—are already causing or threatening to cause serious harm, including intensifying inequality, undermining democracy, displacing workers, preying on consumers, and exacerbating the climate crisis.
These threats "are all very real and highly likely to occur if corporations are permitted to deploy generative AI without enforceable guardrails," Claypool and Hunt wrote. "But there is nothing inevitable about them."
They continued:
Government regulation can block companies from deploying the technologies too quickly (or block them altogether if they prove unsafe). It can set standards to protect people from the risks. It can impose duties on companies using generative AI to avoid identifiable harms, respect the interests of communities and creators, pretest their technologies, take responsibility, and accept liability if things go wrong. It can demand equity be built into the technologies. It can insist that if generative AI does, in fact, increase productivity and displace workers, or that the economic benefits be shared with those harmed and not be concentrated among a small circle of companies, executives, and investors.
Amid "growing regulatory interest" in an AI "accountability mechanism," the Biden administration announced last week that it is seeking public input on measures that could be implemented to ensure that "AI systems are legal, effective, ethical, safe, and otherwise trustworthy."
According toAxios, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is "taking early steps toward legislation to regulate artificial intelligence technology."
In the words of Claypool and Hunt: "We need strong safeguards and government regulation—and we need them in place before corporations disseminate AI technology widely. Until then, we need a pause."
'Not Surprised, But Disgusted': Fox Avoids Trial by Settling With Dominion for $787.5 Million
"There better be whole bunch of broadcast apologies in this settlement."
Apr 18, 2023
"The trial would've exposed the underpinnings of a corporation that has spent almost three decades radicalizing middle-age and older white people with lies, fear, hatred, and white supremacy," said Ashtin Pittman of the Mississippi Free Press.
Though the settlement means there will not be a public airing of Fox News' lies about Dominion, Media Matters president Angelo Carusone said the company has still "been completely exposed as a partisan propaganda outlet that is willing to do anything for profit and power."
Moments before Fox News was set to face a jury regarding the false claims repeatedly made on air about Dominion Voting Systems and the 2020 election, the right-wing media corporation announced it had reached a settlement with the company.
The settlement amounted to $787.5 million and Dominion CEO John Poulos said in a press conference outside the courtroom in New York that "Fox has admitted to telling lies about Dominion," but critics said the financial agreement robbed the public of a trial that would have exposed the news network's lies about fraud during the 2020 election and its behind-the-scenes operations.
"The trial would've exposed the underpinnings of a corporation that has spent almost three decades radicalizing middle-age and older white people with lies, fear, hatred, and white supremacy," said Ashtin Pittman of the Mississippi Free Press.
\u201cI can understand that this was probably in Dominion's financial best interest, while also being disappointed that they didn't do a public service for our democracy (which their whole business depends on) and refuse to settle.\u201d— Ashton Pittman (@Ashton Pittman) 1681848279
Dominion filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox in 2021, challenging repeated baseless claims by guests and hosts of the network that former President Donald Trump was the true winner of the 2020 election and that Dominion's voting machines had changed votes in President Joe Biden's favor. Private messages between hosts and producers at the network have since been exposed, showing many believed the lies to be "reckless" and "absurd" even as Fox continued to spread them.
If Fox truly admitted wrongdoing, said a number of critics, it should be required to do so on-air and not just in a private settlement.
\u201cThere better be whole bunch of broadcast apologies in this settlement.\u201d— Anthony Michael Kreis (@Anthony Michael Kreis) 1681848367
Though the settlement means there will not be a public airing of Fox News' lies about Dominion, Media Matters president Angelo Carusone said the company has still "been completely exposed as a partisan propaganda outlet that is willing to do anything for profit and power."
"The stain this leaves on Fox can't be wiped out with money," he said. "Fox News lied about the 2020 election; they all knew it was a lie, right up to the Murdochs themselves. What the Dominion trial offered was a keyhole view into the day-to-day industrial-scale deceit that takes place at Fox. It helped illustrate why the company is such a uniquely destructive force."
Progressives Applaud Biden Executive Order to Expand, Improve Care Economy
"Biden has heard our calls and sees the growing power of our movement," said one advocacy group.
Apr 18, 2023
Biden signed an order that the White House said amounts to "the most sweeping set of executive actions to improve care in history," including measures to make childcare more affordable for families, increasing pay and benefits for childcare workers, and improving supports for people who provide care for their family members.
"We applaud the administration's unprecedented executive order on care," said advocacy group Care Across Generations. "Biden has heard our calls and sees the growing power of our movement."
"Lawmakers have long understood that ensuring families have access to affordable child care will require action from every level of government," saidFirst Five Years Fund executive director Sarah Rittling. "We look forward to continuing to work with the White House and Members of Congress to build on the long-standing bipartisan support for child care, and enact solutions that address the daily challenges too many families across the country face in accessing the care they need."
Labor unions and other progressives on Tuesday said a new slate of executive actions unveiled by U.S. President Joe Biden demonstrated the political power of caregivers and their supporters who have spent years advocating for fair wages, affordable childcare, and an extension of labor protections across the care economy.
Biden signed an order that the White House said amounts to "the most sweeping set of executive actions to improve care in history," including measures to make childcare more affordable for families, increasing pay and benefits for childcare workers, and improving supports for people who provide care for their family members.
"We applaud the administration's unprecedented executive order on care," said advocacy group Care Across Generations. "Biden has heard our calls and sees the growing power of our movement."
\u201cThis is THE moment for care, and one we'll look back on for years. Care is not only the heart of our economy; it's also the human experience that connects us all. https://t.co/H5CFEuoLLN\u201d— Caring Across Generations #CareCantWait (@Caring Across Generations #CareCantWait) 1681821350
The White House said the executive order will direct federal agencies to take several steps to lower childcare costs for families, more than half of whom pay 20% or more of their income on care. Biden is calling on agencies to:
- Identify grant programs that can support childcare and long-term care for people working on federal projects;
- Lower costs for families who benefit from the Child Care & Development Block Grant (CCDBG) program, potentially by eliminating co-pays; and
- Review opportunities to expand access to childcare services for their employees through federal childcare centers, childcare subsidies, or contracted care for providers.
\u201cJoin me in the White House Rose Garden as I deliver remarks on improving child care, long-term care, and family caregiving. https://t.co/w2TsVDp6Ev\u201d— President Biden (@President Biden) 1681842094
The actions would also:
- Boost access to home-based care for veterans by directing the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to consider piloting a new care program and adding 75 new teams to its home-based primary care program, allowing it to serve 5,600 more people;
- Direct the Health and Human Services Department (HHS) to ensure childcare providers whose clients use CCDBG receive higher reimbursements;
- Direct HHS to more strictly regulate the quality of home healthcare jobs and condition Medicaid and Medicare payments on minimum staffing and staff retention at home health agencies and nursing homes;
- Introduce a new dementia care model at HHS that would include support for short-term help that a family caregiver can retain in order to have a break and require the VA to consider expanding access to its mental health support program for family caregivers;
- Direct the Department of Labor to publish a sample employment agreement "so domestic childcare and long-term care workers and their employers can ensure both parties better understand their rights and responsibilities"; and
- Streamline the process for Indigenous tribes that receive federal childcare assistance and Head Start to construct and improve childhood facilities, allowing tribes to expand care for the "approximately half a million American Indian and Alaska Native children under the age of 13 who potentially need child care so their parents can work."
U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) said the executive actions demonstrate that Biden has "rightfully recognized... that access to affordable, quality care services are necessary for every family to thrive."
Jayapal, who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC), noted that the policies are "directly responsive" to the CPC's Executive Action Agenda that was unveiled last month.
"As the Covid-19 pandemic made abundantly clear, care workers are essential to our economy and to the health and well-being of all our communities," said Jayapal. "But for too long, child care and home care have been unaffordable, inaccessible, and care workers dramatically undervalued and underpaid. That is why the Congressional Progressive Caucus has advocated for legislative and executive action on the care economy, and why I'm thrilled to applaud this new order from the Biden administration today."
Child care advocates including Jayapal noted that they will continue pushing for Congress and the White House to pass legislation to ensure universal paid family and sick leave, "child care, aging, and disabled care."
\u201cNow, Congress needs to pass comprehensive care legislation for #PaidLeaveForAll, child care, aging and disabled care \u2013 and we'll be there every step of the way to make it happen.\n\nNearly 15k people joined this movement in the last month. Join them \ud83d\udc47 https://t.co/iydgjRXMMK\u201d— Caring Across Generations #CareCantWait (@Caring Across Generations #CareCantWait) 1681821350
"Lawmakers have long understood that ensuring families have access to affordable child care will require action from every level of government," saidFirst Five Years Fund executive director Sarah Rittling. "We look forward to continuing to work with the White House and Members of Congress to build on the long-standing bipartisan support for child care, and enact solutions that address the daily challenges too many families across the country face in accessing the care they need."
