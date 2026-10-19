'Hands Off Our People!': Fury After ICE Agents Break US-Born Man's Arm in Long Beach

Residents of Long Beach, California and their elected officials are among those condemning a Saturday assault by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents that left a US citizen hospitalized with a broken arm and a community demanding an end to ICE terror.

Ricardo Gonzalez, a 40-year-old former Long Beach city employee born in Hanford, California, was riding his electric bicycle near Elm Avenue and 56th Street in North Long Beach on Saturday when federal agents in an unmarked vehicle allegedly struck him, tased him twice, and handcuffed him, his daughter, Leslie Gonzalez, told the Long Beach Watchdog.

In a differing account, a neighbor who witnessed the incident told The Long Beach Post that an agent jumped out of the unmarked vehicle and tackled Gonzalez to the ground.

Video recorded by Sherman Austin, founder of stopice.net , shows ICE agents handcuffing Ricardo, who is lying face-down in the gutter repeatedly screaming that his arm is broken and that he needs medical aid.

As the incident unfolded, community members, including volunteers with anti-ICE rapid response groups, converged on the area to confront the agents and warn residents of their presence. But instead of staying inside, many people came out to intervene as Gonzalez was brutalized.

Residents were reportedly already on edge due to the presence of numerous unmarked law enforcement vehicles in the neighborhood since early Saturday morning.

According to the Post, neighbors demanded to see a warrant for Gonzalez's arrest and placed trash cans and their own bodies in the way of agents' vehicles to stop them from leaving.

“If they try to take one of us, they’re going to have to take all of Long Beach,” resident Patricia Velazquez told the Post.

One neighborhood resident accused agents of making racist remarks to people who gathered to confront them, including saying that they didn't "look legal."

During a roughly hourlong standoff, agents grabbed two women—both US citizens—and forced them into the backs of different vehicles, according to the Post. One bystander told the outlet that community members distracted agents while others freed the detained women by sneaking up and opening the doors of the cars in which they were held.

"I’m proud of the neighbors who documented and stood up for the family being terrorized by ICE," Congressman Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) said Sunday on social media. "[President] Donald Trump and his inhumane and illegal deportation machine must be stopped. Long Beach stands with our community and our immigrant families. ICE is not welcome in Long Beach. Abolish ICE."

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson, a Democrat, said in a video posted to Instagram that "ICE doesn’t belong in our city and this activity undermines community safety and public trust."

"No family should have to live in fear in their own neighborhood," Richardson stressed. "Our residents deserve to feel safe."



"To our immigrant communities: You are part of Long Beach. You belong here. And you deserve to feel safe here," the mayor added. "Whatever happens at the federal level, our responsibility remains the same: protect our residents, respond to emergencies, and keep our community informed."

Long Beach City Councilmember Tunua Thrash-Ntuk, a Democrat who represents the district where the incident took place, said Sunday that ICE agents need to keep their “hands off our people!”

“In a free country, no one should be riding their bike in their own neighborhood only to be subjected to an unprovoked assault by a government agent,” she argued. “ICE has no place terrorizing our streets or subjecting our residents to random stops and harassment simply because of the color of their skin. This lawless chaos demands our universal condemnation.”

Local police also faced criticism for their handling of the incident. Videos posted to social media showed Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) vehicles blocking streets and residents asking why officers were assisting in a federal immigration operation in apparent violation of state law.

LBPD subsequently issued a statement saying that ICE "requested emergency assistance" and that the department "does not enforce civil immigration law and does not participate in federal immigration enforcement," but also "cannot legally obstruct or interfere with federal enforcement operations."

It is unclear why ICE agents attacked Gonzalez. A neighbor told the Post that an agent accused Gonzalez of throwing something at their vehicle.

Despite his injuries, Gonzalez put his arm in a sling to go to a local park and watch his son play in a soccer match on Sunday.

“He’s just in pain. He can’t really sit down; it hurts when he gets up,” Leslie Gonzalez, his daughter, told the Watchdog on Sunday. “He’s just trying to get out of the house and move around. He didn’t just want to sit in the house and dwell all day.”

In a GoFundMe page titled "Support Ricardo's Fight for Justice and Recovery," Leslie Gonzalez wrote: "My dad is one of the hardest working men out there. Because of him I have a roof over my head and I have all the opportunities around me. Our family is everything because of him. We ask for your support and prayers during this awful time."

Leslie Gonzalez told the Watchdog: “I wouldn’t have believed in a million years that this would ever happen to my family."

“But that’s just a bad mindset to put yourself in," she added, "because it could happen to anyone.”

A ProPublica investigation published earlier this month documented more than 500 cases of US citizens detained by immigration agents since the start of the second Trump administration, including more than 100 people held after agents questioned their citizenship and at least 70 children and teenagers.

At least four US citizens—Ruben Ray Martinez, Keith Porter Jr., Renee Good, and Alex Pretti—have been killed by Department of Homeland Security agents during Trump's second term. More than 50 immigrants have died in ICE custody since January 2025.

“I've never seen so many US citizen encounters in all my years,” Darius Reeves, who oversaw ICE's Baltimore office before retiring last year, told ProPublica. “It’s an embarrassment.”

