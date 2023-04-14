April, 14 2023, 02:25pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Melanie Smith
Melanie Smith
us-comms@350.org
350.org Responds to Biden Approval of Yet Another Mega Fossil Fuel Project in Alaska
President Biden and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) have approved exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Alaska LNG project, a $38.7 billion infrastructure project that could result in over 50 million metric tons of carbon dioxide pollution emissions annually.
This comes barely a month after Biden approved the Willow Oil Drilling Project, a major oil drilling operation to be constructed on Alaska's North Slope, despite major opposition from the climate justice community, including Sovereign Iñupiat for a Living Arctic and Alaska Wilderness League.
The DOE approvals are among the last approvals needed to move the Alaska LNG project forward, though it faces a series of legal challenges waged by environmental groups represented by Earthjustice.
Jeff Ordower, 350.org’s North America Director, responded:
“President Biden has again betrayed his own climate promises and further eroded trust by allowing Alaska LNG to move ahead on public lands. Approving the Willow Project was already a major betrayal of frontline communities, but Biden claimed that he would stop all other fossil fuel development in the Alaskan Arctic.
“Make no mistake: though proponents may try to confuse us by calling it ‘natural gas,’ LNG is a fossil fuel, NOT a solution. This plan is yet another “carbon bomb” that will disproportionately harm frontline and Indigenous Alaskan communities and will exacerbate the effects of climate change across the country and world. Our movement will not allow government leaders and fossil fuel proponents to mislead the public with empty concessions. Our people power has only grown since Biden approved the Willow Project. This is a moment of reckoning, and we call on President Biden to do the only thing that will make him the climate president he claims to be: halt ALL new fossil fuels projects, whether coal, oil, or fossil gas, and transition swiftly and completely to justly sourced, justly implemented renewable energy.”
350 is building a future that's just, prosperous, equitable and safe from the effects of the climate crisis. We're an international movement of ordinary people working to end the age of fossil fuels and build a world of community-led renewable energy for all.
LATEST NEWS
Child Advocates Rebuke 'Beyond Appalling' Facebook Push to Allow Kids in the Metaverse
"Should Meta throw open the doors of these worlds to minors rather than pause to protect them, you would, yet again, demonstrate your company to be untrustworthy when it comes to safeguarding young people's best interests," a coalition told CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Apr 14, 2023
News
The platform is currently open to users aged 18 and up, but CCDH published a study in March after showing that out of 100 recorded visits to Horizon Worlds, minors were present in 66 of them. Facebook plans to permit 13-17 year olds to use the platform,
Josh Golin, executive director of Fairplay, accused Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg of expanding the platform to children in order to boost the company.
"Should Meta throw open the doors of these worlds to minors rather than pause to protect them, you would, yet again, demonstrate your company to be untrustworthy when it comes to safeguarding young people's best interests," the coalition told Zuckerberg in their letter Friday.
On the heels of a study showing that minors who use Facebook's virtual reality platform known as the "Metaverse" have routinely been exposed to harassment and abuse, a coalition of more than 70 children's health experts and advocacy groups on Friday called on its parent company Meta to scrap plans to officially open up the digital world to children as young as 13.
A letter signed by groups including Fairplay and the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) warns that insufficient research has been done on the effects of spending time on platforms like Facebook's "Horizon Worlds"—but notes the research that has been done shows clear risks.
The platform is currently open to users aged 18 and up, but CCDH published a study in March after showing that out of 100 recorded visits to Horizon Worlds, minors were present in 66 of them. Facebook plans to permit 13-17 year olds to use the platform,
Since introducing the Metaverse last year, the company's stock price has dropped more than 70%, and Facebook has conducted two rounds of mass layoffs in the past six months, with more expected.
Josh Golin, executive director of Fairplay, accused Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg of expanding the platform to children in order to boost the company.
"It's beyond appalling that Mark Zuckerberg wants to save his failing Horizons World platform by targeting teens," said Golin. "Already, children are being exposed to homophobia, racism, sexism, and other reprehensible content on Horizon Worlds."
CCDH's study identified 19 recordings in which minors were harassed by adult users, including "sexually explicit harassment, racist abuse, and misogyny."
A minor using a Black avatar was told, "You're Black, you're sentenced to death, get out of here" in a virtual courtroom in Horizon Worlds, and "minors were on the receiving end of sexually explicit insults" in at least four of the documented instances.
\u201c\u201cThey have prioritized profit over safety in their design of the product, failed to provide meaningful transparency, and refused to take responsibility for ensuring worlds are safe, especially for children.\u201d - Our CEO @Imi_Ahmed\u201d— Center for Countering Digital Hate (@Center for Countering Digital Hate) 1681475760
"Meta must wait for more peer-reviewed research on the potential risks of the Metaverse to be certain that children and teens would be safe," wrote the signatories, including former U.S. House Majority Leader Richard Gephardt, now at the Council for Responsible Social Media, and social psychologist Jonathan Haidt.
In addition to being exposed to harassment and explicit content, the advocates warned in the letter, children's access to Horizons World "magnifie[s] risks to privacy through the collection of biomarkers."
"Before it considers opening its Horizon Worlds metaverse operation to teens, it should first commit to fully exploring the potential consequences," Center for Digital Democracy deputy director Katharina Kopp said of Facebook. "That includes engaging in an independent and research-based effort addressing the impact of virtual experiences on young people's mental and physical well-being, privacy, safety, and potential exposure to hate and other harmful content. It should also ensure that minors don't face forms of discrimination in the virtual world, which tends to perpetuate and exacerbate 'real life' inequities."
The company is planning to welcome minors into Horizons World a year-and-a-half after former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen testified that the company's products "harm children."
In addition to raising other concerns about the social media platform, Haugen pointed to studies showing that 13.5% of teen girls in the United Kingdom felt that Instagram—which Meta owns—contributed to suicidal thoughts, and that 17% of teen girls said their eating disorders got worse after they began using Instagram.
"Should Meta throw open the doors of these worlds to minors rather than pause to protect them, you would, yet again, demonstrate your company to be untrustworthy when it comes to safeguarding young people's best interests," the coalition told Zuckerberg in their letter Friday.
Keep ReadingShow Less
US Lawmakers Call on Biden to End US Taxpayer Support of Israeli Human Rights Violations
"Each year, the U.S. funnels billions of tax dollars to the Israeli government, funding obscene human rights violations," said Rep. Cori Bush, who signed the letter. "We must stop funding Israeli apartheid."
Apr 14, 2023
News
Rep. Jamaal Bowman and Sen. Bernie Sanders on Friday published a letter signed by a dozen congressional colleagues and backed by dozens of advocacy groups urging the Biden administration to revisit the billions of dollars in mostly unconditional military aid the United States gives Israel each year in light of "the alarming actions of the new extreme right-wing Israeli government" against Palestinians.
"At least 14 Israelis have been killed, including two children," they wrote. "The previous year was the deadliest for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since 2004 and included the Israeli military's killings of two American citizens, Shireen Abu Akleh and Omar Assad."
Rep. Jamaal Bowman and Sen. Bernie Sanders on Friday published a letter signed by a dozen congressional colleagues and backed by dozens of advocacy groups urging the Biden administration to revisit the billions of dollars in mostly unconditional military aid the United States gives Israel each year in light of "the alarming actions of the new extreme right-wing Israeli government" against Palestinians.
The lawmakers' letter to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken expresses "deep concern" over the "rapidly escalating violence" perpetrated by Israeli occupation forces and settler-colonists against Palestinians.
The letter notes that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government includes people like Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Jewish supremacist security minister who "openly encourages and praises violence against Palestinians," and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who "responded to the recent Israeli settler attacks on the Palestinian town of Huwara" by calling for the whole town to be "wiped out."
\u201c.@SenSanders and I sent a letter to @POTUS and @SecBlinken on the escalating violence in Palestine and the alarming actions of the new extreme right-wing Israeli government. \n\nTo achieve peace, we must ensure U.S. funding is not used to violate human rights.\u201d— Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@Congressman Jamaal Bowman) 1681436249
"We ask your administration to undertake a shift in U.S. policy in recognition of the worsening violence, further annexation of land, and denial of Palestinian rights," the legislators wrote. "Only by protecting democracy, human rights, and self-determination for all Palestinians and Israelis can we achieve a lasting peace."
Although the letter does not use the world apartheid like an increasing number of congressional progressives and international and even Israeli human rights defenders, it details "shocking violence" that is the "bloody reality" for Palestinians living under illegal occupation in the West Bank.
Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), who signed the letter, did use the word "apartheid" in a social media post to describe the situation.
\u201cEach year, the U.S. funnels billions of tax dollars to the Israeli government, funding obscene human rights violations.\n\nWe must stop funding Israeli apartheid.\n\nI joined my colleagues in urging @POTUS & @SecBlinken to ensure foreign aid to Israel isn\u2019t funding state violence.\u201d— Congresswoman Cori Bush (@Congresswoman Cori Bush) 1681479229
"On February 22, a daytime raid by the Israeli army into the crowded Palestinian city of Nablus killed 11 Palestinians, among them a 72 year-old-man and a 16-year-old child," the lawmakers wrote. "On February 26, a Palestinian gunman shot dead two Israeli settlers outside of Nablus. Subsequently, hundreds of Israeli settlers attacked the Palestinian town of Huwara."
"The settlers, accompanied by the Israeli army, set fire to homes, schools, vehicles, and businesses, killing one Palestinian and injuring over 300 Palestinians," the letter continues. "The local Israeli military commander called the attack a 'pogrom.'"
The lawmakers noted that "this comes amid an already violent year," as "Israeli forces and settlers have killed over 85 Palestinians in 2023, including 16 children."
"At least 14 Israelis have been killed, including two children," they wrote. "The previous year was the deadliest for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since 2004 and included the Israeli military's killings of two American citizens, Shireen Abu Akleh and Omar Assad."
\u201cRashida Tlaib: "It's not "clashes," it's called apartheid."\u201d— PALESTINE ONLINE \ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf8 (@PALESTINE ONLINE \ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf8) 1680815133
The letter urges the Biden administration to:
- Ensure U.S. taxpayer funds do not support projects in illegal settlements;
- Determine whether U.S.-origin defense articles have been used in violation of existing U.S. laws, including for a purpose not authorized by Section 4 of the Arms Export Control Act... or to commit or support gross violations of human rights by the Israeli government; and
- Ensure that all future foreign assistance to Israel, including weapons and equipment, is not used in support of gross violations of human rights.
In addition to Bowman, Sanders, and Bush, the following House Democrats signed the letter: André Carson (Ind.), Bonnie Watson Coleman (N.J), Raúl Grijalva (Az.), Summer Lee (Pa.), Betty McCollum (Minn.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), Delia Ramirez (Ill.), and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.).
The lawmakers' letter is supported by dozens of advocacy groups, including Adalah Justice Project, Center for Constitutional Rights, Council on Islamic-American Relations, Human Rights Watch, Jewish Voice for Peace Action, Movement for Black Lives, Our Revolution, RootsAction, Sunrise Movement, Win Without War, and Working Families Party.
\u201c\ud83d\udc4fThank you @RepBowman @SenSanders and 12 members of Congress who signed this important letter advocating for #Palestinian rights and telling @POTUS to ensure US funding to #Israel doesn't support human rights violations \n\nWe're proud to be one of 35 groups supporting this letter\u201d— AFSC (@AFSC) 1681486190
"Congressman Bowman and Senator Sanders' letter could not come at a more important moment," Beth Miller, political director at Jewish Voice for Peace, said in a statement. "The Israeli government is committing brutal atrocities against Palestinians, including attacking worshipers at Al-Aqsa mosque during Ramadan."
"The Biden administration's milquetoast statements of concern ring hollow without action and accountability," she added. "It is time to ensure that no U.S. dollars are supporting the Israeli apartheid government's human rights violations against Palestinians."
Keep ReadingShow Less
On Back of Willow Project, Biden DOE Approves 'Another Carbon Bomb' in Alaska
"Claiming that a project like this could possibly be in the public interest isn't just out of step with the Biden administration's stated commitment to climate action—it's out of step with reality," one campaigner said of the fracked gas export initiative.
Apr 14, 2023
News
"We will pursue every available avenue to ensure that this ill-advised project is never built," Feniger added.
Climate justice advocates on Thursday vowed to fight the U.S. Department of Energy's approval of exports from a proposed liquified natural gas project in Alaska, condemning the initiative as "another carbon bomb" that puts a livable future in jeopardy.
The Alaska LNG Project plans to export up to 20 million metric tons of fracked gas per year starting in 2030. According to the DOE's own environmental impact statement, the project could unleash up to 2.7 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions over the course of its lifetime.
That's ten times as much cumulative planet-heating pollution as the Willow oil project rubber-stamped one month ago by the U.S. Interior Department, which has been sued for refusing to use its authority to prevent ConocoPhillips from drilling on federal land.
"Right after the horrific Willow decision, it's painful to see Biden officials greenlight an even bigger fossil fuel project that will destroy Arctic habitat and feed the climate crisis," Liz Jones, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement.
Moneen Nasmith, a senior attorney at Earthjustice, added that "this administration cannot continue to approve these fossil fuel projects and say that it is taking the climate crisis seriously."
According toReuters, "Backers of the roughly $39 billion project hope it will be operational by 2030 if it gets investments and all required permits."
The Alaska LNG Project, proposed by the state-owned Alaska Gasline Development Corporation (AGDC), constitutes one of the largest infrastructure endeavors in U.S. history. As Earthjustice explained:
The project involves constructing an 807-mile pipeline that would bisect the state from north to south, spanning a distance roughly the width of Texas. Construction would affect 35,474 acres of land, 45% of which would be permanently affected. "Stranded" gas deposits discovered decades ago in Alaska's Arctic, which would remain in the ground without causing any climate harm if it weren't for this project, would first be extracted and sent to gas treatment facilities operated by AGDC in the Arctic. The gas would then be transported 807 miles south to the Kenai Peninsula via the new pipeline, which would require 489 new roads to construct and maintain. AGDC would also build a liquefaction plant and marine terminal on the eastern shore of the Cook Inlet in Nikiski. The LNG would be transported to Asian markets via Cook Inlet, a sensitive water body that offers critical habitat for endangered beluga whales.
Earthjustice is currently representing a coalition of green groups in challenging the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's (FERC) 2020 approval of construction on the Alaska LNG Project.
"With DOE and FERC approvals, the Alaska LNG export terminal now has most of the approvals needed for it to move forward. The ultimate fate of the project, however, is far from certain," Earthjustice noted. "The DOE order also grants the Center for Biological Diversity and Cook Inletkeeper leave to intervene, clearing the way for both organizations, along with Sierra Club, to potentially file additional legal challenges to DOE's approval. Earthjustice has represented the Center for Biological Diversity and Cook Inletkeeper to date in Alaska LNG proceedings before DOE."
Erin Colón, an Earthjustice senior attorney who led the FERC litigation, said that "not only is the Alaska LNG Project unnecessary given the widespread transition to clean energy alternatives we expect to see in the years to come, it's also a major threat to ecosystems and climate in Alaska."
"The state's greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels would balloon by nearly 30% over today's levels, in an era where all other states will be scrambling to reduce greenhouse gas emissions," said Colón. "This is also happening in a place that is uniquely impacted by climate change—with sea-ice melt, thawing permafrost, and coastal erosion."
Colón called it "frustrating to see the Department of Energy rubber-stamp a massive fossil fuel infrastructure project of this kind when it clearly conflicts with the urgent need to tackle the climate crisis."
The International Energy Agency and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have made clear that fossil fuel expansion is incompatible with averting the worst consequences of the life-threatening planetary emergency. To have a chance at limiting global warming to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels, peer-reviewed research shows that no new coal, oil, and gas projects should be greenlighted or financed and existing fossil fuel production must wind down.
According to Earthjustice:
Interest in gas will be waning by 2030, the earliest AGDC could expect to begin exporting LNG. The four countries that DOE assumes would receive gas from the project—Japan, South Korea, China, and India—all have announced plans to expand their renewable energy usage. By the year 2030, the IPCC warned in its Sixth Assessment Report, nations must complete the task of slashing greenhouse gas emissions 50% below preindustrial levels. By the time this project would be built, there may no longer be any demand for it, leaving more stranded fossil fuel infrastructure across the state.
Last year, the U.S. became the world's top LNG exporter. Despite mounting evidence of the deadly toll of fossil fuels, the Biden administration has yet to use its executive authority to cancel nearly two dozen proposed fracked gas export projects that threaten to generate pollution equivalent to roughly 400 new coal-fired power plants.
Instead, the White House has helped Big Oil secure dozens of long-term methane gas export contracts amid Russia's war on Ukraine.
"The proposed Alaska LNG export project would threaten Arctic wildlife and exacerbate the climate crisis by locking in decades of increased gas extraction and exports at a time when the science is clear that we must rapidly transition away from fossil fuels," said Andrea Feniger, director of the Sierra Club's Alaska chapter. "Claiming that a project like this could possibly be in the public interest isn't just out of step with the Biden administration's stated commitment to climate action—it's out of step with reality."
"We will pursue every available avenue to ensure that this ill-advised project is never built," Feniger added.
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular
SUPPORT OUR WORK.
We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100%
reader supported.
reader supported.