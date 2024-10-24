To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

350.org responds to UNEP’s call to “close emissions gap in new climate pledges and deliver immediate action

Today, the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) published its yearly Emissions Gap Report. It finds that a failure to increase ambition and fast action in nations’ new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) would put the world on course for a temperature increase of 2.6-3.1°C over the course of this century. This would bring debilitating impacts to people, planet and economies. 350.org underscores those concerns.

Andreas Sieber, Associate Director of Policy and Campaigns says:

“The emissions gap report is yet another clear warning about what needs to be done and fast. Last year at COP28, nations agreed to transition away from fossil fuels. The report makes it crystal clear that governments must translate this decision into action in their national climate pledges if they are serious about the just energy transition. When we talk about climate pledges we are talking about more than just arbitrary, empty words. We’re talking about how plans to move away from dirty fossil fuels and transition to renewable energy fairly can create opportunities for communities around the world to thrive.”

