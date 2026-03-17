US-Israeli War on Iran Could Push 45 Million More Into Hunger, World Food Program Warns

The United Nations World Food Program warned Tuesday that the US-Israeli war on Iran and its cascading impacts on the global economy could push 45 million more people into acute hunger this year.

WFP said in a statement that while the war "involves a global energy hub and not a breadbasket region, the potential impact is similar because energy and food markets are tightly correlated." The organization pointed to Iran's retaliatory closure of the Strait of Hormuz as a key factor in rising energy and fertilizer costs, which can drive up food prices.

Carl Skau, WFP's deputy executive director and chief operating officer, said that "if this conflict continues, it will send shockwaves across the globe, and families who already cannot afford their next meal will be hit the hardest."

"Without an adequately funded humanitarian response," Skau added, "it could spell catastrophe for millions already on the edge."

WFP provided a breakdown of where and how much acute hunger is expected to rise if the war—now in its third week—does not end by the middle of 2026:

Asia : 10 countries analyzed; 9.1 million people could be pushed into acute food insecurity, which is a 24% increase;

: 10 countries analyzed; 9.1 million people could be pushed into acute food insecurity, which is a 24% increase; East and Southern Africa : 16 countries analyzed; 17.7 million people could be pushed into acute food insecurity, which is a 17.7% increase;

: 16 countries analyzed; 17.7 million people could be pushed into acute food insecurity, which is a 17.7% increase; Latin America and the Caribbean : 3 countries analyzed; 2.2 million people could be pushed into acute food insecurity, which is a 16% increase;

: 3 countries analyzed; 2.2 million people could be pushed into acute food insecurity, which is a 16% increase; Middle East and North Africa : 12 countries analyzed; 5.2 million people could be pushed into acute food insecurity, which is a 14% increase; and

: 12 countries analyzed; 5.2 million people could be pushed into acute food insecurity, which is a 14% increase; and West and Central Africa: 12 countries analyzed; 10.4 million people could be pushed into acute food insecurity, which is a 21% increase.

The illegal US-Israeli assault on Iran has already displaced more than 3 million Iranians, sparking fears of a massive refugee crisis. Hundreds of thousands have also been displaced in Lebanon, where Israel is expanding its aggressive aerial and ground attacks.

Aline Kamakian, a member of the World Central Kitchen Chef Corps who is leading the group's response to the escalating humanitarian disaster in Lebanon, said in a statement that "the official figures likely don’t capture the full scale of displacement."

“My biggest concern now is how long this conflict will last," said Kamakian. "Every day, more families arrive in Beirut, but there is already a shortage of housing and basic infrastructure to support so many people. Many have lost their homes and don’t know where they will go next. At the same time, the economy is collapsing—restaurants are empty, businesses are struggling, and next week is normally a period when tourists arrive and the city comes alive."