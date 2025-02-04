As Netanyahu Visits U.S., Palestinian Americans Call on DOJ to Enforce ICC Arrest Warrant for Crimes in Gaza
Justice sought by five U.S. citizens who collectively lost hundreds of family members during Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza
NEW YORK
Today, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with President Trump in Washington, Palestinian Americans are calling on the Department of Justice to investigate Netanyahu for genocide, torture, and war crimes, and to enforce the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for his leading role in war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. A submission sent on their behalf by the Center for Constitutional Rights urges the DOJ’s Human Rights and Special Prosecution Section to proceed with investigations and prosecution, and to immediately effectuate Netanyahu’s surrender to the court in The Hague for further proceedings.
“The person who is responsible for the killing and displacement of my entire family in Gaza, and who has an outstanding ICC warrant for his arrest, is being greeted with a red carpet at the White House. This is shameful, and sends the world a message that there is no accountability for genocide,” said Basim Elkarra.
The ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber issued an arrest warrant for Nentanyahu in November, finding reasonable grounds to believe he is responsible for using starvation as a weapon of war and intentionally directing an attack against the civilian population – both war crimes – and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts. Today’s letter cites the responsibility of the U.S. government to open investigations itself and support for it to enforce the warrant stemming from its ratification of the Genocide Convention, the Geneva Conventions, and the Convention Against Torture.
“Instead of meeting its obligations to investigate and prosecute Benjamin Netanyahu for genocide, torture, and war crimes, the United States is welcoming the man responsible for the 15-month genocidal campaign against Palestinians in Gaza with open arms and promises of even more weapons,” said Katherine Gallagher, Center for Constitutional Rights Senior Staff Attorney and ICC Legal Representative for Victims in the Situation in the State of Palestine. “The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu for his role in the mass murder, starvation, denial of access to food, water, and medicine, and persecution of Palestinians in Gaza. The U.S. should move toward prosecuting Netanyahu now or surrender him to the ICC, not further prop him up and bolster his sense of impunity.”
The five signatories – Waeil Elbhassi, Laila Elhaddad, Basim Elkarra, Mohammad Herzallah, and Ayman Nijim – were all plaintiffs in a lawsuit charging then-President Biden, Secretary Blinken, and Secretary Austin with failure to prevent and complicity in Israel’s genocide in Gaza. A federal judge said Israel’s actions “plausibly” constituted genocide but dismissed the suit on jurisdictional grounds.
“A year ago, a federal court told us that Israel was plausibly committing genocide, but that the court’s hands were tied,” said Ayman Nijim. “Today, even though there’s an international warrant for his arrest, Netanyahu is visiting the U.S. with impunity.”
While genocide was not among the charges in the ICC warrant, its conclusions, according to the Center for Constitutional Rights, in fact support a finding that the underlying acts of this most serious human rights crime have been committed in that they confirm that Israel inflicted conditions on Palestinians intended to cause their destruction in whole or in part.
“As a Palestinian-American from Gaza whose family members have suffered immeasurably to Israel’s ongoing assault, I find it appalling that President Trump is meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu—a man facing International Criminal Court arrest warrants for war crimes and crimes against humanity,” said Laila Elhaddad. “This meeting is yet another reminder of how Israeli officials complicit in atrocities continue to be shielded by political power rather than held accountable. This is not diplomacy, it is complicity: justice demands action, not handshakes with war criminals.”
Today’s submission is a follow-up to a letter sent by the Center for Constitutional Rights in July in which it called on the DOJ to open a criminal investigation into Netanyahu for genocide, war crimes, and torture.
The Center for Constitutional Rights is dedicated to advancing and protecting the rights guaranteed by the United States Constitution and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. CCR is committed to the creative use of law as a positive force for social change.
As U.S. President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musktake a wrecking ball to the federal government—sparking lawsuits, protests, and calls for congressional Democrats to serve as a true opposition party—Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday delivered an impassioned floor speech decrying "America's dangerous movement toward oligarchy, authoritarianism, and kleptocracy."
"The Trump administration is moving this country very aggressively into an authoritarian society where the rule of law, and our Constitution, are being ignored and undermined in order to give more power to the White House and the billionaires who now control our government," said Sanders (I-Vt.), who caucuses with Democrats and sought the party's presidential nomination in 2016 and 2020.
Invoking former President Abraham Lincoln's 1863 Gettysburg Address, Sanders said that "I fear very much that under President Trump, we are not seeing a 'government of the people, by the people, for the people,' but rather a government of the billionaire class, by the billionaire class, and for the billionaire class."
— (@)
Recalling Trump's January 20 inauguration, Sanders noted that "standing right behind him were the three richest men in America—Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg. Combined, these three men are worth a combined $920 billion."
In fact, the men—respectively known for Tesla, Amazon, and Meta—are the three richest individuals on the planet. As of press time, the Bloomberg billionaire list estimated the Big Tech trio's combined wealth at $932 billion, while Forbesput it at $911.7 billion.
"These three men own more wealth than the bottom half of American society—170 million people," said Sanders. "And I should point out—and this should tell you exactly where we are going as a nation—these three men... have become some $232 billion richer since Trump was elected a few weeks ago."
"This is how an oligarchic system works," the senator stressed, highlighting the quarter-billion dollars Musk dumped into getting Trump elected and that the billionaire is now head of the president's so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the entity leading many of the administration's attacks on the federal workforce and various agencies.
The other two billionaires "both kicked a million dollars each into Trump's inauguration fund," Sanders continued. Additionally, Bezos, who owns The Washington Post, blocked the newspaper from endorsing the Republican president's Democratic challenger, former Vice President Kamala Harris, and Zuckerberg settled a lawsuit with Trump for $25 million.
The senator also made the case for what the government should be doing instead: serving working people with policies that raise wages and promote union membership, make education and healthcare accessible to all, and tackle the nation's housing crisis.
"Now is the time for us to come together like never before and make certain we do not move toward oligarchy, make certain we do not move toward authoritarianism or a kleptocracy," he said. "And most importantly, in the richest country in the history of the world, we must understand that we have the capability of providing a decent life for all of our people."
U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States will "take over" Gaza after emptying the embattled enclave of nearly all its native Palestinians, sparking a firestorm of criticism that included allegations of intent to commit ethnic cleansing.
Speaking during a press conference with fugitive Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, Trump told reporters, "The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too."
"We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site, and get rid of the destroyed buildings—level it out and create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area," Trump continued.
"We're going to develop it, create thousands and thousands of jobs, and it will be something that the entire Middle East could be very proud of," he said, evoking the proposals of varying seriousness to build Jewish-only beachfront communities over the ruins of Gaza.
Doubling down on his January
call for the removal of most of Gaza's population to Egypt and Jordan—both of which vehemently rejected the proposal—Trump said that "it would be my hope that we could do something really nice, really good, where [Palestinians] wouldn't want to return."
"Why would they want to return?" asked Trump. "The place has been hell."
Asked how many Palestinians should leave Gaza, Trump replied, "all of them," citing a figure of 1.7-1.8 million Palestinians out of an estimated population of approximately 2.3 million people.
The forced transfer of a population by an occupying power is a war crime, according to Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention—under which Israel's settler colonies in the occupied West Bank are also illegal.
"I don't think people should be going back to Gaza," Trump continued. "Gaza is not a place for people to be living, and the only reason they want to go back, and I believe this strongly, is because they have no alternative. If they had an alternative, they'd much rather not go back to Gaza and live in a beautiful alternative that's safe."
Asked if he would deploy U.S. troops to Gaza, Trump said that "we'll do what's necessary. If it's necessary, we'll do that."
Palestinian Ambassador to the U.N. Riyad Mansour responded by affirming that "our country and our home is the Gaza Strip."
"It's part of Palestine," he stressed. "Our homeland is our homeland."
— (@)
Responding to Trump's remarks, Netanyahu praised his ally's "willingness to puncture conventional thinking" and stand behind Israel.
"[Trump] sees a different future for that piece of land that has been the focus of so much terrorism, so many attacks against us, so many trials and so many tribulations," Netanyahu told reporters as he stood beside the U.S. leader. "He has a different idea, and I think it's worth paying attention to this. We're talking about it. He's exploring it with his people, with his staff."
"I think it's something that could change history," Netanyahu added, "and it's worthwhile really pursuing this avenue."
There is currently a fragile cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, where more than 15 months of Israeli bombardment, invasion, and siege have left more than 170,000 Palestinians dead, maimed, or missing and more than 2 million others forcibly displaced, starved, or sickened, according to local and international officials and agencies.
Numerous Israeli leaders have
advocated the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from Gaza and the Jewish recolonization of the coastal enclave, most of whose inhabitants are the descendants of Palestinians forcibly expelled from other parts of Palestine during the establishment of the modern state of Israel in the late 1940s. Palestinians ethnically cleansed during what they call the Nakba, or catastrophe, have since been denied their U.N.-guaranteed right of return to their homeland.
Last November, former Israeli Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon
acknowledged that the ethnic cleansing of northern Gaza was underway. Other Israeli political and military leaders have said that the so-called "Generals' Plan"—a strategy to starve and ethnically cleanse Palestinians from northern Gaza—was effectively in progress.
Palestinian-American journalist Ramzy Baroud responded to Trump's remarks in a video posted on social media Tuesday.
"Now, you would say, 'Wait a minute, Trump seems to be really, really determined, his heart is set on ethnically cleansing Palestinians, and this subject is back on the table,'" Baroud said. "The question is, whose table? It's not on the table of the Palestinian people."
— (@)
Earlier Tuesday, Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and continuing the freeze on funding for the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which Israel has baselessly
accused of being a terrorist organization.
In a fact sheet
viewed by multiple media outlets, the White House asserted that UNHRC "has not fulfilled its purpose and continues to be used as a protective body for countries committing horrific human rights violations."
"The UNHRC has demonstrated consistent bias against Israel, focusing on it unfairly and disproportionately in council proceedings," the White House continued. "In 2018, the year President Trump withdrew from the UNHRC in his first administration, the organization passed more resolutions condemning Israel than Syria, Iran, and North Korea combined."
UNHRC spokesperson Pascal Sim
noted Tuesday that the U.S. has been an observer state, not a UNHRC member, since January 1, and according to U.N. rules, it cannot "technically withdraw from an intergovernmental body that is no longer part of."
The UNRWA funding pause is based on Israeli claims—reportedly extracted from Palestinian prisoners in an interrogation regime rife with torture and abuse—that a dozen of the agency's more than 13,000 workers in Gaza were involved in the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attack. These claims prompted numerous nations including the United States to cut off funding for UNRWA last year. The U.S. had been UNRWA's biggest benefactor, providing $300-400 million annually to the lifesaving organization.
— (@)
UNRWA
fired nine employees in response to Israel's claim, even as the agency admitted there was no evidence linking the staffers to October 7. Faced with this lack of evidence, the European Union and countries including Japan, Germany, Canada, and Australia reinstated funding for UNRWA. Last March, then-U.S. President Joe Biden signed a bill prohibiting American funding for the agency.
Israeli lawmakers have also
banned UNRWA from operating in Israel, severely hampering the agency's ability to carry out its mission throughout Palestine, including in Gaza and the illegally occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.
According to the most recent
UNRWA situation report, at least 272 of the agency's workers have been killed by Israeli forces, which since October 2023 have bombed numerous schools, shelters, and other facilities used by the agency.
William Deere, the director of UNRWA's Washington, D.C. office,
toldPBS earlier this week that "there is no alternative to UNRWA."
"UNRWA performs a unique function in the U.N. system," Deere explained. "We are a direct service provider. We run... a healthcare network, we run an education system, we provide relief and social services."
As U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres
said last month, "UNRWA has been carrying out activities in the occupied Palestinian territory for more than 70 years... and has thus accumulated unparalleled experience in providing assistance that is tailored to the specific needs of Palestine refugees."
— (@)
Trump's executive order preceded his meeting with Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court after it
issued arrest warrants for him and Yoav Gallant, his former defense minister, last November for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. The tribunal also issued a warrant for Hamas leader Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri.
The U.S. president's directives also followed his January
freeze on foreign aid to countries except for Israel and Egypt, and his plan to shut down the United States Agency for International Development.
This article and its headline have been updated to include Trump's call for U.S. ownership of Gaza.
One think tank urged Congress to "create a more equitable federal tax system that raises revenue sufficient to meet the nation's needs and requires wealthy households and corporations to pay their fair share."
As U.S. President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans
plot more tax cuts for the rich at the expense of working people, a progressive think tank on Tuesday put out a policy brief detailing how those cuts and price-hiking tariffs would deeply harm working families.
"High-income households and profitable corporations would grow even wealthier under Republican proposals for trillions of dollars in new or extended tax cuts," the new report states, "even as Republican proposals for trillions of dollars of cuts to health assistance, food assistance, and other programs would leave more children in poverty, more families without stable housing, and more people without health coverage."
"As a first step, Congress should let the 2017 tax cuts for households with high incomes expire on schedule."
"The
major tax law that President Trump and a Republican-controlled Congress enacted in 2017 was heavily skewed to households with high incomes," the brief continues. "It was also expensive, costing $1.9 trillion over 10 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office's 2018 estimate. And it failed to deliver the economic gains its backers promised; studies found the benefits didn't 'trickle down' to most workers."
The current debate over taxes in Washington, D.C. is happening not only because Republicans now control the White House and both chambers of Congress, but also because key parts of the GOP's
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 expire at the end of this year.
The CBPP brief warns that extending the expiring provisions from what critics called the "GOP Tax Scam" would:
Do relatively little for households with low or middle incomes;
Add trillions in debt, much of it to benefit the wealthy;
Worsen racial inequities; and
Weaken the nation's ability to fulfill our commitments to seniors and meet national needs and challenges.
The document features a section on the Internal Revenue Service, which explains that "during the 2010s, steep budget cuts imperiled the IRS' ability to serve taxpayers and enforce the nation's tax laws. But funding from the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act is helping the IRS dramatically improve its customer service, operate the direct file mechanism so people can file their taxes directly with the IRS for free, and modernize and improve its tax enforcement efforts."
"Those efforts are already paying off in cracking down on tax cheats and ensuring that wealthy people pay more of the taxes they owe," the brief notes. "But Congress has already canceled some of the new enforcement funding, and Republican budget proposals call for repealing the rest."
Although Trump on Monday struck deals with the Canadian and Mexican governments to delay 25% tariffs on goods from the United States' neighboring nations, CBPP also sounded the alarm about Trump's campaign promises regarding the taxes.
"Research shows that the extra costs imposed by these tariffs are passed on to consumers; the tariffs announced February 1 would cost a typical middle-income household around $1,200 per year, according to one estimate," the brief states. "Tariffs can also provoke trade wars, which can harm domestic businesses."
Republican proposals would deliver trillions in tax cuts benefiting high-income households and profitable corporations, while cutting health and food assistance. This would increase poverty, reduce housing stability, and raise prices through new tariffs. www.cbpp.org/research/fed...
The document argues that "instead of extending and expanding costly tax breaks for those who least need help, Congress should create a more equitable federal tax system that raises revenue sufficient to meet the nation's needs and requires wealthy households and corporations to pay their fair share."
"As a first step, Congress should let the 2017 tax cuts for households with high incomes expire on schedule," the brief says. "Congress also should expand the child tax credit, especially for the roughly 17 million children who don't receive the full credit today because their families' incomes are too low, and expand the earned income tax credit for workers not raising children in their home, who now receive little or nothing from the credit."
"In addition, Congress should scale back corporate tax breaks and reduce the special tax breaks enjoyed by very wealthy households that shield their considerable income from taxation," the report concludes. "And Congress should provide the IRS with the funding it needs to enforce the nation's tax laws and better ensure that wealthy people and corporations pay the taxes they legally owe."