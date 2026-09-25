Lula Teams With Bad Bunny to Highlight Dangers of Trump’s Colonial Ambitions Across Latin America

The campaign of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva released new advertisements this week that sounded alarms about the threat posed by US President Donald Trump to the country's sovereignty and resources.

One ad, released on Tuesday, features a Portuguese version of Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny's song "Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii," the lyrics of which decry the damage done by US imperialism throughout the Western Hemisphere.

The ad consists of a video montage highlighting Brazil's rich cultural, ethnic, and ecological diversity, and ends with Lula saying, "Brazil has only one owner: The Brazilian people."

Do Latim, Silva é a própria selva: a raiz que brota do solo, o verde que resiste e a força viva da terra.



Durante séculos quiseram diminuir a nossa gente, mas foi na garra, no suor e na dignidade que cada Silva construiu este país.



A nossa força não se curva, a nossa bandeira… pic.twitter.com/iwujl0ojq0

— Lula (@LulaOficial) September 23, 2026

"Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii" was one of the songs that Bad Bunny performed during his acclaimed Super Bowl halftime show in February, which some critics saw as a joyful rebuke to the colonialist vision for Latin America that Trump has embraced throughout his second term.

According to a report published Thursday in Correio Braziliense, Bad Bunny gave Lula's team permission to use his music in the campaign video.

Another ad, released on Thursday, is more explicit in its warnings about Trump's ambitions for Latin America.

Unlike the video released Tuesday, the later ad directly links the unpopular US president to far-right politician Flávio Bolsonaro, who has emerged as Lula’s top rival for the presidency in upcoming elections and is the son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, still serving a criminal sentence for efforts to overthrow Lula's government.

"Flávio Bolsonaro is Trump's candidate," says that ad's narrator. "And what Trump wants is to colonize Brazil, take our wealth, steal our future, and leave us behind."

"Flávio Bolsonaro," the narrator concludes, "is playing against the Brazilian people."

Flávio Bolsonaro é o candidato do Trump.



Quer entregar o nosso país e as nossas riquezas para os Estados Unidos.



Se depender dele, o Brasil vira colônia de novo.



Mas o Brasil só tem um dono: o povo brasileiro. pic.twitter.com/jOSJ83xcKb

— Lula (@LulaOficial) September 25, 2026

In a Thursday social media post, Lula said Bolsonaro “wants to deliver our country and our wealth to the United States,” adding that, if it were up to Bolsonaro, “Brazil will become a colony again.”

During a speech delivered at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Lula called out efforts to treat Brazil as a colony, although he didn’t mention the US directly.

“Brazil is no one’s backyard,” the Brazilian president said at one point.

“We will not allow the enemies of democracy—internal or external—to attack the will of the people," he said. "Brazilian democracy belongs to the Brazilians.”