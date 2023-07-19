July, 19 2023, 03:26pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
125 Broad Street, 18th Floor
125 Broad Street, 18th Floor
New York, NY 10004
United States
ACLU Cheers House Judiciary Committee for Supporting Bills Expanding Protections for Journalists and Reining in Warrantless Government Surveillance
The House Judiciary Committee voted unanimously to advance the Fourth Amendment Is Not For Sale Act, which would ban the government from purchasing Americans’ data from data brokers instead of obtaining the required warrant. The committee also voted to advance the PRESS Act, a bill that would provide strong protections to journalists and their sources. The American Civil Liberties Union has been an ardent supporter of both bills for many years.
On the PRESS Act, Jenna Leventoff, senior policy counsel at ACLU, issued the following statement:
“The PRESS Act creates critical protections for the fearless journalists who act as government watchdogs and keep all of us informed. While the majority of states already have shield laws in place that protect journalists from compelled disclosure of their sources, the PRESS Act provides uniform protections to journalists all across the country. We thank the House Judiciary Committee for protecting our constitutional right to a free press and urge the full House to swiftly pass this bipartisan legislation.”
On the Fourth Amendment Is Not For Sale Act, Kia Hamadanchy, senior federal policy counsel at ACLU, issued the following statement:
“Both Democrats and Republicans recognize that government agencies should not be allowed to circumvent core constitutional protections by purchasing access to data that they would otherwise need a warrant to obtain. The full House should now vote on this legislation, and it should be included in any reform effort involving reauthorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.”
The American Civil Liberties Union was founded in 1920 and is our nation's guardian of liberty. The ACLU works in the courts, legislatures and communities to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to all people in this country by the Constitution and laws of the United States.(212) 549-2666
LATEST NEWS
Poll Confirms Supreme Court Reform Is 'Surefire Political Winner'
The belief that Supreme Court justices "should not be held accountable or even disclose lavish gifts from wealthy benefactors is an affront to the nation they were chosen to serve," said one lawmaker.
Jul 19, 2023
News
The poll was released as Senate Republicans signaled that they won't support the Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency (SCERT) Act, which was introduced by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.).
Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) told The New York Times this week that the Supreme Court is "accustomed to dealing with these issues on their own."
Despite Republican opposition, said Demand Justice, Democrats' case will only be bolstered by proceeding with the bill markup and forcing the GOP to vote on the SCERT Act.
The court's recent overturning of "longstanding decisions" including Roe v. Wade is "especially alarming in light of the reported conflicts of interest and failures to disclose financial transactions as required by law," said Marc Egan, director of government relations for the National Education Association, in a letter to the judiciary committee regarding the markup.
"This behavior is unethical, unacceptable, and undermines the promise engraved above the entrance to the Supreme Court: Equal justice under law," wrote Egan. "As the Code of Conduct for United States judges, which applies to lower federal court judges, states, 'A judge must avoid all impropriety and appearance of impropriety.'"
As the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee prepared to mark up legislation aimed at reining in the Supreme Court, on which the nation's nine top justices are not required to abide by a code of ethics, a new survey released Wednesday suggested that supporting such a proposal would help rather than harm a political candidate.
In a poll commissioned by court reform group Demand Justice, YouGov found that 59% of Americans are less likely to support a congressional candidate who opposes ethics reform at the Supreme Court.
More than three months after ProPublicafirst reported on previously undisclosed gifts right-wing Justice Clarence Thomas received from GOP megadonor Harlan Crow—a revelation that was followed by other news of alleged ethical breaches by Justices Neil Gorsuch, Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, and John Roberts—the new poll found that a candidate who opposes requiring the Supreme Court to follow a binding code of ethics would have the support of just 23% of respondents.
The poll was released as Senate Republicans signaled that they won't support the Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency (SCERT) Act, which was introduced by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.).
Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) told The New York Times this week that the Supreme Court is "accustomed to dealing with these issues on their own."
Despite Republican opposition, said Demand Justice, Democrats' case will only be bolstered by proceeding with the bill markup and forcing the GOP to vote on the SCERT Act.
"Defending blatant corruption is always a losing proposition in politics, and Republicans have backed themselves into a corner by opposing ethics reform in order to give cover to the likes of Clarence Thomas," said Brian Fallon, executive director of Demand Justice. "Senate Democrats should feel confident in bringing this bill to the floor of the full Senate even if it may lack the votes. Passing the bill would obviously be ideal, but short of that, exposing the Republicans on this issue is a surefire political winner for Democrats."
In addition to requiring the justices to follow a binding code of conduct—as other federal judges do—the SCERT Act would create a system for investigating alleged ethics violations; improve disclosure and transparency rules when a justice has connection to a party that has business before the court, including those that file amicus briefs; and require justices to publicly explain their decisions regarding recusal from certain cases.
Despite several of the court's right-wing justices having accepted financial gifts from and completed real estate transactions with conservative groups and operatives with business before the Supreme Court, they have not recused themselves from the cases in question.
The court's recent overturning of "longstanding decisions" including Roe v. Wade is "especially alarming in light of the reported conflicts of interest and failures to disclose financial transactions as required by law," said Marc Egan, director of government relations for the National Education Association, in a letter to the judiciary committee regarding the markup.
"This behavior is unethical, unacceptable, and undermines the promise engraved above the entrance to the Supreme Court: Equal justice under law," wrote Egan. "As the Code of Conduct for United States judges, which applies to lower federal court judges, states, 'A judge must avoid all impropriety and appearance of impropriety.'"
Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, joined Whitehouse last week in announcing the bill markup planned for Thursday, rejecting Republican claims that court reform is a "radical or partisan notion."
"Whether you agree or disagree with the most recent historic decisions by the Supreme Court, we hope we can all agree on one thing—these nine justices have extraordinary powers under our constitution," said Durbin and Whitehouse. "The belief that they should not be held accountable or even disclose lavish gifts from wealthy benefactors is an affront to the nation they were chosen to serve."
"Since the court won't act," they added, "Congress will."
Demand Justice's poll was released as a separate survey by Data for Progress found that 62% of Americans believe the court is increasingly corrupted and has a legitimacy crisis, including large majorities or Democrats and Independents and more than 40% of Republicans.
"Senate Democrats are right to advance Supreme Court ethics legislation because Americans overwhelmingly view this court as corrupt and facing a legitimacy crisis," said Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Institute, which joined Data for Progress in conducting the poll. "Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito took money from billionaires and then did their bidding—trampling on the freedoms of women, workers, and all Americans. We hope Republican leaders join Democrats in supporting Supreme Court ethics."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Groups Applaud as US House Panel Advances Bill to Curb Warrantless Collection of Americans' Data
"The data marketplace where advertisers go to sell ads for a local store should not be the same place the government goes to evade warrant requirements," the Electronic Frontier Foundation asserted.
Jul 19, 2023
News
Digital rights defenders on Wednesday hailed a U.S. congressional committee's approval of legislation that would protect Americans' data from being purchased by intelligence or law enforcement agencies without a warrant.
Reps. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio), Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Ken Buck (R-Colo.), Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), and Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.) on Tuesday reintroduced the Fourth Amendment Is Not for Sale Act (FANFSA) in a bid to close a loophole in federal law exploited by spy agencies and police to collect U.S. citizens' phone and other data without obtaining warrants.
On Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee quickly moved to advance FANFSA.
"Democrats and Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee just made clear that the data broker loophole must and will be closed."
"The Fourth Amendment protects the right to privacy, and it is not for sale," Davidson said in a statement. "Our bipartisan legislation creates needed reform by prohibiting the government from purchasing Americans' data without judicial oversight. Unconstitutional mass government surveillance must end."
Jayapal, who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said that "the Fourth Amendment protects Americans from unreasonable search or seizure and it is critical that we not let the government sidestep that right by purchasing data."
"Sensitive data that can cover anything from Americans' location data, internet activity, or healthcare data must be protected," she added. "This is a civil rights issue and it's time to ban this practice."
Groups including Demand Progress, Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC), and Free Press Action welcomed the committee's FANFSA vote.
"Democrats and Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee just made clear that the data broker loophole must and will be closed," Demand Progress senior policy council Sean Vitka said in a statement. "This is a major step forward for privacy in the digital age."
EPIC deputy director Caitriona Fitzgerald called FANFSA "the latest sign of bipartisan support in Congress to tackle the government's warrantless purchase of Americans' personal data, such as location information and internet records, in circumvention of the Fourth Amendment and statutory protections."
Wednesday's vote precedes the highly anticipated debate later this year over potential reauthorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, a sweeping warrantless mandate that has been abused hundreds of thousands of times,including to spy on protestors, congressional donors, journalists, and others. Section 702 is set to expire at the end of the year unless reauthorized by Congress.
From COINTELPRO—a Federal Bureau of Investigation surveillance, infiltration, and disruption program targeting U.S. leftists in which the FBI funded and armedmurderous far-right militants to terrorize dissidents—to the War on Terror-era National Security Agency global mass spying exposed by exiled whistleblower Edward Snowden and monitoring of Black Lives Matter and other activists, the U.S. government has a long history of illegal surveillance of its own citizens.
"News outlets have been filled with headlines in the last year of government agencies, from immigration enforcement to the U.S. military, acquiring location data collected about you by smartphone applications," EFF said in a pro-FANFSA petition. "The data marketplace where advertisers go to sell ads for a local store should not be the same place the government goes to evade warrant requirements."
The House Judiciary Committee's FANFSA vote follows the full lower chamber's unanimous approval last week of the Davidson-Jacobs amendment to the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act that would close a loophole used by the Pentagon and NSA to purchase data that would otherwise require a warrant, court order, or subpoena.
U.S. intelligence agencies have long been accused of paying their way around the Constitution to obtain protected location information in bulk, including data from Muslim dating and prayer apps.
"The government should not be able to buy its way out of the Fourth Amendment. Requiring a warrant for any data not only protects our right to privacy, but our freedoms of association, religion, and belief," Free Press Action vice president of policy and general counsel Matt Wood said in a statement.
"This is a protection that must also extend to personal information scavenged by data brokers," he added. "The Fourth Amendment Is Not For Sale Act closes a legal loophole and ensures that law enforcement and intelligence agencies can't do an end-run around the Constitution."
Keep ReadingShow Less
175+ Groups Urge Biden to Immediately Enact New Student Debt Cancellation Plan
"Restarting the fundamentally broken student loan system without first delivering on the relief promised to borrowers remains a grave mistake, and will only exacerbate already dire economic situations for millions."
Jul 19, 2023
News
The new letter comes after Biden's U.S. Department of Education announced last week that it will soon begin wiping out the federal student loan debt of about 804,000 borrowers after implementing fixes to income-driven repayment plans—which also provoked calls for more sweeping relief.
As millions of Americans prepare to start making student loan payments again in October, nearly 180 organizations on Wednesday pressured U.S. President Joe Biden to immediately enact a new plan to deliver on long-promised relief for federal borrowers.
After the U.S. Supreme Court's right-wing majority ruled last month that the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act "does not authorize" the president's plan to cancel up to $20,000 in debt for millions of borrowers, the administration initiated what is expected to be a drawn-out process that instead relies on the Higher Education Act.
"Due to the crushing nature of the student debt crisis and the fact that millions of workers and families have already had to wait in economic limbo for nearly a year as partisan lawsuits blocked transformative relief in court, we urge you to continue the necessary work to deliver on your promise of up to $20,000 in student debt relief and enact your new debt relief plan as swiftly as possible," 179 groups, led by Student Borrower Protection Center, wrote to Biden on Wednesday.
"The Supreme Court's decision to ignore the clear letter of the law and strike down your life-changing debt relief plan is further evidence of its willingness to put politics and special interests before the American people," the groups argued. "The recently signed Fiscal Responsibility Act which suspends the debt ceiling until 2025 while codifying the end of the student loan payment pause—a crucial economic lifeline for millions—has made it all the more urgent to act now to cancel student debt before payments resume."
The coalition warned that "while the administration has announced notable steps to mitigate the harshest economic consequences for borrowers—including shielding borrowers from negative credit reporting, delinquencies, and defaults should they fall behind—restarting the fundamentally broken student loan system without first delivering on the relief promised to borrowers remains a grave mistake, and will only exacerbate already dire economic situations for millions of American households."
The organizations stressed both the popularity and necessity of student debt relief, pointing to polling and the fact that after Biden unveiled his long-awaited initial plan last year, "26 million borrowers applied for debt relief and 16 million were approved during the short window of time that the application was open to the public."
The new letter comes after Biden's U.S. Department of Education announced last week that it will soon begin wiping out the federal student loan debt of about 804,000 borrowers after implementing fixes to income-driven repayment plans—which also provoked calls for more sweeping relief.
Student loan payments for federal borrowers were initially halted under former President Donald Trump, in response to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Trump and Biden administrations repeatedly extended the pause over the past few years. Following the recent court ruling, interest is set to resume on September 1 and payments will be due starting in October.
Policies on student debt are widely expected to influence next year's presidential and congressional elections. Biden—who continues to refuse to support expanding the Supreme Court—is seeking reelection, and Trump is leading in the polls for the GOP's 2024 nomination, despite his legal trouble and arguments that his incitement of the January 6, 2021 insurrection disqualifies him from holding public office again.
Meanwhile, Protect Borrowers Action has launched a campaign targeting 13 U.S. House Republicans in battleground districts who signed an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to strike down the president's first student debt relief plan and backed an unsuccessful congressional resolution that would have killed the policy.
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular
FINAL
DAY!
DAY!
Please Support Our
Mid-Year Campaign Today!
Mid-Year Campaign Today!