'The President of the United States Is Mentally Unwell': Deranged Trump Posts AI Slop of Iran Bombing
The chief executive of Iran's government-run oil company dismissed the US president's social media posts "laughable."
US President Donald Trump published a string of unhinged posts to his social media platform overnight and into Monday morning, including an artificial intelligence-generated video attempting to depict American forces bombing Kharg Island—Iran's primary oil export terminal.
The post, which drew mockery from Iranian officials and alarm from observers concerned about Trump's increasingly erratic behavior, came after US forces attacked Larak Island, which is located hundreds of miles east of Kharg in the Strait of Hormuz.
"Kharg Island being blown to smithereens!!!" Trump wrote in the caption of his post. It is unclear whether Trump, who frequently shares inane AI-generated videos with his 13 million Truth Social followers, confused Larak Island with Kharg Island, which the president has repeatedly threatened to invade.
An unnamed US official confirmed to Reuters in the wake of Trump's post that American forces did not target Kharg Island during their Sunday attacks.
Trump posts AI slop with the caption, “Kharg Island being blown to smithereens!!!” pic.twitter.com/HVTF9xFC6B
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 31, 2026
Hamid Bovard, the chief executive of Iran's government-run oil company, called Trump's posts "laughable" and described conditions on Kharg Island as "calm and appropriate."
Iran retaliated for the US strike on Larak with a drone attack on two American military installations in Jordan and condemned the Trump administration's ongoing aggression as an "obvious violation" of the United Nations Charter.
"It is obvious that full responsibility for the consequences of America’s new aggressive actions, as well as the continuation of the maritime blockade and economic war against Iran, rests with the US regime and all parties that in any way cooperate or participate in preparing and implementing the US’ illegal and unlawful actions," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The military exchange between the US and Iran was the first in weeks amid stalled efforts to achieve a lasting solution to the historically unpopular war that Trump and his Israeli counterpart, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, launched in late February, sparking a global energy crisis that has jacked up gas prices in the US and prompted fears of a global food emergency.
In a separate Truth Social post on Monday morning, Trump declared that Iran is "officially a Failed Nation," adding in all-caps, "IT IS DEAD!"
"They have no Navy, they have no Air Force, they have no currency, they are not paying their soldiers or police, Inflation is at 300%, and their leadership is in total disarray and incapable of properly representing the country" Trump wrote.
"They must be tried for war crimes against humanity!" added the US president, who has been credibly accused of committing war crimes in Iran and elsewhere.
Trump's attempt to convey overwhelming and unflagging US military superiority conflicts with internal assessments by top American officials, who reportedly warned Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth earlier this month that "prolonging large-scale operations against Iran is unsustainable and risks weakening their ability to confront threats elsewhere, including the US homeland." US intelligence assessments have also found that, despite Trump's claims, Iran's government is still intact after six months of American bombing.
"The president of the United States is mentally unwell and has been for quite some time," Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), who has supported congressional efforts to end Trump's illegal war, wrote in a social media post on Monday. "He fantasized blowing up Iran’s Kharg Island. Except it didn’t happen."
"And why would Trump need to blow it up if, as Trump claims, the US has total control of the Strait," Lieu asked.
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US President Donald Trump published a string of unhinged posts to his social media platform overnight and into Monday morning, including an artificial intelligence-generated video attempting to depict American forces bombing Kharg Island—Iran's primary oil export terminal.
The post, which drew mockery from Iranian officials and alarm from observers concerned about Trump's increasingly erratic behavior, came after US forces attacked Larak Island, which is located hundreds of miles east of Kharg in the Strait of Hormuz.
"Kharg Island being blown to smithereens!!!" Trump wrote in the caption of his post. It is unclear whether Trump, who frequently shares inane AI-generated videos with his 13 million Truth Social followers, confused Larak Island with Kharg Island, which the president has repeatedly threatened to invade.
An unnamed US official confirmed to Reuters in the wake of Trump's post that American forces did not target Kharg Island during their Sunday attacks.
Trump posts AI slop with the caption, “Kharg Island being blown to smithereens!!!” pic.twitter.com/HVTF9xFC6B
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 31, 2026
Hamid Bovard, the chief executive of Iran's government-run oil company, called Trump's posts "laughable" and described conditions on Kharg Island as "calm and appropriate."
Iran retaliated for the US strike on Larak with a drone attack on two American military installations in Jordan and condemned the Trump administration's ongoing aggression as an "obvious violation" of the United Nations Charter.
"It is obvious that full responsibility for the consequences of America’s new aggressive actions, as well as the continuation of the maritime blockade and economic war against Iran, rests with the US regime and all parties that in any way cooperate or participate in preparing and implementing the US’ illegal and unlawful actions," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The military exchange between the US and Iran was the first in weeks amid stalled efforts to achieve a lasting solution to the historically unpopular war that Trump and his Israeli counterpart, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, launched in late February, sparking a global energy crisis that has jacked up gas prices in the US and prompted fears of a global food emergency.
In a separate Truth Social post on Monday morning, Trump declared that Iran is "officially a Failed Nation," adding in all-caps, "IT IS DEAD!"
"They have no Navy, they have no Air Force, they have no currency, they are not paying their soldiers or police, Inflation is at 300%, and their leadership is in total disarray and incapable of properly representing the country" Trump wrote.
"They must be tried for war crimes against humanity!" added the US president, who has been credibly accused of committing war crimes in Iran and elsewhere.
Trump's attempt to convey overwhelming and unflagging US military superiority conflicts with internal assessments by top American officials, who reportedly warned Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth earlier this month that "prolonging large-scale operations against Iran is unsustainable and risks weakening their ability to confront threats elsewhere, including the US homeland." US intelligence assessments have also found that, despite Trump's claims, Iran's government is still intact after six months of American bombing.
"The president of the United States is mentally unwell and has been for quite some time," Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), who has supported congressional efforts to end Trump's illegal war, wrote in a social media post on Monday. "He fantasized blowing up Iran’s Kharg Island. Except it didn’t happen."
"And why would Trump need to blow it up if, as Trump claims, the US has total control of the Strait," Lieu asked.
US President Donald Trump published a string of unhinged posts to his social media platform overnight and into Monday morning, including an artificial intelligence-generated video attempting to depict American forces bombing Kharg Island—Iran's primary oil export terminal.
The post, which drew mockery from Iranian officials and alarm from observers concerned about Trump's increasingly erratic behavior, came after US forces attacked Larak Island, which is located hundreds of miles east of Kharg in the Strait of Hormuz.
"Kharg Island being blown to smithereens!!!" Trump wrote in the caption of his post. It is unclear whether Trump, who frequently shares inane AI-generated videos with his 13 million Truth Social followers, confused Larak Island with Kharg Island, which the president has repeatedly threatened to invade.
An unnamed US official confirmed to Reuters in the wake of Trump's post that American forces did not target Kharg Island during their Sunday attacks.
Trump posts AI slop with the caption, “Kharg Island being blown to smithereens!!!” pic.twitter.com/HVTF9xFC6B
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 31, 2026
Hamid Bovard, the chief executive of Iran's government-run oil company, called Trump's posts "laughable" and described conditions on Kharg Island as "calm and appropriate."
Iran retaliated for the US strike on Larak with a drone attack on two American military installations in Jordan and condemned the Trump administration's ongoing aggression as an "obvious violation" of the United Nations Charter.
"It is obvious that full responsibility for the consequences of America’s new aggressive actions, as well as the continuation of the maritime blockade and economic war against Iran, rests with the US regime and all parties that in any way cooperate or participate in preparing and implementing the US’ illegal and unlawful actions," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The military exchange between the US and Iran was the first in weeks amid stalled efforts to achieve a lasting solution to the historically unpopular war that Trump and his Israeli counterpart, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, launched in late February, sparking a global energy crisis that has jacked up gas prices in the US and prompted fears of a global food emergency.
In a separate Truth Social post on Monday morning, Trump declared that Iran is "officially a Failed Nation," adding in all-caps, "IT IS DEAD!"
"They have no Navy, they have no Air Force, they have no currency, they are not paying their soldiers or police, Inflation is at 300%, and their leadership is in total disarray and incapable of properly representing the country" Trump wrote.
"They must be tried for war crimes against humanity!" added the US president, who has been credibly accused of committing war crimes in Iran and elsewhere.
Trump's attempt to convey overwhelming and unflagging US military superiority conflicts with internal assessments by top American officials, who reportedly warned Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth earlier this month that "prolonging large-scale operations against Iran is unsustainable and risks weakening their ability to confront threats elsewhere, including the US homeland." US intelligence assessments have also found that, despite Trump's claims, Iran's government is still intact after six months of American bombing.
"The president of the United States is mentally unwell and has been for quite some time," Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), who has supported congressional efforts to end Trump's illegal war, wrote in a social media post on Monday. "He fantasized blowing up Iran’s Kharg Island. Except it didn’t happen."
"And why would Trump need to blow it up if, as Trump claims, the US has total control of the Strait," Lieu asked.