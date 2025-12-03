To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Demand Justice Launches $1 Million Advertising Blitz Targeting Senate Democrats Who Voted For Trump Judges

First slate of TV Ads running in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine calling out Sens. Fetterman, Hassan, and King; National TV spot to run on cable, digital media ads to run in key states

Demand Justice today launched a $1 million television and digital advertising blitz aimed at Senate Democrats who have voted to confirm Donald Trump’s judicial nominees – beginning with state-specific TV ads in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine calling out Senators John Fetterman, Maggie Hassan, and Angus King, as well as a national cable buy and a coordinated digital rollout across key battleground states.

See the ads here (Pennsylvania), here (New Hampshire), and here (Maine).

The ads will run on major broadcast and cable networks, high-impact streaming platforms, and targeted digital channels reaching Democratic base voters and politically engaged audiences.

A new Demand Justice report found that Donald Trump’s second term judicial nominees have refused to tell the truth about who won the 2020 election and what happened on January 6th – with nominees using nearly-identical and evasive language to talk around the facts. Yet 16 Senate Democrats have voted for at least one of these judges. If judicial nominees demonstrate loyalty to the President by accommodating his Big Lies, and not to the Constitution, it undermines the legitimacy of the courts in all future cases about the Trump Administration, including cases related to political retribution, election interference, and Trump’s corruption.

“It is outrageous that Senate Democrats are voting to confirm Trump’s judicial nominees who refuse to tell the truth about January 6th and the 2020 election,” said Josh Orton, President of Demand Justice. “This isn’t normal. If Senate Democrats don’t take a stand and strongly oppose these judicial nominees who have disqualified themselves – we will. And we won’t let up.”

Demand Justice is a progressive movement fighting to restore the ideological balance and legitimacy of the federal courts by advocating for court reform and vigorously opposing extreme nominees.

